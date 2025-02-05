The new Helldivers 2 Warbond “Servants of Freedom” will be released on February 6th, 2025, and players should be prepared to head back to Super Earth with a bang. Costing 1000 Super Credits, this new Warbond gives Helldivers access to upgraded weapons, armor, banners, and something a little extra.

Recommended Videos

All Rewards for Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond

Image via Playstation.com

Armor Sets: IE-3 and IE-12

IE-3 Armor Set: An armor set that focuses heavily on maneuverability. It would be the better choice when wanting to make a quick dash around the battlefield but still need protection from enemy fire.

IE-12 Armor Set: Focusing on defense and durability, this armor is far superior to the former when wanting to survive a more intense combat situation.

Both new armor sets come with the passive ability “Integrated Explosives,” which causes your character to detonate upon death, dealing damage to those nearby. If all else is lost, this can be used as a last stand and final act of defiance against enemies.

Primary Weapon: LAS-17

An energy-based rifle that fires concentrated shots and offers a balance between firing rate and damage. The precision of the LAS-17 makes it a formidable and deadly weapon.

Secondary Weapon: GP-31

The GP-31 is a grenade weapon that delivers powerful, close-range explosions. While extremely effective, it does require careful handling if a Helldiver wants to ensure they don’t injure themselves by accident.

Related: How to Get Brunswick’s Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Lion’s Crest Quest Guide)

Throwable Weapon: G-50 Seeker Drone

A good way to stay out of danger but eradicate your target. This throwable drone seeks out enemies and detonates when in close proximity.

Stratagems:

Portable Hellbomb: An explosive device that can be deployed and placed strategically to destroy targets or fortified positions.

Customization:

The “Servants of Freedom” Warbond gives players further personalization options for their Helldiver, from “Per Democrasum” and “Fre Liberam” capes and banners to a “Raise Weapon” emote and “Servant of Freedom” player title.

Whether a player prefers to fight for the citizens of Super Earth with on-the-go agile assaults, heavy tank-type defense, or strategically cunning destruction, this Warbond provides Helldivers with some extra tools to enhance gameplay and increase efficacy on the battlefield.

And those are all the rewards for the Helldivers 2 “Servants of Freedom” Warbond. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to find and kill Hunters in the popular game.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy