Roblox Legends Re:Written, with a character walking on water throwing electricity.
All Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes

Published: May 7, 2024 07:36 pm

Roblox Legends Re:Written takes Roblox and turns it into a fully fledged MMORPG. If it’s got you hooked and you want some freebies, here are all Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes.

All Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes

Roblox Legends Re:Written codes come and go, which is why we’ve hunted down all the working codes for this Roblox game. These codes do expire, sometimes without warning, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as you can.

Here are all current Roblox Legends Re:Written codes, along with the rewards they give you.

CodeReward
FREELRWCODE15 Blessing Roles
80KLIKESCODE10 Blessing Roles

How to Redeem Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes

A menu from Roblox Legends Re:Written show where to input codes.

To redeem Roblox Legends Re:Written codes you have to be in a Roblox Legends Re:Written game, where you’re in control of your character. This is not the same as redeeming regular Roblox codes from the main Roblox website. Here’s how to redeem Roblox Legends Re:Written codes:

  • Launch a Roblox Legends Re:Written game
  • Press M for Menu
  • Click Options
  • Type the code into the blue box, in capitals, and hit submit.

And that’s it. You should now get a message about your reward.

Where & How Can You Get More Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes?

Robolox Legends Re:Written codes are put out by developer Scrumptious Studios, so you should check out their Discord, their Twitter account, and their YouTube page. And, of course, you can check in back here for all the latest codes.

Why Aren’t These Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes Working?

If the codes aren’t working for you, there are a few things to check.

  • Check you’ve spelled them correctly
  • Check you’ve typed them in upper case, that’s all in capital letters
  • Check you’ve not already redeemed them

If you’re being told the code is invalid, it’s more likely to be a spelling mistake. But if you’re told a code has expired, then there’s not a lot you can do about it. These codes can expire without warning, so it’s best to claim them while you can.

And those are are all the current Roblox Legends Re:Written Codes.

