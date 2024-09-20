Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Romance Options in Chef RPG

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 02:16 pm

Sure, Chef RPG might seem like a cooking sim. But it’s not. It’s a romance your ingredient vendor supplier sim, and we’re in it to win it. Here’s all the romance options in Chef RPG.

Recommended Videos

All Romance Options in Chef RPG

So, right out the gate, it’s important to note that Chef RPG is in early access. And that means that many of the characters aren’t romanceable, but it seems like they may be in the future, once certain conditions are met. Likewise, there are a few characters that we have sprites for but haven’t appeared in game.

I’ll be listing all characters you can currently meet in the game, with characters that are possible spoilers in the “late game” character section. Scroll at your own peril! Now, let’s get into the romance options in Chef RPG.

CharacterPrompt to Date?Actually Romanceable?
AimeNoNo
AloysYesNo
Anna MayYesYes
BeaNoNo
BiancaYesYes
BowieNoNo
CamilleNoNo
HaselYesYes
KoaNoNo
LuciusNoNo
Mae-LouYesYes
MiloYesNo
NabihaYesNo
NacimYesYes
PomarineNoNo
PriscaYesNo
ThelioYesNo
UrielYesNo
ValentinaYesYes

Related: All Ingredient Locations in Chef RPG

Out of twelve possible date options, we currently only have six available! And of those six, five are girls! For a quick summary on who you can actually romance in Chef RPG, see below:

  • Anna May
  • Bianca
  • Hasel
  • Mae-Lou
  • Nacim
  • Valentina
The player speaks to Bianca in the Bits & Pieces android shop in Chjef RPG, with the prompt to romance in a menu

Be careful, though. Once you go on a date with someone, you lock yourself out from dating others. You’ll need to complete two dates and then select “friendship” to break up with them. Or you can opt to select romance, but this will permanently lock you into that relationship, at least in Early Access.

Out of all these options, Lucius is an odd duck. First, he won’t stay in your town unless you score eight stars or higher in his review. Second, it seems he’s locked at acquaintances.

Next up, we’ll get into characters that you’ll only meet in Act 2 and Act 3 of Chef RPG, though only one will be romanceable.

All Late Game Romance Options in Chef RPG

CharacterPrompt to Date?Actually Romanceable?
AprilYesYes
AylinYesNo
HugoNoNo
NadjetYesNo

Currently, you can’t actually speak to Hugo. You can only purchase minerals and materials from him by the volcano on the weekend. But I suspect that he’ll become both plot relevant and datable in the future.

Chef RPG is currently in early access and is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Chef RPG
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.