All Quality of Life Changes in Genshin Impact 5.4

Although Genshin Impact has been out for several years, the game is far from perfect. Thankfully, version 5.4 introduces some useful quality-of-life changes that will enhance the player experience.

Genshin Impact 5.4 Quality of Life Changes

You can expect five new quality-of-life improvements in Genshin Impact 5.4. Four of them are related to upgrading characters, while one will improve your experience in the Serenitea Pot.

Character Training Guide Enhanced

Image by HoYoverse via YouTube

The first major change in Genshin Impact version 5.4 is an update to the Character Training Guide. This feature helps you build new characters by automatically calculating all the resources needed for their upgrades. You can even adjust the settings; for example, if you don’t plan to level a character to 90, you can modify the guide to display only the materials required to reach level 70.

That’s not all, though. Besides listing the required materials, the new Character Training Guide will also mark their locations. Just click on the material you want to gather, and icons will be added to your world map. After selecting a character to upgrade, the game will automatically set a reminder for when you can farm those materials.

Crafting Table Quick Teleport

Image by HoYoverse via YouTube

The second quality-of-life improvement in Genshin Impact 5.4 is a minor one. When browsing Character Development Items, you can click the ‘Craftable Amount’ option under an item’s description. Besides showing how many you can craft at that moment, clicking the option will also let you teleport to a nearby crafting table.

Image by HoYoverse via YouTube

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update also improves the character list and filter. First, you no longer need to navigate through multiple pages when upgrading a character. For example, if you want to upgrade a Cryo character’s talents, you can now use a filter to display all Cryo units you own—without leaving the talent section.

Another improvement for PC players who use a keyboard and mouse is that Besides the regular filter option on the bottom left, you can now access an additional filter in the center of the screen. This new filter is based on elements and appears when players scroll through the character list.

New Weapon Filter

Image by HoYoverse via YouTube

Besides enhancing the character menu, Genshin Impact 5.4 will also improve the weapon filter. The new filter allows players to include secondary attributes. Not only that, but the game will also recommend weapon attributes for each character, which will be especially useful for new players who find character stats confusing.

The new update will also introduce an auto-add option for the weapon enhancement screen. This includes the Refinement screen, where you can increase a weapon’s Refinement Level. However, note that higher-rarity weapons may still need to be unlocked before they can be added.

Serenitea Pot Upgrade

Image by HoYoverse via YouTube

Good news for Serenitea Pot lovers! If you’re tired of searching for Tubby every time you need something in your Serenitea Pot, Genshin Impact 5.4 introduces a new menu. You can now interact with Tubby directly from afar through this menu. Whether it’s changing realms or building new furniture, you no longer need to find the bird to get things done.

That’s everything you need to know about the new quality-of-life improvements in Genshin Impact 5.4. These upgrades will certainly make the gameplay experience much more pleasant for players.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

