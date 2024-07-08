All Riviera Riches Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Ready to show off how suave you are during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO and win a bunch of rewards by hitting the available milestones? In this guide, we’ve gathered up what you need to know as well as some tips to help you succeed.

Recommended Videos

Every Rivieria Riches Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As you can see below, there are a total of 43 tiers containing 18,220 Dice, 8 Sticker Packs, and even a new token. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, we can throw together this easy-to-view list, so you know exactly what you’ll need to do to get your hands on these fantastic prizes. Without any further delay, here’s what rewards can earn by hitting the milestones in the Riviera Riches Monopoly GO event:

Riviera Riches Level Riviera Riches Points Riviera Riches Rewards 1 5 Points 25 Dice 2 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 50 Dice 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 30 Points 35 Dice 7 30 Points 5-Minute High Roller 8 140 Points 150 Dice 9 30 Points Cash 10 40 Points 40 Dice 11 40 Points 20-Minute High Roller 12 350 Points 350 Dice 13 40 Points Cash 14 55 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 65 Points Cash 16 500 Points Little Pail Token 17 70 Points Cash 18 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 90 Points 5-Minute High Roller 20 1,000 Points 900 Dice 21 120 Points Cash 22 130 Points 120 Dice 23 140 Points Cash 24 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 25 280 Points 250 Dice 26 200 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 27 1,400 Points 1,250 Dice 28 300 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 29 400 Points Cash 30 700 Points 600 Dice 31 500 Points Cash 32 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice 33 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 600 Points Cash 35 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 36 1,800 Points Purple Sticker Pack 37 1,000 Points 750 Dice 38 1,100 Points Cash 39 3,400 Points 2,500 Dice 40 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 41 1,300 Points 900 Dice 42 1,400 Points Cash 43 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice, Sticker Pack

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

How to Get the Little Pail Token in Monopoly GO

If you’re really set on getting the Little Pail Token reward during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to hit the 15th milestone, which requires getting 1,410 points.

How Long Does The Riviera Riches Event Last?

The Monopoly GO Riviera Riches event started on July 8 and will end on July 10, 2024. This two-day event offers plenty of time to claim some fantastic prizes.

How To Play & Win the Event

Since the Riviera Riches requires you to land on Corner Spaces to earn points, the Monopoly GO event is highly reliant on RNG when it comes to hitting milestones and getting rewards. One of the nice parts about going to Jail in Monopoly GO, though, is that it gives you the chance to win some dice, which can help in the long-run. As such, you really should try and hit Jail if you’re hoping to win at the Riviera Riches event.

I would recommend playing aggressively during the Riviera Riches event in Monopoly GO, since the points-to-rewards ratio is rather spectacular compared to some of the recent offerings. Plus, Token Collectors won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to add the Little Pail Token to their ever-growing collection of playable Tokens. It’s an adorable little one, so I strongly suggest, even if you plan on stopping after that point, to do what you must to earn that one.

As with any other events that require players to land on specific spaces, I recommend employing the 6, 7, 8 method when you’re close enough to these spaces. Mathematically speaking, these numbers are some of the most common that players can roll while using two dice, so ramp up the multiplier when you’re this far away for a chance to get your hands on countless points.

If you’re running a tad low on dice, I recommend checking out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with new links to ensure you’ve always got plenty of rolls available.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy