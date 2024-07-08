The Riviera Riches logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn during this event
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Riviera Riches Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready for the ultimate vacation in Monopoly GO.
Ready to show off how suave you are during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO and win a bunch of rewards by hitting the available milestones? In this guide, we’ve gathered up what you need to know as well as some tips to help you succeed.

Jump To:

Every Rivieria Riches Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As you can see below, there are a total of 43 tiers containing 18,220 Dice, 8 Sticker Packs, and even a new token. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, we can throw together this easy-to-view list, so you know exactly what you’ll need to do to get your hands on these fantastic prizes. Without any further delay, here’s what rewards can earn by hitting the milestones in the Riviera Riches Monopoly GO event:

Riviera Riches LevelRiviera Riches PointsRiviera Riches Rewards
15 Points25 Dice
210 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
315 PointsCash
440 Points50 Dice
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
630 Points35 Dice
730 Points5-Minute High Roller
8140 Points150 Dice
930 PointsCash
1040 Points40 Dice
1140 Points20-Minute High Roller
12350 Points350 Dice
1340 PointsCash
1455 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1565 PointsCash
16500 PointsLittle Pail Token
1770 PointsCash
1880 PointsPink Sticker Pack
1990 Points5-Minute High Roller
201,000 Points900 Dice
21120 PointsCash
22130 Points120 Dice
23140 PointsCash
24500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
25280 Points250 Dice
26200 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
271,400 Points1,250 Dice
28300 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
29400 PointsCash
30700 Points600 Dice
31500 PointsCash
321,800 Points1,500 Dice
33600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34600 PointsCash
352,300 Points1,800 Dice
361,800 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
371,000 Points750 Dice
381,100 PointsCash
393,400 Points2,500 Dice
401,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
411,300 Points900 Dice
421,400 PointsCash
437,500 Points7,000 Dice, Sticker Pack

How to Get the Little Pail Token in Monopoly GO

If you’re really set on getting the Little Pail Token reward during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to hit the 15th milestone, which requires getting 1,410 points.

How Long Does The Riviera Riches Event Last?

The Monopoly GO Riviera Riches event started on July 8 and will end on July 10, 2024. This two-day event offers plenty of time to claim some fantastic prizes.

How To Play & Win the Event

Since the Riviera Riches requires you to land on Corner Spaces to earn points, the Monopoly GO event is highly reliant on RNG when it comes to hitting milestones and getting rewards. One of the nice parts about going to Jail in Monopoly GO, though, is that it gives you the chance to win some dice, which can help in the long-run. As such, you really should try and hit Jail if you’re hoping to win at the Riviera Riches event.

I would recommend playing aggressively during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO, since the points-to-rewards ratio is rather spectacular compared to some of the recent offerings. Plus, Token Collectors won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to add the Little Pail Token to their ever-growing collection of playable Tokens. It’s an adorable little one, so I strongly suggest, even if you plan on stopping after that point, to do what you must to earn that one.

As with any other events that require players to land on specific spaces, I recommend employing the 6, 7, 8 method when you’re close enough to these spaces. Mathematically speaking, these numbers are some of the most common that players can roll while using two dice, so ramp up the multiplier when you’re this far away for a chance to get your hands on countless points.

If you’re running a tad low on dice, I recommend checking out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with new links to ensure you’ve always got plenty of rolls available.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

