All Quiz Answers for the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There’s no better way to improve your personality than taking an exam or ten. Here are all of the quiz answers for the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Every Quiz Answer for the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

At some point during your Infinite Wealth playthrough, you’ll once again come across the Ounabara Vocational School. The Hawaiian branch of the training academy offers a wealth of personality-boosting exams that Ichiban can take to improve various aspects of his character. While they may be expensive, writing these tests is one of the fastest ways to boost Ichi’s Passion, Kindness, Intellect, Charisma, Style, and Confidence. So, confirm which stat you want to boost and get quizzing!

From my experience, while you’ll only be answering five questions per exam, the actual questions seem to be selected randomly from a larger pool of around 10. So, make sure you know the question you’re answering before you confirm your response! You only need to get three of the five questions correct, so don’t be too tough on yourself. With all that said, here are all of the quiz answers for the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth:

Sports Proficiency

Question Answer 1. Different clubs are used in golf to get the ball into the hole in as few strokes as possible. Which club would you use to make the ball roll when it is on the green? Putter 2. Darts is a competitive sport where the player throws three pointed missiles, or darts, at a dartboard to score points. How many points have been scored in the following picture? 85 points 3. In cue sports such as billiards and snooker, the game begins by positioning the balls together in a rack, then shooting the cue ball to scatter them. What is the name of this opening shot? Break shot 4. At the start of sprinting events, athletes place both hands on the ground. What is this position called? Crouch Start 5. Before the start of a soccer game, children called “player escorts” hold hands with the players entering the pitch. Which of the following about player escorts is false? They help carry the ball 6. In Baseball, it is common to throw slower pitches called “breaking balls” to confuse the batter’s timing. One such pitch is the forkball. Which of the following images demonstrate the correct grip to throw a forkball? Select the image of the ball with two fingers (index and middle) on either side of it. 7. The Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) is an international organization that administers competitions for water sports. According to FINA’s swimming ruleset, at what distance must a swimmer break the surface of the water after the start of the race and each lap? 15m 8. Basketball is a team sport where the player with the ball must repeatedly bounce it on the ground while moving. This is known as dribbling. What is the name of the penalty that occurs when more than three steps are taken without dribbling? Traveling 9. Bowling is a sport where the player rolls a ball down a lane to knock down pins and score points. However, if the ball veers too far left or right, it will fall into a trench, preventing it from knocking down any pins. What is this trench called? Gutter 10. Before the start of a soccer game, children called “player escorts” hold hands with the players entering the pitch. Which of the following about player escorts is false? They help carry the ball

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1

Question Answer 1. Which active volcano in Hawaii has a crater named Halema’uma’u? Kīlauea 2. What holiday is celebrated by Hawaii, but not other states in the US? King Kamehameha Day 3. The Hawaiian language uses a 13-letter alphabet. Of the following choices, which is not used in the Hawaiian alphabet? S 4. Which of the following choices is the state bird of Hawaii, which has been involved in so many roadside accidents that warning signs, such as the one shown here, have been erected? Nēnē 5. The Hawaiian sport, he’e nalu, is so culturally significant even members of royalty partook in the past. Nowadays North Shore in particular is renowned as the capital of he’e nalu, drawing athletes from all over the world. Which of the following images depict this sport? Choose the image of the person surfing. 6. What is the name of the traditional Hawaiian dress that’s said to be derived from a type of gown introduced by Western missionaries in the 1820s? Mu’umu’u 7. The Hawaiian archipelago has over 100 different islands. Which island is the second largest and home to Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom? Maui 8. Due to its height above sea level and geographical isolation, various countries have funded several facilities at Mauna Kea’s summit. What were these facilities built to observe? Astronomical objects 9. Hawaii is frequently hit by hurricanes, which cause extensive damage such as destruction of property. When Hurricane Iniki hit Hawaii in 1992, it destroyed farms en masse. Which animal was unleashed into the wild and crossbred with the feral population? Chicken 10. Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish, the state fish of Hawaii, in the Hawaiian Language? Humuhumunukunukuāpua’a

Hawaiian Proficiency Tier 2

Question Answers 1. Up until the first half of the 20th century, what plant was cultivated all over Hawaii in large fields, such as the one shown here, and used to brew a type of Hawaiian alcohol? Sugarcane 2. What famous Hawaiian confection is a fried doughnut coated in sugar? Malasada 3. Which of the following statements is true about Waikīkī Beach as of 2024? It was man-made 4. What is the Hawaiian Gesture that involves raising both the thumb and pinky called? Shaka Sign 5. The ukulele is a suitable instrument for playing cheerful Hawaiian music. What does its name mean? Jumping Flea 6. The white flower shown in the image is often seen in Hawaii and used in hair ornaments and lei. What is its name? Plumeria 7. Ahi Poke is a popular dish in Hawaii. Poke means “slice,” but what does ahi mean? Pacific bluefin tuna 8. Which of the following pictures is of the Hawaiian dish, kālua pig? Select the dish that has three distinct portions: The brown meat on the left, the greenery on the right and the white rice down below. 9. Which of the following volcanoes and famous tourist spots in named Lē’ahi in Hawaiian Diamond Head 10. Which of the following images is of a lei, a decorative object known to have many variations and is often seen in Hawaii? Select the image of the necklace made of flowers.

Marine Life

Question Answer 1. Penguins are famous for being flightless birds and exceptional swimmers. Which of the following species is the largest in size? Emperor penguin 2. Since Dolphins do not involuntary respiration, they must be conscious to breathe. How must they sleep in order to avoid suffocating or drowning? They alternate which half of their brain sleeps 3. Of the following organisms, which one does not belong in the same animal class as the others? Penguin 4. Which of the following marine organisms has lungs instead of gills, and therefore, cannot breathe underwater? Killer whales 5. Which of the following images is of the clownfish, a species known for their symbiotic relationship with anemones? Select the bright orange and white fish. The one that looks like Nemo from Finding Nemo. 6. Why do turtles appear to shed tears from their eyes when they lay eggs? To regulate salt concentrations 7. Jellyfish lack certain organs other animals may have, but they do possess structures that perform similar functions. Which of the following is one such structure in the moon jelly? Eyes 8. Which of the following is the largest marine animal in overall size? Blue whale 9. What is the name of the marine organism that cannot propel against tides and currents and is instead carried by them? Plankton 10. Of the following marine organisms, which lives at the lowest point below sea level? Footballfish

Alcohol Expertise

Question Answer 1. The drink shown here is a popular cocktail most commonly made with dry gin and dry vermouth, then garnished with an olive. What is the name of this cocktail? Martini 2. A facility that produces beer is called a “brewery.” What is one that produces win called? Winery 3. When mixing a cocktail, what should be added to the device shown here? Ice 4. Which of the following glasses is most commonly used to emphasize the aroma and carbonation of champagne? The tall and skinny glass 5. Sugarcane was once grown extensively in Hawaii. The sugar from these plants is even used to make a certain alcohol, one that a Hawaiian royal enjoyed so much he set up his own still. What is the name of this alcohol? Rum 6. When alcohol, such as wine, brandy, and whisky, is aged in barrels, a small amount evaporates through the wood during the aging process, resulting in a slight loss. Whis is this phenomenon called? The angel’s share 7. Which of the following cocktails shown here has “Hawaii” in the name? Select the blue drink with the orange garnish. 8. The plant shown here is used in beer for its bittering, aromatic, and preservative qualities in addition to its ability to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. What is the name of this plant? Hops 9. Sometimes a bartender may serve whiskey on the rocks by simply adding a large sphere of ice. Which of the following statements about ice spheres is false compared to regular ice cubes? It is easier to prepare 10. What does it mean to order a single or double whiskey? How much whisky to pour

World Landmarks

Question Answer 1. The Palace of Westminster is a famous landmark in the United Kingdom. Located on the north end of the palace is a clock tower known as the Elizabeth Tower. It is more popularly known by what nickname? Big Ben 2. Which of the following is true about the Sagrada Família, the largest unfinished church in the world that’s located in Barcelona? It went a long time without a building permit. 3. The Statue of Liberty is one of the United States’ most famous landmarks, located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. What objects does Lady Liberty hold in her right hand? A torch 4. Which of the following images depicts the Louvre, a famous museum in France that houses works of art such as the Nike of Samothrace and the Mona Lisa? Select the image of a black pyramid-type building. 5. The Colosseum is a famous amphitheater at the center of Rome, Italy. It was used for what purpose during Ancient Rome? A gladiatorial arena 6. Statues in Germany modeled after the Town Musicians of Bremen depict four animals. Which of the following is not one of the four? Pigeon 7. Several towns and large villages in Andalucía, Spain, such as Mijas and Frigiliana, are known as Pueblos Blancos. For what reason do they paint their houses white? To protect them from sunlight. 8. Angkor Wat is a world-famous landmark in Cambodia. Angkor is derived from the Sanskrit word for “city,” but what does Wat come from? Temple 9. The changing of the guards is a formal ceremony in which soldiers currently on duty, the Old Guard, are relieved of their sentry postings by the New Guard. At which iconic landmark do Royal Guards wearing their signature black bearskin caps carry out this ceremony? Buckingham Palace 10. Which of the following images depicts the Arc de Triomphe de l’Etoile, which was commissioned by Napoleon and built in Paris, France? Choose the white arch that isn’t surrounded by palm trees.

Muscular Science

Question Answer 1. Which of the following is not part of the Big 3 Workout, which helps improve core strength? Push-up 2. Which of the following foods is said to be the best energy boost and can prevent muscle cramps, proving beneficial to eat prior to or while working out? Banana 3. Which of the following nutrients is most important for building muscle? Protein 4. Protein supplements are useful for building muscle. When is generally the most appropriate time to consume them? Within 30 minutes after exercising 5. What is the most appropriate way to reduce soreness from muscle aches after an intense workout? Stretch and relax the affected muscles. 6. Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building due to its high protein and low-fat content? Breast 7. Which of the following is the largest muscle in the average adult male body? Quadriceps 8. Of the following vegetables, which has the most nutrients and is also most effective in helping build muscle? Select the Broccoli 9. Which of the following exercises cannot be performed without equipment? French press 10. In which of the following sports do athletes place particular emphasis on lifting weights with the neck muscles? F1 racing

Gardening Proficiency

Question Answer 1. Which of the following plants requires a support in order to grow vines? Morning Glory 2. Which of the following flowers is famous for their thorns? Select the rose, the red flower with the green leaves. 3. Which of the following flowers is not poisonous? Choose the pink flower with the black center. It’s the Gerbera. 4. It is important to consider what season a flower will bloom in when gardening. Which of the following flowers blocks in spring? Select the Tulips 5. Which of the following images is of basil, a common kitchen herb often used in Italian cuisine among others? Choose the picture of the green leaves in the white bowl. 6. This herb is known for how easy it is to grow both outdoors and indoors at home. What is its name? Mint 7. The ideal seeding method differs depending on the type of plant being grown. Which one would be appropriate for sowing pumpkin seeds directly into a field? Select the collection of three seeds in a circle. 8. There is a great variety of gardening shears, each specific for certain tasks. Which of the following is best suited for cutting a wide range of branches and leaves? Select the biggest set of shears with the brown handles. 9. The sunflower often symbolizes summer and blooms during July and into autumn. Which period is the most appropriate time to sow sunflower seeds? April to June 10. The four-leaf clover is a rare variation of the regular clover and a symbol of good luck. How many leaves does a normal clover have? 3

Underworld Studies

Question Answer 1. Naoki Katsuya was the patriarch of Ousaka Enterprises, an Omi Alliance subsidiary. He was also the president of a certain agency that operated as a front to conceal their illegal activities. What was the name of his agency? Osaka Talent 2. Name the organization that expanded its influence to Yokohama and whose Japanese branch was headed by Chinese martial artist Lau Ka Long. The Snake Flower Triad 3. The Saejima Family was part of the Tojo Clan before it disbanded. Their patriarch, Taiga Saejima, was notorious for single-handedly carrying out a hit on a rival clan. How many men were killed in this massacre? 18 4. Which of the following Omi Alliance members eventually became the fifth chairman of the Tojo Clan? Yukio Terada 5. Which of the following images portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family, an Okinawan yakuza organization? Select the image of a man with short hair and an orange shirt. 6. Which of the following images portrays Ryuhei Hoshino, the second chairman of the Seiryu Clan, one of the criminal organizations that maintained the Great Wall of Muscle, a three-way power balance in Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama? Choose the image of the older man with the goatee. 7. What is the name of the cabaret club in Sotenbori that was once managed by Goro Majima, later known as the Mad Dog of Shimano? Cabaret Grand 8. Which of the following groups was not part of the Tojo Clan? The Kijin Clan 9. Which of the following is Daigo Dolima’s, the sixth chairman of the Tojo Clan’s back tattoo? Select the tattoo of the statue of a man pulling a face. 10. Sohei Dojima was the patriarch of a family within the Tojo Clan, the largest yakuza organization in the Kanto region. Which of the following crests belongs to his family? Select the hexagon badge with the black and silver colors.

