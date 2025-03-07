All R.E.P.O. Items & What They Do

There are a ton of different items and weapons you can make use of in R.E.P.O. to help make your runs go smoother. Here’s a full list of items in R.E.P.O. and what they do.

All Items in R.E.P.O. and What They Do

There are a total of 18 items you can get in R.E.P.O., and they can be purchased through the Service Station in-between levels. They’re split into three categories: throwables, drone, and miscellaneous, and we’ve listed them all below:

Item Category Effect Grenade Throwable Throw it to cause an explosion and deal damage. Can also destroy loot. Stun Grenade Throwable Temporarily stuns monsters, and can also affect party members. Shockwave Grenade Throwable Damages monsters, and also temporarily disables their movement. Stun Mine Throwable Stuns monsters that walk over it. Shockwave Mine Throwable Deals damage and disables movement of monsters that walk over it. Explosive Mine Throwable Deals damage to monsters that walk over it. Zero Gravity Orb Throwable Creates an anti-gravity field in its vicinity. Indestructible Drone Drone Renders one item indestructible. Roll Drone Drone Improves your dodge roll. Feather Drone Drone Improves your jumping ability. Recharge Drone Drone Recharges the power for any applicable item. Zero Gravity Drone Drone Latches onto the nearest object or monster and slows them down while lifting them up. C.A.R.T. Miscellaneous Used to store items. Pocket C.A.R.T. Miscellaneous Smaller box used to store items. Rubber Duck Miscellaneous Deals damage when thrown, and can ricochet off surfaces. Energy Crystal Miscellaneous Recharges items and tools in the truck. Valuable Tracker Miscellaneous Tracks the nearest piece of loot. Extraction Tracker Miscellaneous Tracks the nearest extraction point.

How to Buy Items in R.E.P.O.

Whenever you complete a level, you’ll be able to access the Service Station to purchase items. You can do this with the money you’ve accrued from selling items collected in the previous level. That being said, do take note that the game will always round down your earnings to the lower thousand, so keep that in mind when carting your scrap back with you.

And those are all items in R.E.P.O. and what they do.

