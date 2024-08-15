All Rocket To Success Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time for another out-of-this-world adventure, now that the Rocket To Success event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to earn rewards by clearing milestones. Get ready to blast into the stratosphere during this exciting new event with our help.
All Monopoly GO Rocket To Success Rewards – Listed
Thanks in part to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 50 tiers of rewards await us during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO. With 19,435 earnable dice, 8 sticker packs, and 4,730 Partner Tokens as rewards, this is going to be an event for the ages, and you can see everything you can earn below:
|Rocket To Success Milestone Level
|Rocket To Success Points
|Rocket To Success Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|70 Partner Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|100 Partner Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|120 Partner Tokens
|9
|170 Points
|160 Dice
|10
|50 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|55 Points
|160 Partner Tokens
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|420 Points
|375 Dice
|14
|55 Points
|220 Partner Tokens
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|75 Points
|Cash
|17
|650 Points
|550 Dice
|18
|85 Points
|230 Partner Tokens
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|110 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|250 Partner Tokens
|22
|1,150 Points
|950 Dice
|23
|130 Points
|250 Partner Tokens
|24
|140 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|155 Points
|Cash
|26
|700 Points
|550 Dice
|27
|170 Points
|280 Partner Tokens
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|280 Points
|220 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|300 Partner Tokens
|32
|1,800 Points
|1,300 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|350 Partner Tokens
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|1,000 Points
|725 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|400 Partner Tokens
|37
|2,200 Points
|1,600 Dice
|38
|600 Points
|500 Partner Tokens
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,700 Points
|1,900 Dice
|42
|800 Points
|700 Partner Tokens
|43
|900 Points
|40-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,500 Points
|800 Partner Tokens
|47
|4,400 Points
|3,000 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,700 Points
|Cash
|50
|9,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack, 8,000 Dice
How Long Is The Rocket To Success Event?
Looking to get your hands on as many prizes as possible during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO? You’ll have from August 15 until August 17 to make that happen, and with 50 tiers of milestones to clear, you’ll need to work quickly.
How To Play & Win the Event
The Rocket To Success event requires you to find and secure Pickups that are scattered around the board. You’ll need to land on these spaces to get points that go toward your overall total, so be sure that you’re always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier to ensure you’re getting as many points as possible during this event.
I recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather fair this time around. There aren’t many massive hurdles until you get into the later part of the field, and even then, you’ll have enough dice to overcome them rather easily.
I would also recommend checking out our free dice rolls page daily during this event, as we’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely. You’ll need to ensure you’ve got plenty of dice if you’re hoping to claim all 50 tiers of the Rocket to Success event.
Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 10:20 am