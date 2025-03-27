All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

New mini set expansion, new missions, and the same applies to Shining Revelry. If you’re looking for a complete list of secret missions and their rewards for Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Shining Revelry expansion, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Secret Missions

There are a total of eight secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, in addition to the other 32 you can find in your log, which won’t be revealed in-game until you’ve actually completed them. I’ve listed them all down below, along with their rewards.

Secret Mission Requirement Rewards Shiny Museum 2 Collect any two 1-star cards. Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shiny Museum 3 Collect any three 1-star cards. Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shiny Museum 4 Collect any 2-star card. Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shiny Museum 5 Collect any two 2-star cards. Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shiny Museum 6 Collect any three 3-star cards. Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shining Revelry Museum 1 Get the full art cards for the following:



Meowscarda

Buizel

Tatsugiri

Grafaiai

Gholdengo

Wigglytuff Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Shining Revelry Museum 2 Get the full art cards for the following:



Pikachu Ex

Paldean Clodsire Ex

Tinkaton Ex

Bibarel Ex Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Gimmighoul Collection Collect 99 Gimmighouls. Gholdengo Emblem

Unless you’re spending money on card packs, completing all of the secret missions will likely take a lot of time. It should get easier once trading becomes available for this pack, but until then, just stay on top of opening your two free packs a day.

And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy