All Rumored Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Collaborations

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is bringing a massive update called “Lawless,” which will presumably feature lots of collaborations. Here are all the rumored crossovers that might come to Fortnite in its latest season.

What Collaborations Are Rumored for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2?

Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto for F9

While some vehicles from Fast & Furious have already been made available in Fortnite, fans of the franchise are still waiting on skins and more vehicles. As prominent Fortnite leakers Loolo and Wenso have previously reported, Han Lue and Dom Toretto are fast on their way to Fortnite. They also might be joined by their vehicles as well. A Fast & Furious vehicle bundle that was previously available in Rocket League could also be finally ported, making its way into Fortnite.

While this Fast & Furious collaboration has been rumored for some time, the heist and urban combat theme of Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 would make it a great time to introduce these characters and their cars.

Mortal Kombat

Sub Zero Poses for a Mugshot in Fortnite Lawless Promo Images

Epic Games has already confirmed that a Mortal Kombat crossover will join the fight in Fortnite. Sub Zero will be available in the Lawless Battle Pass, and a Mythic ability tied to the character will be available for players to use in Battle Royale matches. Fortnite leaker Shiina has confirmed that Scorpion will be coming to the game as well at some point after the season’s launch.

Other Rumored Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 Collaborations

Since Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is themed around heists, espionage, and organized crime, several long-rumored collaborations seem like perfect fits for the Lawless season. Shiina shared a list of leaks from the co-founder of XboxEra.com, which included Agent 47 from the Hitman series.

James Bond has also been rumored to debut in Fortnite for quite some time. This will almost certainly be the Daniel Craig version of the character, and his espionage skills could fit in with the next Fortnite Season. A Yakuza collaboration has also been rumored for Fortnite, and with a new spin-off coming February 21st during a season about organized crime, the time seems right.

It’s also worth noting that Fortnite has been advertising prominently on WWE programming. The biggest pro wrestling company in the world has two major events coming up within the new Fortnite season, including Elimination Chamber in March and the massive Wrestlemania in April. Expect to see the WWE skins previously released in Fortnite make a comeback, and the debut of popular WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, or Roman Reigns seems plausible.

While the Hatsune Miku music pass in Fortnite Festival is still going strong, fans have been wondering which music sensation could headline Epic’s rhythm game next. So far, Post Malone seems likely. Sabrina Carpenter has also been rumored. With Chapell Roan teasing new music with Better Call Saul-themed viral marketing, she could also be an upcoming Icon in the near future.

Chapell Roan has stated publicly that she is a fan of Fortnite. With several Emotes and Jam Tracks of her music already available, it seems likely she’d debut in the game at some point soon.

Here are some of the other Collabs Fortnite leakers Loolo and Shiina have suggested are coming to the game soon:

Ac Milan, Off White, Puma

Black Mask and the Riddler (Batman/DC)

Blade Runner

Cars (Disney)

Chapell Roan Icon Emote

Demon Slayer

Devil May Cry

Hot Wheels

King Of the Hill

Metal Gear Wave 2

Nascar

New Borderlands Collab

Ninja Turtles Wave 2 (featuring Bepop, Rocksteady, Casey, Turtle Van)

Tekken

Xxxtentacion

Yakuza (Kiryu & Majima)

One Punch Man

Tate Mcrae

And those are all the rumored Fortnite collaborations for Chapter 6, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

