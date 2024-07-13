All Revealed Natlan Characters in Genshin Impact (So Far)

The upcoming Natlan region is almost upon us, and Genshin Impact has finally started to tease all the new characters that will be joining the game during the next few months with the latest “Ignition” teaser. Here are all of the new faces we’ll be meeting in the Pyro region.

All Natlan Characters in Genshin Impact, Listed

We saw many of the upcoming characters in the small teaser, including a character who’s possibly the region’s Archon and another of the Fatui Harbingers. They all seem to be drawn to participate in a yearly tournament in the region, which seems to be the main event during the upcoming Archon Quest.

Many of their names are directly taken from religions and folklore typical of the real-life places that inspired Natlan (mainly Latin American and African regions, with a bit more sprinkled here and there), but the references seem to be more about naming inspirations than their actual design. More characters will likely mark their presence in the future.

Chasca

Image via Hoyoverse

We only get a few seconds with Chasca on the screen, but we can see a design very reminiscent of Clorinde from Fontaine. Her seemingly cold attitude toward the tournament reinforces the similarities and fits her Cryo vision perfectly, and those aspects will likely be expanded once she officially appears in the story.

Citlali

Image via Hoyoverse

This girl is more than annoyed by having to participate in the mysterious tournament, bringing up some questions about what would be so bad about that competition. It also shows a bit of her seemingly lazy personality, even with just a few seconds of screen time. She also carries a Cryo vision.

Iansan

Image via Hoyoverse

The first ever Natlan character to be revealed. She was the nation’s representative back in the “We Will Be Reunited” trailer, alongside others that eventually made their way to playability such as Ayaka and Cyno, and she’s finally getting her chance to shine in the game, now with slight design changes. She seems to be another participant in the tournament, but we couldn’t see her vision.

Il Capitano

Image via Hoyoverse

Considered one of the most powerful Fatui Harbingers, Capitano will finally make his debut in the story after years of teasing. First seen directly in the “A Winter Night’s Lazzo” trailer, he’s personally invited by Mavuika to take part in the tournament. Whether he’s native to the region or not is still to be revealed.

Kachina

Image via Hoyoverse

First appearing in the first Natlan teaser after the 4.8 Special Program, she’s a small girl that, alongside Mualani, is responsible for throwing the ball that initiates the summoning of Natlan citizens to the tournament. She has a Geo vision, and some of her skills were already demonstrated during that teaser.

Kinich

Image via Hoyoverse

Despite the “Xiao at home” memes, Kinich seems to be a bit unique in his character, being accompanied by a small pixel-like creature named K’uhul Ajaw, which might be related to a unique take on his Dendro vision powers. He was also seen in the first Natlan teaser and seems to be rather amicable despite his somewhat cold attitude.

Mavuika

Image via Hoyoverse

The gorgeous Mavuika is seemingly the host of the tournament gathering all Natlan characters in a single place. Despite the lack of direct confirmation in the trailer, she’s the most likely candidate to be the region’s Pyro Archon. It’s still unclear if she’s actually Murata (confirmed to be the Pyro Archon, whether it was a current or previous one). Still, her resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd‘s Murata Himeko cannot be overlooked, and knowing HoYoverse, this is more than a mere coincidence.

Mualani

Image via Hoyoverse

Kachina’s friend, Mualani, is also throwing the ball with her at the beginning of the teaser. Her Hydro powers were already displayed in the first teaser, and she seems eager to get the tournament started, as she doesn’t seem to be bothered at all to even record the situation.

Ororon

Image via Hoyoverse

Briefly displayed next to Capitano, we know next to nothing about this other divinity-named character. He’ll likely have a more important role further down the line, considering his place on the trailer.

Xilonen

Image via Hoyoverse

Another cat girl to the game’s ever-growing collection, Xilonen is shown resting on a tree when the ball approaches, interrupting her nap to tell her that “it’s that time of the year again”, referring to the tournament. She carries a Geo vision, true to her design.

The Natlan update is expected to drop around August, so start saving on enough Primogems for your favorites as soon as you can. Completing modes such as the recent Imaginarium Theater or the Spiral Abyss are great for that, if you have strong enough characters.

Genshin Impact is available now.

