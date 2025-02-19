All PS5 Exclusives Releasing in 2025 or Later

As 2025 gets underway with plenty of new game releases on the horizon across all platforms, PlayStation 5 players have a number of exclusive titles to look forward to this year and beyond. Here is a guide to all PS5 exclusives coming in 2025 and further announced exclusives that don’t yet have a release date.

Recommended Videos

Below is a comprehensive alphabetical list of all confirmed PlayStation 5 exclusive games for the 2025 year. This includes console exclusives that are debuting on PC as well, either simultaneously or at a later date.

Ballad of Antara

Image by Infold PTE LTD

Release Date: 2025

2025 Developer: Tipsworks Studio

Tipsworks Studio Publisher: Infold PTE LTD

Infold PTE LTD Genre: ARPG w/soulslike trappings

ARPG w/soulslike trappings Price: Free-to-Play (FTP)

Free-to-Play (FTP) Platform(s): PS5, PC, Android/iOS

Ballad of Antara is a new dark fantasy-style ARPG from developers at Infold PTE LTD that is currently set to be a PS5 console exclusive with a simultaneous release on PC and mobile platforms.

Not many details are available in regards to its plot and characters yet, but as described by Infold: “From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world…Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.“

Days Gone Remastered

Image by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 Developer: Bend Studio, Climax Studios

Bend Studio, Climax Studios Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Action-Adventure

Action-Adventure Price: $49.99 USD

$49.99 USD Platform(s): PS5

Days Gone Remastered is an exclusive top-to-bottom remaster for the PlayStation 5 that includes enhanced graphical fidelity, Dualsense controller haptic feedback, and a choice between either Quality Mode (higher resolution) or Performance Mode (improved framerates). If you preorder the game it also includes the following:

Drifter Crossbow early unlock

Nitrous Upgrade #1 early unlock

Gas Tank Upgrade #1 early unlock

Shroud Upgrade #1 early unlock

Monkey Wrench Skill early unlock

Set of eight PSN Avatars

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Image by Kojima Productions

Release Date: 2025

2025 Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Action-Adventure

Action-Adventure Price: $69.99 USD (other editions TBA)

$69.99 USD (other editions TBA) Platform(s): PS5

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues Sam’s journey with recurring characters such as Lou, Fragile, and Higgs and new ones, including Tomorrow and Rainy (played by Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna respectively).

Ghost of Yōtei

Image by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2025

2025 Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Action-Adventure

Action-Adventure Price: $69.99 USD (other editions TBA)

$69.99 USD (other editions TBA) Platform(s): PS5

Ghost of Yōtei is the second installment in what will become a “Ghost” anthology series. It takes place 329 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, in the region of Hokkaido at the dawn of the Edo period in Japan.

Per Sony’s official product description – “In 1603, Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers.”

Lost Soul Aside

Image by UltiZeroGames

Release Date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 Developer: UltiZeroGames

UltiZeroGames Publisher: UltiZeroGames, PlayStation Publishing LLC, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

UltiZeroGames, PlayStation Publishing LLC, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Action-Adventure RPG

Action-Adventure RPG Price: $59.99 (Standard Edition), $69.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition)

$59.99 (Standard Edition), $69.99 (Digital Deluxe Edition) Platform(s): PS5, PC

Lost Soul Aside takes players on an epic journey with a man named Kaser who seeks to save his sister and the rest of humanity from an otherworldly invasion.

The Midnight Walk

Image by MoonHood

Release Date: May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025 Developer: MoonHood, MoonHood AB

MoonHood, MoonHood AB Publisher: Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games Genre: Indie Adventure

Indie Adventure Price: $39.99 USD

$39.99 USD Platform(s): PS5, PC

This dark fantasy indie adventure game comes from the developers behind Lost in Random and features landscapes handcrafted with real clay and animated in stop motion style. Befriend a lost lantern creature and light your way through a world of wonder and terror.

All PS5 Exclusive Releases After 2025

The following is a comprehensive list of all announced PS5 exclusive titles that are due to release after 2025. This includes console exclusives that are debuting on PC as well, either simultaneously or at a later date.

Fairgame$

Image by

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Haven Interactive Studios ULC

Haven Interactive Studios ULC Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Heist Shooter

Heist Shooter Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5, PC

Fairgame$ is a vibrant live service heist shooter coming from Sony’s Canadian studio, Haven that was originally slated to drop in 2025 but its release has now been delayed to 2026. The game was first announced in 2023 with its premise and characters still shrouded in mystery (beyond its debut CGI trailer).

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Image by Naughty Dog

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: Action-Adventure

Action-Adventure Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a sci-fi action-adventure game that takes place in an alternate universe where space travel existed as early as 1986. It follows a young bounty hunter named Jordan A. Mun who is stranded on a dangerous remote planet called Sempiria while searching for a crime syndicate called the Five Aces.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Image by Insomniac Games

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Genre: TBA

TBA Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5

Developed by Insomniac Games and first announced in 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine is reportedly set in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series while still standing on its own in terms of premise. Beyond its initial reveal trailer, little else has been disclosed yet in terms of what players can expect as far as gameplay. However, updates about the game are expected from Insomniac sometime this year.

Phantom Blade Zero

Image by S-GAME

Release Date: TBA (rumors indicate late 2026)

TBA (rumors indicate late 2026) Developer: S-GAME, S-GAME Technology Hong Kong Limited

S-GAME, S-GAME Technology Hong Kong Limited Publisher: S-GAME

S-GAME Genre: ARPG

ARPG Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5, PC

Phantom Blade Zero is a visceral action RPG wuxia fighting game set in an alternate universe called the Phantom World (based on China during the Ming dynasty). Players assume the role of an assassin named Soul who is framed by The Order, the organization he serves, for the murder of its patriarch. After a manhunt leaves him nearly dead, a mystical healer gives Soul a cure that keeps him alive for 66 days, giving him a limited amount of time to find out the truth.

SAROS

Image by Housemarque

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Housemarque

Housemarque Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Genre: Sci-fi Action

Sci-fi Action Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5

SAROS is a brand new IP from Housemarque, the acclaimed developer behind the beloved roguelike Returnal. Beyond its cinematic announcement trailer, not much is known about its premise or characters, but it looks to take place on a planet plagued by a deadly eclipse event.

Sword of the Sea

Image by Giant Squid

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Giant Squid

Giant Squid Publisher: Giant Squid

Giant Squid Genre: Indie Adventure

Indie Adventure Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5, PC

Sword of the Sea is a new IP from Giant Squid that takes players on a wondrous adventure through the eyes of a character known as the Wraith. Equipped with a Hoversword that can be used much like a skateboard to navigate the wave-like landscapes of the Necropolis of the Gods, you are tasked with restoring this desolate land back to life.

Sword of the Sea‘s ethereal environments come from the same visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey, so fans of those titles will certainly have plenty to look forward to.

Where Winds Meet

Image by Everstone Studio

Release Date: Currently available in China; US and other countries TBA

Currently available in China; US and other countries TBA Developer: Everstone Studio

Everstone Studio Publisher: NetEase Games, Everstone Studio

NetEase Games, Everstone Studio Genre: Open-World Wuxia RPG

Open-World Wuxia RPG Price: TBA

TBA Platform(s): PS5, PC, Android/iOS

Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG (with wuxia elements) set in China’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era, a land ravaged by neverending war and territorial disputes. Players assume the role of a young martial artist who must forge their own path.

That concludes our guide to all PS5 exclusives releasing 2025 or later. Be sure to check out all of the latest news and guides here at The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy