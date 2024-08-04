All Saga of Primaveral Blade’s Skott Debate Answers in Honkai: Star Rail

During Honkai: Star Rail‘s Saga of Primaveral Blade event, you need to win another debate against Skott in Aurum Alley. Unlike the first debate, you must use another strategy to convince Skott to change his ways and become a better man.

How To Win Saga of Primaveral Blade’s Skott Debate in Honkai: Star Rail

Screenshot by The Escapist

It seems that Skott just can’t stop causing trouble whenever he visits Xianzhou Luofu. In Honkai: Star Rail‘s Saga of Primaveral Blade event, March 7th and the IPC employee come into conflict after the man harassed a tea shop. While you can honorably teach him a lesson, you can also ask for aid from your friends.

One of the endings you can achieve requires you to ask Qingque for help. This is the third route you can unlock, and it is arguably one of the best outcomes in this event. Instead of merely humiliating Skott, you can unleash your inner shonen protagonist and make the man reflect and change his way.

Unlike the first debate, to win the Saga of Primaveral Blade debate, you need to stop Skott from taking advantage of the situation and bullying others. You must also question the authority and benefits that the IPC provides.

Here are the correct answers to win the debate against Skott in the Saga of Primaveral Blade event:

Question : I have so many amazing colleagues at the IPC! Have you seen our structure? The Talent Motivation Department makes everything feel even better than family! Answer : Tell Skott to ask his underlings!

: I have so many amazing colleagues at the IPC! Have you seen our structure? The Talent Motivation Department makes everything feel even better than family! Question : I was involved in the Aurum Alley investment project, and I’m currently in charge of these transport ships. They may not seem like big things, but they can’t be done without me! Answer : Question Skott’s indispensability.

: I was involved in the Aurum Alley investment project, and I’m currently in charge of these transport ships. They may not seem like big things, but they can’t be done without me! Question : But I don’t have any life of my own. Answer : Imagine a better life.

: But I don’t have any life of my own.

Other Saga of Primaveral Blade Debate Tips

At the start of the debate, you will be at a disadvantage since you only have two moral points, while Skott has four points. One way to quickly take down the IPC employee is by using the Emotional Trigger Negotiation Strategy to double the result of the current round of debate.

Additionally, if you accidentally picked the wrong option, you can use Feigned Threat instead to return to the previous argument. Be careful, though, since you only have two chances to use a Negotiation Strategy.

That’s everything you need to know on how to win the debate against Skott in the Saga of Primaveral Blade event. For more Honkai: Star Rail content, you can read our post on how to pass Feixiao’s interrogation.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now.

