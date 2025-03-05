Forgot password
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
all resurrections in hollow era
All Resurrections in Hollow Era Listed – Arrancar Resurreccion List

This is why you broke that chain!
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 10:11 am

As you’re progressing down the Hollow path you should think about which Resurrections you want to get for your Arrancar form. From Grimmjow to Ulquiorra, there’s a lot to choose from so you’ll find a list below of all their moves. Here are all Resurrections in Hollow Era.

All Hollow Era Resurrections Listed

pantera resurrection in hollow era
If you chose the Hollow progression path, it culminates in becoming an Arrancar and unlocking one of the Resurrections or Resurreccions. Despite their rarities, they all have the same amount of moves. Here are all of them and all of their moves.

Pantera (Common)

Rarity and Roll ChanceCommon (60%)
PassiveYou gain an enhanced M1 combo.
Z MoveThe user charges for a second before flying forward with a slash.
X MoveThe user performs a 3-combo slash.
C MoveThe user roars sending out a burst of spiritual pressure that flies forward damaging enemies.
UltimateThe user jumps into the air before sending two slashes that deal massive damage where they land.

Los Lobos (Uncommon)

Rarity and Roll ChanceUncommon (29%)
PassiveSome moves use guns to perform devastating Cero ranged attacks.
Z MoveThe user unleashes a burst with both guns.
X MoveThe user temporarily transforms their guns into swords before slashing foward, dragging their opponent with them.
C MoveThe user summons a pack of wolves. They can hold this move for a few seconds, summoning even more wolves, before unleashing them to attack their opponent.
UltimateThe user unleashes a gun barrage of Ceros at their opponent.

Arrogante (Rare)

Rarity and Roll ChanceRare (10%)

Z Move		The user unleashes an orb of miasma that attacks their opponent.

X Move		The user sends out a miasma slash.

C Move		The user flies into the air before slamming down, creating a small explosion.

Ultimate		The user unleashes a wave of miasma that crashes down onto their opponent before rushing away.

Murcielago (Legendary)

Rarity and Roll ChanceLegendary (1%)

Z Move		The user flies into the air before crashing down towards their cursor.

X Move		The user sends out a Cero using their finger.

C Move		The user uses their wings to propel themselves forward, flying into anything and doing damage. This also heals you based on the damage it deals.

Ultimate		The user forms and tosses a lightning spear into the air and then it crashes down onto their cursor unleashing a devastating explosion.

That’s it for my list of all Resurrections in Hollow Era. For more Hollow Era guides check our all Shikai.

