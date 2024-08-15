Monopoly GO Rocket To Success logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones of this event
All Rocket To Success Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time to get out of this world.
Published: Aug 15, 2024

It’s time for another out-of-this-world adventure, now that the Rocket To Success event is live in Monopoly GO, allowing us to earn rewards by clearing milestones. Get ready to blast into the stratosphere during this exciting new event with our help.

All Monopoly GO Rocket To Success Rewards – Listed

Thanks in part to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that 50 tiers of rewards await us during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO. With 19,435 earnable dice, 8 sticker packs, and 4,730 Partner Tokens as rewards, this is going to be an event for the ages, and you can see everything you can earn below:

Rocket To Success Milestone LevelRocket To Success PointsRocket To Success Rewards
15 Points70 Partner Tokens
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points100 Partner Tokens
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points120 Partner Tokens
9170 Points160 Dice
1050 PointsCash
1155 Points160 Partner Tokens
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13420 Points375 Dice
1455 Points220 Partner Tokens
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1675 PointsCash
17650 Points550 Dice
1885 Points230 Partner Tokens
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20110 PointsCash
21125 Points250 Partner Tokens
221,150 Points950 Dice
23130 Points250 Partner Tokens
24140 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25155 PointsCash
26700 Points550 Dice
27170 Points280 Partner Tokens
28200 PointsCash
29280 Points220 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points300 Partner Tokens
321,800 Points1,300 Dice
33350 Points350 Partner Tokens
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
351,000 Points725 Dice
36550 Points400 Partner Tokens
372,200 Points1,600 Dice
38600 Points500 Partner Tokens
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,700 Points1,900 Dice
42800 Points700 Partner Tokens
43900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,500 Points800 Partner Tokens
474,400 Points3,000 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,700 PointsCash
509,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack, 8,000 Dice

How Long Is The Rocket To Success Event?

Looking to get your hands on as many prizes as possible during the Rocket To Success event in Monopoly GO? You’ll have from August 15 until August 17 to make that happen, and with 50 tiers of milestones to clear, you’ll need to work quickly.

How To Play & Win the Event

The Rocket To Success event requires you to find and secure Pickups that are scattered around the board. You’ll need to land on these spaces to get points that go toward your overall total, so be sure that you’re always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier to ensure you’re getting as many points as possible during this event.

I recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather fair this time around. There aren’t many massive hurdles until you get into the later part of the field, and even then, you’ll have enough dice to overcome them rather easily.

I would also recommend checking out our free dice rolls page daily during this event, as we’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely. You’ll need to ensure you’ve got plenty of dice if you’re hoping to claim all 50 tiers of the Rocket to Success event.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

