All Riddle Answers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Riddler Barley)

You’ll meet a ton of interesting NPCs over the course of your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it’s almost always worth interacting with them when you get the chance. Here’s how to answer all riddles for Riddler Barley in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Riddler Barley Answers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Riddler Barley is a wandering NPC that you can encounter in the open-world in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Each time you run into him, he’ll give you a riddle, and if you answer correctly, you’ll get groschen or skill experience.

Some of his riddles are quite tricky, though, so I’ve included all the answers down below:

Question Answer What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others? My name. Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five groschen, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full 20 groschen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get? 10 groschen. Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three lads boarded in Bohunowitz. When arrived in Bojischt, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar’s daughter with them. And straightaway, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman’s name? Jaromir. A baliff has 12 men join up for service one day. The baliff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn’t have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those 12 men filed onto the square for the next morning’s roll call. Six of them were wearing body armour, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour? Five.

From the second riddle onwards, Barley will ask you to wager some groschen. You’ll start with 100, then move up to 150 for the third and fourth riddles. If you answer correctly, you can either take Barley’s wager, or get experience towards a random skill. Depending on how Henry’s progressing so far, it may actually be more beneficial to get the skill experience instead of the money, especially if you’re winning your dice games.

The riddles themselves are actually fairly simple, with the second one being based on how many legs each animal has, the third one being a memory test, and the fourth being a matter of calculating what each man is wearing.

How to Find Riddler Barley

The Riddler Barley encounters in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are quite random and can’t be controlled. However, you have a chance of meeting him when fast traveling between settlements, or when you’re just wandering in the open-world. Look out for an NPC trying to catch your attention, then talk to him to get the interaction started.

And those are all of the riddle answers for Riddler Barley in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to romance Katherine.

