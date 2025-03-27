Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 27, 2025 04:18 am

New mini set expansion, new missions, and the same applies to Shining Revelry. If you’re looking for a complete list of secret missions and their rewards for Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Shining Revelry expansion, we’ve got you covered.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Secret Missions

There are a total of eight secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, in addition to the other 32 you can find in your log, which won’t be revealed in-game until you’ve actually completed them. I’ve listed them all down below, along with their rewards.

Secret MissionRequirementRewards
Shiny Museum 2Collect any two 1-star cards.Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shiny Museum 3Collect any three 1-star cards.Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shiny Museum 4Collect any 2-star card.Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shiny Museum 5Collect any two 2-star cards.Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shiny Museum 6Collect any three 3-star cards.Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shining Revelry Museum 1Get the full art cards for the following:

Meowscarda
Buizel
Tatsugiri
Grafaiai
Gholdengo
Wigglytuff		Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Shining Revelry Museum 2Get the full art cards for the following:

Pikachu Ex
Paldean Clodsire Ex
Tinkaton Ex
Bibarel Ex		Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Gimmighoul CollectionCollect 99 Gimmighouls.Gholdengo Emblem

Unless you’re spending money on card packs, completing all of the secret missions will likely take a lot of time. It should get easier once trading becomes available for this pack, but until then, just stay on top of opening your two free packs a day.

And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
