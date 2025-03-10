All Side Story Locations in Split Fiction

While Split Fiction is a fairly straightforward and linear co-op adventure, there are plenty of opportunities to go off the beaten path and engage in what the game calls Side Stories. While these are often inessential, they contain some of the game’s best moments, so here’s how to find them.

How To Find All Side Stories in Split Fiction

Within Chapters 2 through 5, you’ll find a total of 12 different Side Stories. There are three located in each chapter, and while they’re technically optional, they contain some of the game’s best moments, like a sequence where you and your partner become pigs or where you both compete in a deadly game show. There is an achievement tied to finding and completing all 12 of these Side Stories, so if you want to experience everything the game has to offer, here’s how to find every last one.

Legend of the Sandfish – The first Side Story of Split Fiction is encountered naturally in Chapter 2 after completing the first section, Rush Hour. There’s no way to miss it.

– The first Side Story of Split Fiction is encountered naturally in Chapter 2 after completing the first section, Rush Hour. There’s no way to miss it. Farmlife – This Side Story can be found in Chapter 2 in the Streets of Neon section. It’s found after hopping over a small barrier and before taking the elevators on the left.

– This Side Story can be found in Chapter 2 in the Streets of Neon section. It’s found after hopping over a small barrier and before taking the elevators on the left. Mountain Hike – The last Side Story in Chapter 2 is found in the Big City Life section. Once you reach the Port-A-Pottys, make Mio hop in one, then use Zoe to throw her over to a ledge opposite them with a small ladder. Have Mio drop the ladder, then you should be able to access it.

– The last Side Story in Chapter 2 is found in the Big City Life section. Once you reach the Port-A-Pottys, make Mio hop in one, then use Zoe to throw her over to a ledge opposite them with a small ladder. Have Mio drop the ladder, then you should be able to access it. Train Heist – The first Side Story in Chapter 3 is in the Lord Evergreen section. While navigating the water with a plank of wood, the Side Story can be found on a ledge that Mio and Zoe will have to wall run to reach.

– The first Side Story in Chapter 3 is in the Lord Evergreen section. While navigating the water with a plank of wood, the Side Story can be found on a ledge that Mio and Zoe will have to wall run to reach. Gameshow – In the Walking Sticks of Doom section in Chapter 3, you’ll find the Side Story on a platform after the side-scrolling section that you’ll have to complete some minor platforming to reach.

– In the Walking Sticks of Doom section in Chapter 3, you’ll find the Side Story on a platform after the side-scrolling section that you’ll have to complete some minor platforming to reach. Collapsing Star – The final Side Story in Chapter 3 can be found in the Halls of Ice section as you’re making your way through the palace. It should be impossible to miss since it’s on the main path.

– The final Side Story in Chapter 3 can be found in the Halls of Ice section as you’re making your way through the palace. It should be impossible to miss since it’s on the main path. Kites – The first Side Story found in Chapter 4 is in the Toxic Tumblers section. You’ll find it at the end of the long tube.

Moon Market – In the Test Chamber section of Chapter 4, once you open the door after the crane sequence, you should see it on a ledge to the left that you can reach after a bit of platforming.

– In the Test Chamber section of Chapter 4, once you open the door after the crane sequence, you should see it on a ledge to the left that you can reach after a bit of platforming. Notebook – This Side Story is the last one in Chapter 4 and is found in the Soaring Desperados section. Once you get the jetpack, avoid the giant wheel as you hover over to it. It should be on the left-hand side of the room.

– This Side Story is the last one in Chapter 4 and is found in the Soaring Desperados section. Once you get the jetpack, avoid the giant wheel as you hover over to it. It should be on the left-hand side of the room. Slopes of War – The first Side Story of Chapter 5 is located in the Water Temple section. To reach this one, after you hatch your dragons, you’ll see a lever puzzle on the left after going across the golden balls. Solve it to unlock the Side Story.

– The first Side Story of Chapter 5 is located in the Water Temple section. To reach this one, after you hatch your dragons, you’ll see a lever puzzle on the left after going across the golden balls. Solve it to unlock the Side Story. Space Escape – The penultimate Side Story can be found in the Craft Temple section of Chapter 5. After defeating the dragon, you’ll have to launch Mio to the ledge using her glide and Zoe’s roll, then have Mio drop a column for Zoe to climb.

– The penultimate Side Story can be found in the Craft Temple section of Chapter 5. After defeating the dragon, you’ll have to launch Mio to the ledge using her glide and Zoe’s roll, then have Mio drop a column for Zoe to climb. Birthday Cake – The finale Side Story of Split Fiction is in Chapter 5’s Treasure Temple section. Simply complete the soul puzzle and it should be on your left.

Once you’ve beaten all 12 Side Stories, you should automatically unlock the Bookworms achievement in Split Fiction.

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

