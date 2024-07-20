All Rotten Saddle Crate Locations in Once Human

Rotten Saddle may seem like it sprawls, but in reality, you can grab all of them within five minutes if you know where to go. It’s a great place to farm mods! Here’s how to find all the Rotten Saddle Crates in Once Human.

How to Find All the Rotten Saddle Crates in Once Human

So, like many points of interests, Rotten Saddle in Once Human has five crates to grab. One Mystical Crate, two weapon crates, and two gear crates. I’ll dive into the most efficient path to grab each one.

Weapon Crater #1 Location

First up is the weapon crate! We’ll want to head towards the Rift Anchor, where you’ll find a large Elite Enemy. Kill the Elite Enemy, then look towards the tall red torii-style building. To the left, you’ll see a squat white building with a large front opening.

Go inside the white building and head straight up the stairs. You’ll see a weapon crate immediately in front of you. Once you find that weapon crate, go back down and head towards the strangely shaped red building. That’s where our next two crates are!

Gear Crate #1 Location

Our gear crate is located in the red building, which is a museum. Head up the stairs and make your way to the windows to find a gear crate tucked between a set of chairs.

Mystical Crate Location

The Rotten Saddle Mystical Crate in Once Human can be found in the same building. From the gear crate, head up the next set of stairs, and you’ll see a door at the top. Go through, and you’ll find yourself on the roof.

Turn right, then turn right again so you can see the Panorama sign on the building across from the Museum. It’s here that you’ll find the Mystical Crate.

Weapon Crate #2

So! Jump down onto the street and make your way towards the tents. The next weapon crate is guarded by an annoying Elite called Sinner Sentry. You might miss it at first because it’s quite tall and thin, and it can surprise you.

When its light goes yellow, find cover to duck behind and stay still. It has a tough laser attack that can make the fight hard. And if it catches you moving on red, it will freeze you, which might spell instant death depending on your level. Its traffic lights are its weak spots.

Once the Sinner Sentry is dead, grab the weapon chest beneath the open tents behind it.

Gear Crate #2

The final crate in Rotten Saddle is a gear crate. Go south, past the tents, and you’ll find a line of houses to your left. The first house in front of you will contain the last gear crate.

Enter, then climb up the ladder on the left to find the gear crate in the final bedroom. Once you’ve grabbed that, all five Rotten Saddle crates in Once Human are in your possession.

Once Human is available to play now.

