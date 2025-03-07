All R.E.P.O. Items & What They Do

There are a ton of different items and weapons you can make use of in R.E.P.O. to help make your runs go smoother. Here’s a full list of items in R.E.P.O. and what they do.
All Items in R.E.P.O. and What They Do
There are a total of 18 items you can get in R.E.P.O., and they can be purchased through the Service Station in-between levels. They’re split into three categories: throwables, drone, and miscellaneous, and we’ve listed them all below:
|Item
|Category
|Effect
|Grenade
|Throwable
|Throw it to cause an explosion and deal damage. Can also destroy loot.
|Stun Grenade
|Throwable
|Temporarily stuns monsters, and can also affect party members.
|Shockwave Grenade
|Throwable
|Damages monsters, and also temporarily disables their movement.
|Stun Mine
|Throwable
|Stuns monsters that walk over it.
|Shockwave Mine
|Throwable
|Deals damage and disables movement of monsters that walk over it.
|Explosive Mine
|Throwable
|Deals damage to monsters that walk over it.
|Zero Gravity Orb
|Throwable
|Creates an anti-gravity field in its vicinity.
|Indestructible Drone
|Drone
|Renders one item indestructible.
|Roll Drone
|Drone
|Improves your dodge roll.
|Feather Drone
|Drone
|Improves your jumping ability.
|Recharge Drone
|Drone
|Recharges the power for any applicable item.
|Zero Gravity Drone
|Drone
|Latches onto the nearest object or monster and slows them down while lifting them up.
|C.A.R.T.
|Miscellaneous
|Used to store items.
|Pocket C.A.R.T.
|Miscellaneous
|Smaller box used to store items.
|Rubber Duck
|Miscellaneous
|Deals damage when thrown, and can ricochet off surfaces.
|Energy Crystal
|Miscellaneous
|Recharges items and tools in the truck.
|Valuable Tracker
|Miscellaneous
|Tracks the nearest piece of loot.
|Extraction Tracker
|Miscellaneous
|Tracks the nearest extraction point.
How to Buy Items in R.E.P.O.
Whenever you complete a level, you’ll be able to access the Service Station to purchase items. You can do this with the money you’ve accrued from selling items collected in the previous level. That being said, do take note that the game will always round down your earnings to the lower thousand, so keep that in mind when carting your scrap back with you.
And those are all items in R.E.P.O. and what they do. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to deal with all monsters, and how to use the lobby size mod.
Published: Mar 6, 2025 10:54 pm