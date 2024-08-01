The Rue De La Pace logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can earn during this tournament
Image via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Rue De La Pace Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

On your marks, get set, Monopoly GO!
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 1, 2024 01:50 pm

Start your engines, it’s time for the Rue De La Pace Tournament in Monopoly GO, and we can expect to get plenty of rewards by completing milestones during this breakneck race. We’re here to uncover all of the exciting details for this tournament, and how to win spectacularly.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Rue De La Pace Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have found that the Rue De La Pace tournament has 30 tiers worth of milestones to complete, with rewards ranging from 3,520 dice to over 1,000 flags for the Tycoon Racers event. There are also 5 sticker packs available for those looking to wrap up their albums, so we’ll need to head to the starting line to get started on these rewards:

Rue Da La Pace LevelRue De La Pace PointsRue De La Pace Rewards
115 Points100 Flags
235 Points45 Dice
360 Points140 Flags
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points150 Flags
6200 Points125 Dice
7250 PointsCash
8300 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9450 Points200 Flags
10400 Points200 Dice
11500 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12400 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
13300 PointsCash
14500 Points240 Flags
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points275 Dice
17500 Points250 Flags
18700 Points325 Dice
19800 PointsCash
201,000 Points250 Flags
21900 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22800 Points375 Dice
231,200 PointsCash
241,000 Points425 Dice
251,100 Points260 Flags
26900 Points450 Dice
271,300 PointsCash
28900 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Rue De La Pace Tournament?

Looking to bring home as many rewards as possible during the Rue De La Pace Tournament? You’ll have from August 1 until August 2 to do so, so prepare yourself for some high-speed shenanigans to bring home a podium finish.

How to Play & Win

As with all Monopoly GO tournaments, the Rue De La Pace event will require you to land on Railroad Spaces for points. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you can look forward to the following number of them:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

Since each mini-game is randomized, you’ll never know what you’ll receive until you land on these spaces. That’s why I recommend always rolling with a multiplier in case of a possible Mega Heist opportunity. Plus, depending on what you’re rolling on, you can multiply your points by that particular number.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, much like the Midnight Drive event currently running in Monopoly GO. Not only can you earn plenty of flags for the ongoing City Racers event, but the point-to-reward ratio is fair this time around. The main obstacle is going to be the first big pothole, which would be Tier 14 and its 500-point bump.

Looking to get your hands on more dice so you can stay competitive during this tournament and perhaps take home a first-place finish? Be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated daily to ensure that all players have plenty of dice available in their accounts.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.