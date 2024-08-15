All Rocket To Success Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time for another out-of-this-world adventure, now that the Rocket To Success event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to earn rewards by clearing milestones. Get ready to blast into the stratosphere during this exciting new event with our help.

All Monopoly GO Rocket To Success Rewards – Listed

Thanks in part to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 50 tiers of rewards await us during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO. With 19,435 earnable dice, 8 sticker packs, and 4,730 Partner Tokens as rewards, this is going to be an event for the ages, and you can see everything you can earn below:

Rocket To Success Milestone Level Rocket To Success Points Rocket To Success Rewards 1 5 Points 70 Partner Tokens 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 100 Partner Tokens 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 120 Partner Tokens 9 170 Points 160 Dice 10 50 Points Cash 11 55 Points 160 Partner Tokens 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 420 Points 375 Dice 14 55 Points 220 Partner Tokens 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 75 Points Cash 17 650 Points 550 Dice 18 85 Points 230 Partner Tokens 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 110 Points Cash 21 125 Points 250 Partner Tokens 22 1,150 Points 950 Dice 23 130 Points 250 Partner Tokens 24 140 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 155 Points Cash 26 700 Points 550 Dice 27 170 Points 280 Partner Tokens 28 200 Points Cash 29 280 Points 220 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 300 Partner Tokens 32 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice 33 350 Points 350 Partner Tokens 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 1,000 Points 725 Dice 36 550 Points 400 Partner Tokens 37 2,200 Points 1,600 Dice 38 600 Points 500 Partner Tokens 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,700 Points 1,900 Dice 42 800 Points 700 Partner Tokens 43 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,500 Points 800 Partner Tokens 47 4,400 Points 3,000 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,700 Points Cash 50 9,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack, 8,000 Dice

How Long Is The Rocket To Success Event?

Looking to get your hands on as many prizes as possible during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO? You’ll have from August 15 until August 17 to make that happen, and with 50 tiers of milestones to clear, you’ll need to work quickly.

How To Play & Win the Event

The Rocket To Success event requires you to find and secure Pickups that are scattered around the board. You’ll need to land on these spaces to get points that go toward your overall total, so be sure that you’re always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier to ensure you’re getting as many points as possible during this event.

I recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather fair this time around. There aren’t many massive hurdles until you get into the later part of the field, and even then, you’ll have enough dice to overcome them rather easily.

I would also recommend checking out our free dice rolls page daily during this event, as we’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely. You’ll need to ensure you’ve got plenty of dice if you’re hoping to claim all 50 tiers of the Rocket to Success event.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