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1

Question Answer 1. Which of the following game consoles was released between the Genesis/Mega Drive and the Sega Saturn? Select the black keyboard-looking console, the SC-3000. 2. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is a strategy game created by Sega. Which country’s military does the protagonist, Claude Wallace, enlist in? United Kingdom of Edinburgh 3. Sega has released various hardware over the years. Which of the following game consoles was a remodeled version of the Sega Mark III? Master System 4. Sakura Amamiya is one of the main protagonists in Sega’s Sakura Wars. When is her birthday? March 19 5. Tails is a two-tailed fox who appears in Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog series. What is the name of the airplane that he pilots in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Tornado 6. In Sega’s Super Monkey Ball series, what is the name of the island that all of the monkeys live on? Jungle Island 7. R360 is a motion simulator released by Sega that could spin 360 degrees on two axes. Which of the following images is of the R360 arcade cabinet? Select the image of the blue cabinet with the ringed chair. 8. Which of the following is the controller for the Mega Drive, a video game console that was originally released in Japan? Choose the black controller with the three buttons. 9. Which of the following characters is Jeffry from Sega’s Virtua Fighter 3D fighting game series? Select the guy with red wristbands, a beard, and no shirt. 10. Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by Sega. What is Sonic’s height? 100cm

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2

Question Answer 1. In 1993, Sega released what is widely recognized as the first 3D fighting game, which later became its own series. Which of the following is an image of the very first game in this series? Select the image of eight guys posing together on a white background. 2. The Dreamcast’s storage medium was innovative during its time, as it featured an LCD screen and minigame capabilities. What is the name of this medium? Visual Memory Unit 3. In Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog series, which of the following items do players typically collect during gameplay? Rings 4. Which of the following is an image of the arcade cabinet for Out Run, a road racing simulator? Select the cabinet that’s shaped like a car. 5. Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game series published by Sega. Which of the following characters has a family that runs a grocery store? Select the red-haired girl with the apple. 6. Sega’s UFO Catcher is a crane game in which players operate a claw arm and attempt to win prizes. Which of the following is the first UFO Catcher? Select the machine that’s the darkest shade of pink. 7. Which of the following video game consoles is the Dreamcast? Choose the grey console with the four controller ports on the front. 8. Sega’s Super Monkey Ball is a platform game series where monkeys roll around inside of balls. What is the protagonist’s name? AiAi 9. This full-body motorcycle racing game has been in operation since 1985 and features a bike-shaped cabinet that players would ride on, leaning left and right to turn. What is its name? Hang-On 10. In Sega’s Sakura Wars, there are a number of divisions that serve to protect Tokyo. For instance, the Flower Division operates as a frontline unit to combat demons. Which division specializes in intelligence and undercover operations? Moon Division

Honolulu City Proficiency

Question Answer 1. What is the name of this location? Aloha Beach 2. What is the name of this building in Honolulu? Ryukai Shrine 3. Which of the following establishments in Honolulu is a place where you may watch sensual dances and performances? Dolls & Devils 4. Which crazy and funky food delivery business does this logo belong to? Crazy Eats 5. The travel agency, Alo-Happy Tours, has their own unique mascot. What is the mascot’s name? Alo-Happy 6. What is the name of this establishment? Revolve Bar 7. Which of the following establishments serves the Blue Hawaii, a cocktail that originated in Hawaii and is known for its vivid blue color? Ocean Boys 8. Which of the following images is of Anaconda Shopping Center? Select the image of the flamingos. 9. Which mode of transportation in Hawaii can be ridden from the location shown here? The trolley train 10. Which of the following items can be found on Shinobi Sushi’s menu? Choose the sushi on the plate.

Gem Proficiency

Question Answer 1. Which gem is famous for forming within the tissues of a living thing? Pearl 2. Which of the following jewels must be carefully maintained and stored to protect them from dry air and to preserve their beauty and luster: Choose the green gem, the Emerald. 3. What is a ring called when it is offered to a significant other during a proposal? Engagement Ring 4. Which of the following is true about diamonds? They can break when struck with a hammer 5. Gold jewelry is marked with notations such as “K14” to indicate the proportion of gold as opposed to other alloys. Which of the following notates pure gold? K24 6. Which of the following gemstones is pyroelectric, meaning it generates voltage when heated up or under pressure? Tourmaline 7. Ring sizes follow an international standard and are assigned a number or symbol based on their internal circumference. Japan uses numbers such as 1 and 2. What does the United Kingdom use to designate ring sizes? Latin alphabet 8. Though most gems may be formed from a type of mineral, not all are. Which of the following gemstones is formed from hardened tree sap? Amber 9. Which of the following rings incorporates a gemstone that looks different from sapphire, but is actually another variety of the same mineral as sapphire? Choose the red gem, the Ruby 10. In Oscar Wilde’s fairy tale, The Happy Prince, the statue of a prince asks a swallow to take the jewels and gold leaf adorning his body and deliver them to the poor. Which jewel served as the prince’s blue eyes? Sapphire

Sujimon Mastery

Question Answer 1. This Sujimon, Rebel Yeller, attacks by swinging around what object? Iron Pipe 2. Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon? Nicotine Smog 3. Which of the following Sujimon has a self-damaging skill called “Air Burst”? Choose the guy with the beach ball. 4. The Krass Kringle Sujimon resembles Santa Claus. He also performs what action similar to Santa Claus? He gives presents 5. This Sujimon, Dump Chump, performs a wide attack using what object? Oil drum 6. Which of the following Sujimon can use “Pissed Pistol,” a skill that spits sake from the mouth? Choose the guy with the tie around his head who’s also holding a bottle. 7. The Gainz Chaser Sujimon is known for his exceptionally muscular physique. What kind of action does he perform to strengthen himself? Grow gigantic 8. Which of the following Sujimon steals your money? Choose the big guy with the arm tattoo and a knife. 9. The Wild Hog Sujimon wields food as a weapon and a shield. What does he do whenever his health decreases? Eats the shield 10. Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon? (the gangster in a blue Hawaiian shirt with a blue bandana covering his face Rep the set

Mathematics

Question Answer 1. What is the sum of the interior angles of a hexagon? 720 degrees 2. Which of the following layouts can form a cube? Choose the option that looks like a “plus” sign with an extra long right arm. 3. Which of the following expressions will result in a different answer from the rest? 12.3+3.7 4. What is x in the following numerical sequence? 1, 3, 7, 13, x, 31 21 5. What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2×3+4×5? 27 6. What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10? 35 7. Given the die face shown (five), what is the value of the opposite side? 2 8. Mike is late for his date with Ellen. If Mike runs at 150 meters per minute, how long will it take him to meet up with Ellen, who is waiting 1,500 meters away? 10 minutes 9. Given the displayed time, how many minutes will it take for time to read 9:30? 55 minutes 10. What is the answer to the following equation: 196 divided by 14? 14

Outer Space

Question Answer 1. If you could walk from Earth to the moon, approximately how many years would it take to get there? About 10 years 2. Which of the following is true about Earth’s moon? The rates of rotation and revolution are the same 3. What was the name of the comet that flew so close to Earth in 1986 that it was visible to the naked eye? Halley’s comet 4. Since 2007, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has certified various foods to be consumed in space. Before that, only foods approved by NASA could be brought into space. Which of the following did Japanese astronauts request to get approved, only to be denied by NASA? Natto 5. The Crab Nebula, part of the constellation Taurus, also has the designation “M1.” Similarly, the Lagoon Nebula, part of the constellation Sagittarius, is also called “M8.” What does the ‘M’ in these designations signify? Messier 6. Saturn, the sixth planet in the solar system, is most famous for its ring system. What are these rings primarily composed of? Ice 7. Approximately how much does a space suit that will allow an astronaut to survive outside the spacecraft cost? 1 billion yen 8. Which of the following four planets is known as both the Morning Star and the Evening Star? Venus 9. Which of the following has a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it? A black hole 10. Which of the following is responsible for the rise and fall of the tides in Earth’s oceans? The moon

