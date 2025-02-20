All Rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event

As Final Fantasy XIV players eagerly look forward to the release of Patch 7.2, to help that wait go by a bit quicker, a new Moogle Treasure Trove Event is arriving in Eorzea. If you’re curious, here is a guide to all rewards for the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event.
How to Participate in Moogle Treasure Trove Event in FFXIV
The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is a weeks-long event in Final Fantasy XIV that invites players to participate in a variety of duty-related challenges for an even greater variety of rewards.
To get those rewards, you have to acquire Irregular Tomestones (colloquially known as “Mogtomes”) of Phantasmagoria. This is a currency unique to the Moogle Treasure Trove event and you cannot use them anywhere else.
Players can visit the Initerant Moogle NPC in any of the game’s three major cities (Gridania, Limsa Lomina, or Ul’dah) to find out how to complete the event’s challenges and which existing duties qualify for obtaining Irregular Tomestones.
In all, there are four different ways to earn Irregular Tomestones:
- Standard Objectives (these are regular duties and can be done daily as often as desired)
- Weekly Objectives (these are assigned each week and once done cannot be repeated)
- Minimog Challenges (these are assigned each week and consist of more casual objectives such as FATEs, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and Ocean Voyages; once done they cannot be repeated)
- Ultimog Challenge (this can only be completed once per event; usually consists of more difficult duties such as Deep Dungeons)
Upon completing any or all of these different challenges, you will receive Irregular Tomestones of Phantasmagoria that you can then exchange with the Initerant Moogle for any of the available rewards.
The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is set to run from February 26 until the launch of Patch 7.2 in late March.
All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event Rewards (2025)
Below is a comprehensive list of all the rewards provided in the 2025 Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. As usual, it’s a wide assortment of items ranging from mounts to minions, furnishings, emotes, glamours, and more.
|Reward
|Tomestones of Phantasmagoria Required (No.)
|Paissa Earring (Glamour)
|100
|Inferno Jacket (Glamour)
|50
|Shadow Gwiber Trumpet (Mount)
|50
|Falcon Ignition Key (Mount)
|50
|Magicked Bed (Mount)
|50
|Queen’s Guard Barding (Chocobo Barding)
|50
|Ancient One (Minion)
|50
|Primal Angel Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Modern Aesthetics – Form and Function
|30
|Pleasant Dot Parasol
|30
|Ballroom Etiquette – The Winsome Wallflower
|30
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Elbst Horn
|30
|Bomb Palanquin Horn
|30
|Legendary Kamuy Fife
|30
|Hallowed Kamuy Fife
|30
|Woodland Chair
|20
|Apothecary’s Workbench
|20
|Candlelit Sundries
|20
|Fat Cat Rug
|20
|Fluffy Pancakes
|20
|Wind-up Sylph
|15
|Skallic Coat of Fending
|15
|Skallic Trousers of Fending
|15
|Skallic Coat of Maiming
|15
|Skallic Trousers of Maiming
|15
|Skallic Jacket of Striking
|15
|Skallic Bottoms of Striking
|15
|Skallic Jacket of Scouting
|15
|Skallic Sarouel of Scouting
|15
|Skallic Jacket of Aiming
|15
|Skallic Bottoms of Aiming
|15
|Skallic Jacket of Casting
|15
|Skallic Sarouel of Casting
|15
|Skallic Jacket of Healing
|15
|Skallic Bottoms of Healing
|15
|Seemingly Special Timeworn Map
|15
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map
|15
|Potentially Special Timeworn Map
|15
|Conceivably Special Timeworn Map
|15
|Churning Mists Riding Map
|10
|Sea Of Clouds Riding Map
|10
|Azys Lla Riding Map
|10
|Ruby Sea Riding Map
|10
|Yanxia Riding Map
|10
|Azim Steppe Riding Map
|10
|Poroggo Card
|10
|Honoroit Card
|10
|Seeker of Solitude Card
|7
|Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card
|7
|Eden’s Promise Card
|7
|Bitty Duckbill
|7
|Bacon Bits
|7
|The Garden’s Gates Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Curiel Rootｘ5
|5
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
|1
That concludes all rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for Final Fantasy XIV here at The Escapist.
Published: Feb 20, 2025 12:53 am