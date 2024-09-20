Sure, Chef RPG might seem like a cooking sim. But it’s not. It’s a romance your ingredient vendor supplier sim, and we’re in it to win it. Here’s all the romance options in Chef RPG.

All Romance Options in Chef RPG

So, right out the gate, it’s important to note that Chef RPG is in early access. And that means that many of the characters aren’t romanceable, but it seems like they may be in the future, once certain conditions are met. Likewise, there are a few characters that we have sprites for but haven’t appeared in game.

I’ll be listing all characters you can currently meet in the game, with characters that are possible spoilers in the “late game” character section. Scroll at your own peril! Now, let’s get into the romance options in Chef RPG.

Character Prompt to Date? Actually Romanceable? Aime No No Aloys Yes No Anna May Yes Yes Bea No No Bianca Yes Yes Bowie No No Camille No No Hasel Yes Yes Koa No No Lucius No No Mae-Lou Yes Yes Milo Yes No Nabiha Yes No Nacim Yes Yes Pomarine No No Prisca Yes No Thelio Yes No Uriel Yes No Valentina Yes Yes

Out of twelve possible date options, we currently only have six available! And of those six, five are girls! For a quick summary on who you can actually romance in Chef RPG, see below:

Anna May

Bianca

Hasel

Mae-Lou

Nacim

Valentina

Be careful, though. Once you go on a date with someone, you lock yourself out from dating others. You’ll need to complete two dates and then select “friendship” to break up with them. Or you can opt to select romance, but this will permanently lock you into that relationship, at least in Early Access.

Out of all these options, Lucius is an odd duck. First, he won’t stay in your town unless you score eight stars or higher in his review. Second, it seems he’s locked at acquaintances.

Next up, we’ll get into characters that you’ll only meet in Act 2 and Act 3 of Chef RPG, though only one will be romanceable.

All Late Game Romance Options in Chef RPG

Character Prompt to Date? Actually Romanceable? April Yes Yes Aylin Yes No Hugo No No Nadjet Yes No

Currently, you can’t actually speak to Hugo. You can only purchase minerals and materials from him by the volcano on the weekend. But I suspect that he’ll become both plot relevant and datable in the future.

Chef RPG is currently in early access and is available to play now.

