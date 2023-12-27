All Resolution Race Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

After a month of repeating tournaments, Monopoly GO is finally giving us something new with the New Year’s-themed “Resolution Race,” so here is, as usual, a list of all the rewards and prizes you can get, as well as the milestones you need to hit for them.

Every Reward and Milestone in the “Resolution Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Resolution Race” tournament in Monopoly GO features a lot of great rewards and prizes that can, among other things, give you more dice rolls and Prize Drop Chips for PEG-E, so I’ve compiled a list of the milestones you need to hit below. I’ve made the table based on my own experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Requred Reward 1 50 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 80 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 120 5-minute High Roller 5 140 100 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 130 10 Prize Drop Chips 8 160 Sticker Pack 9 180 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 250 Sticker Pack 12 225 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 300 Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Prize Drop Chips 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Sticker Pack 22 700 80 Prize Drop Chips 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Prize Drop Chips 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

There are some additional rewards you can get depending on where you place in the “Resolution Race” tournament overall. However, I don’t actually recommend trying to target these. Consider them nice-to-haves, because it’s super difficult to compete in these without spending actual money.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, Emote, Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: Cash

How to Play the “Resolution Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO

Listen, you probably know the drill by now. Tournaments in Monopoly GO require you to hit Railroad spaces, and “Resolution Race” is no different. Like past events, you’ll get a base number of tokens depending on what happens after you land on the Railroad, and there’s no real way to influence just what happens there. From there, the game will increase the number of tokens you get by your dice multiplier. In this case, the tokens are Checkmarks. Here’s a breakdown of the base rates.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

When Does the Event End?

The “Resolution Race” tournament in Monopoly GO will run from Dec. 27 at 1PM ET until Dec. 28 at 1 PM ET.

How to Get More “Resolution Race” Tournament Tokens Easily

As usual, you’ll want to save your dice multiplier for when you’re within 6-8 spaces of a Railroad when you’re trying to get Checkmark tokens for the “Resolution Race” tournament in Monopoly GO, as that gives you the highest chance of winning big.

“Resolution Race” is coinciding with the “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO, and that requires players to hit Tax or Utility Tiles. Unfortunately, that means the synergy between the tournament and event aren’t great right now, which means your best strategy is to try and use one to get you more dice rolls, and thus tokens, for the other. For combinations like this, I recommend saving your dice rolls and playing really conservatively overall.

Otherwise, PEG-E is going on, so you should take advantage of the plinko machine and get as many dice rolls as you can out of her. You should also collect your Free Gifts and do your daily Quick Wins. I’m also happy to say that we’ve got a list of all the links you can follow to get free dice rolls in Monopoly GO here, which we update daily and can help immensely.

That’s all you need to know about the rewards and milestones for the “Resolution Race” in Monopoly GO, as well as how it works. I don’t know you personally, but hey. Here’s to hoping you achieve your New Year’s resolutions! Mine is to eat more cheese.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.