Moogle Treasure Trove logo in Final Fantasy XIV
Image by Square Enix
All Rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event

The Moogle Treasure Trove is back once again!
Published: Feb 20, 2025 12:53 am

As Final Fantasy XIV players eagerly look forward to the release of Patch 7.2, to help that wait go by a bit quicker, a new Moogle Treasure Trove Event is arriving in Eorzea. If you’re curious, here is a guide to all rewards for the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event.

How to Participate in Moogle Treasure Trove Event in FFXIV

Initerant Moogle NPC in Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is a weeks-long event in Final Fantasy XIV that invites players to participate in a variety of duty-related challenges for an even greater variety of rewards.

To get those rewards, you have to acquire Irregular Tomestones (colloquially known as “Mogtomes”) of Phantasmagoria. This is a currency unique to the Moogle Treasure Trove event and you cannot use them anywhere else.

Players can visit the Initerant Moogle NPC in any of the game’s three major cities (Gridania, Limsa Lomina, or Ul’dah) to find out how to complete the event’s challenges and which existing duties qualify for obtaining Irregular Tomestones.

In all, there are four different ways to earn Irregular Tomestones:

  • Standard Objectives (these are regular duties and can be done daily as often as desired)
  • Weekly Objectives (these are assigned each week and once done cannot be repeated)
  • Minimog Challenges (these are assigned each week and consist of more casual objectives such as FATEs, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and Ocean Voyages; once done they cannot be repeated)
  • Ultimog Challenge (this can only be completed once per event; usually consists of more difficult duties such as Deep Dungeons)

Upon completing any or all of these different challenges, you will receive Irregular Tomestones of Phantasmagoria that you can then exchange with the Initerant Moogle for any of the available rewards.

The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is set to run from February 26 until the launch of Patch 7.2 in late March.

All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event Rewards (2025)

Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria rewards in Final Fantasy XIV
Image by Square Enix

Below is a comprehensive list of all the rewards provided in the 2025 Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. As usual, it’s a wide assortment of items ranging from mounts to minions, furnishings, emotes, glamours, and more.

RewardTomestones of Phantasmagoria Required (No.)
Paissa Earring (Glamour)100
Inferno Jacket (Glamour)50
Shadow Gwiber Trumpet (Mount)50
Falcon Ignition Key (Mount)50
Magicked Bed (Mount)50
Queen’s Guard Barding (Chocobo Barding)50
Ancient One (Minion)50
Primal Angel Orchestrion Roll50
Modern Aesthetics – Form and Function30
Pleasant Dot Parasol30
Ballroom Etiquette – The Winsome Wallflower30
MGP Platinum Card30
Elbst Horn30
Bomb Palanquin Horn30
Legendary Kamuy Fife30
Hallowed Kamuy Fife30
Woodland Chair20
Apothecary’s Workbench20
Candlelit Sundries20
Fat Cat Rug20
Fluffy Pancakes20
Wind-up Sylph15
Skallic Coat of Fending15
Skallic Trousers of Fending15
Skallic Coat of Maiming15
Skallic Trousers of Maiming15
Skallic Jacket of Striking15
Skallic Bottoms of Striking15
Skallic Jacket of Scouting15
Skallic Sarouel of Scouting15
Skallic Jacket of Aiming15
Skallic Bottoms of Aiming15
Skallic Jacket of Casting15
Skallic Sarouel of Casting15
Skallic Jacket of Healing15
Skallic Bottoms of Healing15
Seemingly Special Timeworn Map15
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map15
Potentially Special Timeworn Map15
Conceivably Special Timeworn Map15
Churning Mists Riding Map10
Sea Of Clouds Riding Map10
Azys Lla Riding Map10
Ruby Sea Riding Map10
Yanxia Riding Map10
Azim Steppe Riding Map10
Poroggo Card10
Honoroit Card10
Seeker of Solitude Card7
Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card7
Eden’s Promise Card7
Bitty Duckbill7
Bacon Bits7
The Garden’s Gates Orchestrion Roll7
Curiel Rootｘ55
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 101

That concludes all rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for Final Fantasy XIV here at The Escapist.

