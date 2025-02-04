All Sims 2 Cheats: Money, Motives, and More

The Sims 2 has been out for over two decades, but with the release of the Legacy Collection, there’s renewed interest in the simulation game. However, not everyone wants to go through the hassle of grinding. So, here are all of the The Sims 2 cheats, including ones for money.

How To Find & Use Cheats in The Sims 2

Before you dream up all of the things you could use cheats for, it’s important to know how to use them in The Sims 2. Hitting Ctrl + Shift + C will open a command bar, which allows you to type in cheat codes. However, there’s also a way to access most of the cheats in the game. Here are the commands to type into the command bar to load the cheat menu:

Cheat Description help Opens the cheat menu. expand Expands the cheat menu. clear Clears the cheat menu. exit Closes the cheat menu.

All Sims 2 Cheats

If you’d rather not have to open and close the cheat menu each time you need a shortcut or want the full list without any omissions, The Escapist has you covered. Here are the different kinds of cheats in The Sims 2 and how to access them.

Money Cheats in The Sims 2

Cheat Description familyFunds [last name] [#] Provides the specified number of funds to the Household. kaching Provides 1,000 Simoleons to the Household. motherlode Provides 50,000 Simoleons to the Household.

Motives Cheats in The Sims 2

Cheat Description aging [on/off] Turns aging for Sims on and off. aspirationPoints [#] Provides Sims with the specified amount of aspiration points. aspirationLevel [0-5] Sets aspiration for Sims to a level between 0 and 5. lockAspiration [on/off] Locks the aspirations of Sims. motiveDecay [on/off] Turns motive decay on and off for Sims maxMotives Maxes the motives of Sims. unlockCareerRewards Unlocks career rewards for one selected Sim.

Build Cheats in The Sims 2

Cheat Description boolProp showcatalogueflags [true/false] Items in Build Mode and Buy Mode reveal their pack origin. boolProp snapObjectsToGrid [true/false] Allows items to be placed off the grid. changeLotClassification [low/middle/high] Alters the class of a Lot to the specified one. changeLotZoning [residential/community/greek/dorm/secretsociety/secretvacationlot/hotel/secrethobbylot/apartmentbase/apartmentsublot/secretwitchlot] Alters the zoning of a Lot to the specified one. deleteAllFences Delete all fences. deleteAllHalfWalls Delete all half walls. deleteAllWalls Delete all walls. Individualroofslopeangle [15-75] Changes the angle of one roof. Modifyneighborhoodterrain [on/off] Enables the ability to modify the terrain in a neighborhood. Moveobjects [on/off] Enables the ability to move all objects. <meta /> boolProp allobjectlightson [true/false] Turns on lighting for objects. Roofslopeangle [15-27] Changes the angle of all roofs. TerrainType [desert/temperate/dirt/concrete] Changes the map’s terrain type.

Miscellaneous Sims 2 Cheats

AddneighbortoFamilycheat [on/off] Adds NPC to the Household. bugJarTimeDecay [on/off] Decides whether bugs die in a jar after a set amount of time. boolProp carsCompact [true/false] Enables detail on cars. boolProp controlpets [on/off] Enables the ability to control pets. boolprop disablePuppyKittenAging [true/false] Enables aging for puppies and kittens. boolProp enablePostProcessing [true/false] Enable this ability to use postprocessing cheats. boolProp guob [true/false] Enables shadows on objects inside of buildings. boolProp petactioncancel [true/false] Enables the ability to cancel a pet’s action. boolProp petsfreewill [true/false] Enables free will for pets. boolProp simshadows [true/false] Enables shadows. bloom [red/green/blue] [0-225] Changes the brightness and color when filmmaking. clearLotClassValue Clears the lot class value. deleteAllAwnings Deletes all awnings. deleteAllCharacters Deletes all Sims a neighborhood. deleteAllObjects [Stairs/Windows/Doors] Deletes all Sims in a neighborhood. faceBlendLimits [on/off] Enables the limits of facial bounding. forcetwins A pregnant Sim will now give birth to twins. Plumbobtoggle [on/off] Makes the plumbob above Sims’ heads disappear. showheadlines [on/off] Enables icons above a selected Sim’s head. Slowmotion [0-8] Enables slow motion in filmmaking to the specieifed level. Stretchskeleton [number] Change a Sim’s height to the specified number. Vsync [on/off] Enables vsync.

And those are all the cheats in The Sims 2. If you’re looking for more, here are the best DLCs and stuff packs for the popular simulation game.

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection is available now on PC.

