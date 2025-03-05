All Resurrections in Hollow Era Listed – Arrancar Resurreccion List

As you’re progressing down the Hollow path you should think about which Resurrections you want to get for your Arrancar form. From Grimmjow to Ulquiorra, there’s a lot to choose from so you’ll find a list below of all their moves. Here are all Resurrections in Hollow Era.

All Hollow Era Resurrections Listed

If you chose the Hollow progression path, it culminates in becoming an Arrancar and unlocking one of the Resurrections or Resurreccions. Despite their rarities, they all have the same amount of moves. Here are all of them and all of their moves.

Pantera (Common)

Rarity and Roll Chance Common (60%) Passive You gain an enhanced M1 combo. Z Move The user charges for a second before flying forward with a slash. X Move The user performs a 3-combo slash. C Move The user roars sending out a burst of spiritual pressure that flies forward damaging enemies. Ultimate The user jumps into the air before sending two slashes that deal massive damage where they land.

Los Lobos (Uncommon)

Rarity and Roll Chance Uncommon (29%) Passive Some moves use guns to perform devastating Cero ranged attacks. Z Move The user unleashes a burst with both guns. X Move The user temporarily transforms their guns into swords before slashing foward, dragging their opponent with them. C Move The user summons a pack of wolves. They can hold this move for a few seconds, summoning even more wolves, before unleashing them to attack their opponent. Ultimate The user unleashes a gun barrage of Ceros at their opponent.

Arrogante (Rare)

Rarity and Roll Chance Rare (10%)

Z Move The user unleashes an orb of miasma that attacks their opponent.

X Move The user sends out a miasma slash.

C Move The user flies into the air before slamming down, creating a small explosion.

Ultimate The user unleashes a wave of miasma that crashes down onto their opponent before rushing away.

Murcielago (Legendary)

Rarity and Roll Chance Legendary (1%)

Z Move The user flies into the air before crashing down towards their cursor.

X Move The user sends out a Cero using their finger.

C Move The user uses their wings to propel themselves forward, flying into anything and doing damage. This also heals you based on the damage it deals.

Ultimate The user forms and tosses a lightning spear into the air and then it crashes down onto their cursor unleashing a devastating explosion.

That’s it for my list of all Resurrections in Hollow Era. For more Hollow Era guides check our all Shikai.

