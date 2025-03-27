All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

New mini set expansion, new missions, and the same applies to Shining Revelry. If you’re looking for a complete list of secret missions and their rewards for Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Shining Revelry expansion, we’ve got you covered.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Secret Missions
There are a total of eight secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, in addition to the other 32 you can find in your log, which won’t be revealed in-game until you’ve actually completed them. I’ve listed them all down below, along with their rewards.
|Secret Mission
|Requirement
|Rewards
|Shiny Museum 2
|Collect any two 1-star cards.
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shiny Museum 3
|Collect any three 1-star cards.
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shiny Museum 4
|Collect any 2-star card.
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shiny Museum 5
|Collect any two 2-star cards.
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shiny Museum 6
|Collect any three 3-star cards.
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shining Revelry Museum 1
|Get the full art cards for the following:
Meowscarda
Buizel
Tatsugiri
Grafaiai
Gholdengo
Wigglytuff
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Shining Revelry Museum 2
|Get the full art cards for the following:
Pikachu Ex
Paldean Clodsire Ex
Tinkaton Ex
Bibarel Ex
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Gimmighoul Collection
|Collect 99 Gimmighouls.
|Gholdengo Emblem
Unless you’re spending money on card packs, completing all of the secret missions will likely take a lot of time. It should get easier once trading becomes available for this pack, but until then, just stay on top of opening your two free packs a day.
And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Mar 27, 2025 04:18 am