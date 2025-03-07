Forgot password
All R.E.P.O. Items & What They Do

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 10:54 pm

There are a ton of different items and weapons you can make use of in R.E.P.O. to help make your runs go smoother. Here’s a full list of items in R.E.P.O. and what they do.

Table of contents

All Items in R.E.P.O. and What They Do

There are a total of 18 items you can get in R.E.P.O., and they can be purchased through the Service Station in-between levels. They’re split into three categories: throwables, drone, and miscellaneous, and we’ve listed them all below:

ItemCategoryEffect
GrenadeThrowableThrow it to cause an explosion and deal damage. Can also destroy loot.
Stun GrenadeThrowableTemporarily stuns monsters, and can also affect party members.
Shockwave GrenadeThrowableDamages monsters, and also temporarily disables their movement.
Stun MineThrowableStuns monsters that walk over it.
Shockwave MineThrowableDeals damage and disables movement of monsters that walk over it.
Explosive MineThrowableDeals damage to monsters that walk over it.
Zero Gravity OrbThrowableCreates an anti-gravity field in its vicinity.
Indestructible DroneDroneRenders one item indestructible.
Roll DroneDroneImproves your dodge roll.
Feather DroneDroneImproves your jumping ability.
Recharge DroneDroneRecharges the power for any applicable item.
Zero Gravity DroneDroneLatches onto the nearest object or monster and slows them down while lifting them up.
C.A.R.T.MiscellaneousUsed to store items.
Pocket C.A.R.T.MiscellaneousSmaller box used to store items.
Rubber DuckMiscellaneousDeals damage when thrown, and can ricochet off surfaces.
Energy CrystalMiscellaneousRecharges items and tools in the truck.
Valuable TrackerMiscellaneousTracks the nearest piece of loot.
Extraction TrackerMiscellaneousTracks the nearest extraction point.

How to Buy Items in R.E.P.O.

Whenever you complete a level, you’ll be able to access the Service Station to purchase items. You can do this with the money you’ve accrued from selling items collected in the previous level. That being said, do take note that the game will always round down your earnings to the lower thousand, so keep that in mind when carting your scrap back with you.

And those are all items in R.E.P.O. and what they do. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to deal with all monsters, and how to use the lobby size mod.

