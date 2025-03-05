All Shikai in Hollow Era Listed – Full Shikai Moves

As with any Bleach RPG there’s a massive amount of variety of which Soul Reaper character from the manga/anime you want to channel in Hollow Era. I’ll show you the moves for all Shikai so that you can decide which ones you want to try out. Here are all Shikai in Hollow Era listed.

All Hollow Era Shikai Listed

If you started leveling as a Soul Reaper then picking a Shikai is the main part of your progression. Despite being of varying rarities, they all have the same amount of moves. That said, some do have passive that provide an edge over the others like Ice having stuns for example. Here are all of them and all of their moves.

Zangetsu (Common)

Rarity and Roll Chance Common (60%)

Z Move The user sends out a Getsuga Tenshou shockwave slash.

X Move The user unleashes a Getsuga Tenshou slash that grabs any opponent before flying into the air and exploding.

C Move The user dashes forward and slashes.

Ultimate The user sends out a massive empowered Getsuga Tenshou shockwave slash.

Benihime (Uncommon)

Rarity and Roll Chance Uncommon (29%)

Passive Gain enhanced Kido blocks.

Z Move The user sends forth a slash of energy.

X Move The user creates a net, trapping anyone before exploding and dealing damage.

C Move The user sends out 3 slashes towards their cursor.

Ultimate The user flies into the air, sending down a massive barrage of missiles that deal high damage.

Senbonzakura (Rare)

Rarity and Roll Chance Rare (10%) Passive Gain enhanced M1 combos. Z Move The user transforms their petals into a sword shooting them forward and then they come back. This can hit multiple enemies before it flies back. X Move The user unleashes a burst of petals, bringing their opponent into the air with them. C Move The user transforms their petals into a tornado, sending it forward. Ultimate The user summons their petals on the ground where their cursor is, and they then fly up and bring their opponent with them.

Ice (Rare)

Rarity and Roll Chance Rare (10%) Passive Certain abilities freeze or have a chance to freeze the opponent, stunning them. Z Move The user manifests ice under their feet and skates forward. Anyone you run into will be frozen. X Move The user unleashes an ice pillar where their cursor is. C Move The user summons an ice dragon that flies into the air before crashing down where their cursor is dealing massive AOE damage and freezing. Ultimate The user charges energy for a second and then unleashes it freezing everything around them in an AOE.

Ryuujin Jakka (Legendary)

Rarity and Roll Chance Legendary (1%)

Passive All of your abilities apply a burn effect, dealing high damage over time.

Z Move The user unleashes a burst of fire from their sword, flying forward and burning anyone it hits.

X Move The user performs a slash, creating a burst of fire around them.

C Move The user lunges forward, impaling their opponent with their sword before unleashing a burst of fire.

Ultimate The user summons pillars of fire around them, burning anyone caught within them.

That’s it for my list of all Shikai in Hollow Era. For more Hollow Era guides check out all resurrections.

