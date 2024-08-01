All Rue De La Pace Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Start your engines, it’s time for the Rue De La Pace Tournament in Monopoly GO, and we can expect to get plenty of rewards by completing milestones during this breakneck race. We’re here to uncover all of the exciting details for this tournament, and how to win spectacularly.

All Monopoly GO Rue De La Pace Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have found that the Rue De La Pace tournament has 30 tiers worth of milestones to complete, with rewards ranging from 3,520 dice to over 1,000 flags for the Tycoon Racers event. There are also 5 sticker packs available for those looking to wrap up their albums, so we’ll need to head to the starting line to get started on these rewards:

Rue Da La Pace Level Rue De La Pace Points Rue De La Pace Rewards 1 15 Points 100 Flags 2 35 Points 45 Dice 3 60 Points 140 Flags 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 150 Flags 6 200 Points 125 Dice 7 250 Points Cash 8 300 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 450 Points 200 Flags 10 400 Points 200 Dice 11 500 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 400 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 13 300 Points Cash 14 500 Points 240 Flags 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 275 Dice 17 500 Points 250 Flags 18 700 Points 325 Dice 19 800 Points Cash 20 1,000 Points 250 Flags 21 900 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 800 Points 375 Dice 23 1,200 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 425 Dice 25 1,100 Points 260 Flags 26 900 Points 450 Dice 27 1,300 Points Cash 28 900 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

How Long Is The Rue De La Pace Tournament?

Looking to bring home as many rewards as possible during the Rue De La Pace Tournament? You’ll have from August 1 until August 2 to do so, so prepare yourself for some high-speed shenanigans to bring home a podium finish.

How to Play & Win

As with all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Rue De La Pace event will require you to land on Railroad Spaces for points. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you can look forward to the following number of them:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



Since each mini-game is randomized, you’ll never know what you’ll receive until you land on these spaces. That’s why I recommend always rolling with a multiplier in case of a possible Mega Heist opportunity. Plus, depending on what you’re rolling on, you can multiply your points by that particular number.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, much like the Midnight Drive event currently running in Monopoly GO. Not only can you earn plenty of flags for the ongoing City Racers event, but the point-to-reward ratio is fair this time around. The main obstacle is going to be the first big pothole, which would be Tier 14 and its 500-point bump.

Looking to get your hands on more dice so you can stay competitive during this tournament and perhaps take home a first-place finish? Be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated daily to ensure that all players have plenty of dice available in their accounts.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

