All PS5 Exclusives Releasing in 2025 or Later

As 2025 gets underway with plenty of new game releases on the horizon across all platforms, PlayStation 5 players have a number of exclusive titles to look forward to this year and beyond. Here is a guide to all PS5 exclusives coming in 2025 and further announced exclusives that don’t yet have a release date.
Table of contents
- All PS5 Exclusive Release Dates in 2025
- All PS5 Exclusive Releases After 2025
All PS5 Exclusive Release Dates in 2025
Below is a comprehensive alphabetical list of all confirmed PlayStation 5 exclusive games for the 2025 year. This includes console exclusives that are debuting on PC as well, either simultaneously or at a later date.
Ballad of Antara
- Release Date: 2025
- Developer: Tipsworks Studio
- Publisher: Infold PTE LTD
- Genre: ARPG w/soulslike trappings
- Price: Free-to-Play (FTP)
- Platform(s): PS5, PC, Android/iOS
Ballad of Antara is a new dark fantasy-style ARPG from developers at Infold PTE LTD that is currently set to be a PS5 console exclusive with a simultaneous release on PC and mobile platforms.
Not many details are available in regards to its plot and characters yet, but as described by Infold: “From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world…Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.“
Days Gone Remastered
- Release Date: April 25, 2025
- Developer: Bend Studio, Climax Studios
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Price: $49.99 USD
- Platform(s): PS5
Days Gone Remastered is an exclusive top-to-bottom remaster for the PlayStation 5 that includes enhanced graphical fidelity, Dualsense controller haptic feedback, and a choice between either Quality Mode (higher resolution) or Performance Mode (improved framerates). If you preorder the game it also includes the following:
- Drifter Crossbow early unlock
- Nitrous Upgrade #1 early unlock
- Gas Tank Upgrade #1 early unlock
- Shroud Upgrade #1 early unlock
- Monkey Wrench Skill early unlock
- Set of eight PSN Avatars
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Release Date: 2025
- Developer: Kojima Productions
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Price: $69.99 USD (other editions TBA)
- Platform(s): PS5
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues Sam’s journey with recurring characters such as Lou, Fragile, and Higgs and new ones, including Tomorrow and Rainy (played by Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna respectively).
Ghost of Yōtei
- Release Date: 2025
- Developer: Sucker Punch Productions
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Price: $69.99 USD (other editions TBA)
- Platform(s): PS5
Ghost of Yōtei is the second installment in what will become a “Ghost” anthology series. It takes place 329 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, in the region of Hokkaido at the dawn of the Edo period in Japan.
Per Sony’s official product description – “In 1603, Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers.”
Lost Soul Aside
- Release Date: May 30, 2025
- Developer: UltiZeroGames
- Publisher: UltiZeroGames, PlayStation Publishing LLC, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Action-Adventure RPG
- Price: $59.99 (Standard Edition), $69.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition)
- Platform(s): PS5, PC
Lost Soul Aside takes players on an epic journey with a man named Kaser who seeks to save his sister and the rest of humanity from an otherworldly invasion.
The Midnight Walk
- Release Date: May 8, 2025
- Developer: MoonHood, MoonHood AB
- Publisher: Fast Travel Games
- Genre: Indie Adventure
- Price: $39.99 USD
- Platform(s): PS5, PC
This dark fantasy indie adventure game comes from the developers behind Lost in Random and features landscapes handcrafted with real clay and animated in stop motion style. Befriend a lost lantern creature and light your way through a world of wonder and terror.
All PS5 Exclusive Releases After 2025
The following is a comprehensive list of all announced PS5 exclusive titles that are due to release after 2025. This includes console exclusives that are debuting on PC as well, either simultaneously or at a later date.
Fairgame$
- Release Date: 2026
- Developer: Haven Interactive Studios ULC
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Heist Shooter
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5, PC
Fairgame$ is a vibrant live service heist shooter coming from Sony’s Canadian studio, Haven that was originally slated to drop in 2025 but its release has now been delayed to 2026. The game was first announced in 2023 with its premise and characters still shrouded in mystery (beyond its debut CGI trailer).
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Release Date: TBA
- Developer: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a sci-fi action-adventure game that takes place in an alternate universe where space travel existed as early as 1986. It follows a young bounty hunter named Jordan A. Mun who is stranded on a dangerous remote planet called Sempiria while searching for a crime syndicate called the Five Aces.
Marvel’s Wolverine
- Release Date: TBA
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genre: TBA
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5
Developed by Insomniac Games and first announced in 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine is reportedly set in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series while still standing on its own in terms of premise. Beyond its initial reveal trailer, little else has been disclosed yet in terms of what players can expect as far as gameplay. However, updates about the game are expected from Insomniac sometime this year.
Phantom Blade Zero
- Release Date: TBA (rumors indicate late 2026)
- Developer: S-GAME, S-GAME Technology Hong Kong Limited
- Publisher: S-GAME
- Genre: ARPG
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5, PC
Phantom Blade Zero is a visceral action RPG wuxia fighting game set in an alternate universe called the Phantom World (based on China during the Ming dynasty). Players assume the role of an assassin named Soul who is framed by The Order, the organization he serves, for the murder of its patriarch. After a manhunt leaves him nearly dead, a mystical healer gives Soul a cure that keeps him alive for 66 days, giving him a limited amount of time to find out the truth.
SAROS
- Release Date: 2026
- Developer: Housemarque
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Genre: Sci-fi Action
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5
SAROS is a brand new IP from Housemarque, the acclaimed developer behind the beloved roguelike Returnal. Beyond its cinematic announcement trailer, not much is known about its premise or characters, but it looks to take place on a planet plagued by a deadly eclipse event.
Sword of the Sea
- Release Date: TBA
- Developer: Giant Squid
- Publisher: Giant Squid
- Genre: Indie Adventure
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5, PC
Sword of the Sea is a new IP from Giant Squid that takes players on a wondrous adventure through the eyes of a character known as the Wraith. Equipped with a Hoversword that can be used much like a skateboard to navigate the wave-like landscapes of the Necropolis of the Gods, you are tasked with restoring this desolate land back to life.
Sword of the Sea‘s ethereal environments come from the same visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey, so fans of those titles will certainly have plenty to look forward to.
Where Winds Meet
- Release Date: Currently available in China; US and other countries TBA
- Developer: Everstone Studio
- Publisher: NetEase Games, Everstone Studio
- Genre: Open-World Wuxia RPG
- Price: TBA
- Platform(s): PS5, PC, Android/iOS
Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG (with wuxia elements) set in China’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era, a land ravaged by neverending war and territorial disputes. Players assume the role of a young martial artist who must forge their own path.
That concludes our guide to all PS5 exclusives releasing 2025 or later. Be sure to check out all of the latest news and guides here at The Escapist.
Published: Feb 18, 2025 10:42 pm