World History

Question Answer 1. Which ukiyo-e artist is famous for the woodblock print series, the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which depicts Mt. Fuji from a number of different angles? Katsushika Hokusai 2. Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer who was active from the 18th to 19th century. What other name is his Fifth Symphony known by? Symphony of Fate 3. Which of the following began in southern Peru, then united civilizations across the Andes, eventually including modern-day Ecuador and Chile? Inca Empire 4. Galileo Galilei was an Italian physicist who is often called the father of modern science. What other field is he known as the father of? Observational astronomy 5. Which of the following portraits depicts George Washington, who is often considered the “Father of His Country”? Choose the guy with the short, grey hair. 6. Which ukiyo-e artist is famous for the woodblock print series, the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which depicts Mt. Fuji from a number of different angles? Katsushika Hokusai 7. Since the end of the 20th century, leaders of great powers have held annual meetings to discuss and coordinate solutions to major global issues. What is the name of this political forum? The G7 Summit 8. Which of the following phrases was coined by French philosopher René Descartes in the 17th century? I think, therefore I am. 9. Which of the following works of art was painted by Leonardo da Vinci? Choose the Mona Lisa, you definitely know what it looks like. 10. The Baroque architecture was popular in Western Europe from the late 16th century to the early 18th century. Which of the following structures was not built in the Baroque style? The Notre-Dame

Trivia King Tier 1

Question Answer 1. In the 20th century, a time when railroads, mines, and the steel industry were some of the most dangerous environments to work in, what movement aimed to reduce workplace hazards? Safety First Movement 2. Sherlock Holmes is a series of famous detective novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. What was Holmes’ partner’s, John Watson’s, previous occupation before they began working together? Doctor 3. Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, but what did it used to be millions of years ago? Seafloor 4. Clothing stains caused by oil from food like pizza can be difficult to wash out. What type of powder is often used in the kitchen and is effective at removing these kinds of stains? Baking soda 5. Name the extreme sport that originated from French military training, which involves running, climbing, and jumping to overcome obstacles without any assistive equipment? Parkour 6. What is the Guinness world record held by the cucumber, a vine plant that is considered a fruit by botanical standards? Lowest calorific value 7. Like octopuses, what organ does a squid possess three of? Heart 8. In an orchestra, wind instruments are divided into woodwind instruments and brass instruments. Which of the following is a brass instrument? Trumpet 9. Pigeons have been used as messenger birds due to their ability to fly over extremely long distances and innate homing abilities. What does the pigeon use in order to find its way home? Earth’s magnetic field 10. redit card sizes are determined by an international standard for easy use. About how many sheets of high-quality copy paper (0.08 mm per sheet) does it take to match the thickness of a credit card? 10

Trivia King Tier 2

Question Answer 1. Which of the following vegetables will float in fresh water? Pumpkin 2. Which artist painted notable works such as Sunflowers and L’Arlésienne, but was not financially successful during his lifetime? Vincent van Gogh 3. Which of the following is the chameleon, a lizard known for its ability to change its body color to blend into the environment? Choose the only reptile that’s sitting on a branch 4. Who is the almighty god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology? Zeus 5. Name the phenomenon that occurs when a dying fire in an enclosed space can explosively reignite the combustible gasses when a door or window is opened and lets in outside oxygen? Backdraft 6. What is the name of the classic Neapolitan pizza that’s made with tomato sauce and white mozzarella and topped with basil? Pizza Margherita 7. Medusa, a monster in Greek mythology, is described as a beauty with snakes for hair. What happens to those who look into her eyes? Turn to stone 8. Which of the following was originally used to remove pencil marks before the eraser was invented? Bread 9. Which of the following foods, known for its unique texture, is made from cassava, a root vegetable that grows mainly in the tropics? Tapioca 10. Which of the following vegetables is poisonous to both cats and dogs? Onion

Trivia King Special Tier

Question Answers 1. A Japanese eel’s body is transparent in the earlier stages of its life cycle but gains color as it matures. What is the reason for this change? The sunlight turns them darker 2. Why was natural indigo used to dye the first jeans? Because of the way it reacts with cotton 3. A helicopter generates both lift and propulsion from spinning rotors to fly. “Helicopter” can be broken down into which two root words? Helico + pter 4. Which of the following statements about snails is false? Their mucus can dissolve metal 5. The sex of many living things is determined by genes, but for other species, it is determined by external factors. What determines the sex of many turtles, including sea turtles? Egg incubation temperature 6. A violin produces sound by drawing a bow across its strings. What material is the bow hair made from? Horse-tail hair 7. What is the name of the toxic alkaloid C11H17N3O8, which is mainly found in ovaries and livers of pufferfish? Tetrodotoxin 8. What are the slashes made across the top of French bread in fixed intervals called? Coupe 9. A clef is a symbol that is placed at the left end of a musical staff indicating the pitch of the notes written on it. Which letter of the alphabet is used to notate the treble clef? G 10. Because birds have beaks instead of teeth, how do they break down food to aid in digestion? They swallow rocks to crush the food

Those are all of the quiz answers for the Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.