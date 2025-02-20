All Rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event

As Final Fantasy XIV players eagerly look forward to the release of Patch 7.2, to help that wait go by a bit quicker, a new Moogle Treasure Trove Event is arriving in Eorzea. If you’re curious, here is a guide to all rewards for the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event.

Recommended Videos

How to Participate in Moogle Treasure Trove Event in FFXIV

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is a weeks-long event in Final Fantasy XIV that invites players to participate in a variety of duty-related challenges for an even greater variety of rewards.

To get those rewards, you have to acquire Irregular Tomestones (colloquially known as “Mogtomes”) of Phantasmagoria. This is a currency unique to the Moogle Treasure Trove event and you cannot use them anywhere else.

Players can visit the Initerant Moogle NPC in any of the game’s three major cities (Gridania, Limsa Lomina, or Ul’dah) to find out how to complete the event’s challenges and which existing duties qualify for obtaining Irregular Tomestones.

In all, there are four different ways to earn Irregular Tomestones:

Standard Objectives (these are regular duties and can be done daily as often as desired)

(these are regular duties and can be done daily as often as desired) Weekly Objectives (these are assigned each week and once done cannot be repeated)

(these are assigned each week and once done cannot be repeated) Minimog Challenges (these are assigned each week and consist of more casual objectives such as FATEs, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and Ocean Voyages; once done they cannot be repeated)

(these are assigned each week and consist of more casual objectives such as FATEs, Triple Triad, Treasure Maps, and Ocean Voyages; once done they cannot be repeated) Ultimog Challenge (this can only be completed once per event; usually consists of more difficult duties such as Deep Dungeons)

Upon completing any or all of these different challenges, you will receive Irregular Tomestones of Phantasmagoria that you can then exchange with the Initerant Moogle for any of the available rewards.

The Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event is set to run from February 26 until the launch of Patch 7.2 in late March.

All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event Rewards (2025)

Image by Square Enix

Below is a comprehensive list of all the rewards provided in the 2025 Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. As usual, it’s a wide assortment of items ranging from mounts to minions, furnishings, emotes, glamours, and more.

Reward Tomestones of Phantasmagoria Required (No.) Paissa Earring (Glamour) 100 Inferno Jacket (Glamour) 50 Shadow Gwiber Trumpet (Mount) 50 Falcon Ignition Key (Mount) 50 Magicked Bed (Mount) 50 Queen’s Guard Barding (Chocobo Barding) 50 Ancient One (Minion) 50 Primal Angel Orchestrion Roll 50 Modern Aesthetics – Form and Function 30 Pleasant Dot Parasol 30 Ballroom Etiquette – The Winsome Wallflower 30 MGP Platinum Card 30 Elbst Horn 30 Bomb Palanquin Horn 30 Legendary Kamuy Fife 30 Hallowed Kamuy Fife 30 Woodland Chair 20 Apothecary’s Workbench 20 Candlelit Sundries 20 Fat Cat Rug 20 Fluffy Pancakes 20 Wind-up Sylph 15 Skallic Coat of Fending 15 Skallic Trousers of Fending 15 Skallic Coat of Maiming 15 Skallic Trousers of Maiming 15 Skallic Jacket of Striking 15 Skallic Bottoms of Striking 15 Skallic Jacket of Scouting 15 Skallic Sarouel of Scouting 15 Skallic Jacket of Aiming 15 Skallic Bottoms of Aiming 15 Skallic Jacket of Casting 15 Skallic Sarouel of Casting 15 Skallic Jacket of Healing 15 Skallic Bottoms of Healing 15 Seemingly Special Timeworn Map 15 Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map 15 Potentially Special Timeworn Map 15 Conceivably Special Timeworn Map 15 Churning Mists Riding Map 10 Sea Of Clouds Riding Map 10 Azys Lla Riding Map 10 Ruby Sea Riding Map 10 Yanxia Riding Map 10 Azim Steppe Riding Map 10 Poroggo Card 10 Honoroit Card 10 Seeker of Solitude Card 7 Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card 7 Eden’s Promise Card 7 Bitty Duckbill 7 Bacon Bits 7 The Garden’s Gates Orchestrion Roll 7 Curiel Rootｘ5 5 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10 1

That concludes all rewards for FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Phantasmagoria Event. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for Final Fantasy XIV here at The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy