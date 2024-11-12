Forgot password
Alex and Julee in Slitterhead key art
Guides
Video Games

All Slitterhead Trophies & How To Unlock Them

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 04:13 am

Slitterhead is the latest game from the creator of Silent Hill, Keichiro Toyama, and for players who are exploring the cities of Kowloon for the first time, here’s how to unlock every achievement in the game.

How To Unlock Every Achievement In Slitterhead

Slitterhead is a fairly short horror-action title that may seem easy to Platinum on a first playthrough, but once you peel back some of the game’s trophy requirements, you’ll realize that actually doing everything will require multiple playthroughs. If you’re dedicated enough to try and do everything in Slitterhead, here’s how to complete all 42 achievements in the game.

AchievementHow to Complete
SurvivalComplete the intro
A Rare EncounterUnlock Julee in the intro
The Black RiderUnlock Alex in the mission Black Payback
Neon Black SwanUnlock Anita in Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop)
Drunken AngelUnlock Edo in Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop) by following the dog on the street
Glass TeenUnlock Doni by using Edo to open a locked door on the third floor in Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop)
The Housekeeper SeesUnlock Tri by finding her in Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop) near the dining room window.
The Turncoat PierrotUnlock Blake by using Tri to complete the Jar of Poison mission
Friend of the FairyUnlock Betty by finding her six locations in Oppressive Force RE (2nd Loop), Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop), Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop), Insidious Sucker RE (2nd Loop), Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop), Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop). 
Edge of MadnessComplete the Prostitute Chapter as part of the main story
Last Echoes of LoveComplete the Cult Chapter as part of the main story
Loss of CasualityComplete the Nurse Chapter as part of the main story
Requiem For MichelleComplete the Mantis Trap mission
Crucifix Of BloodComplete the Over Limit mission
Empty PeaceComplete the Undying Scorn RE (2nd Loop) mission
The Cruelty of Yin YueComplete the Drifting Devil mission
Just One ConsequenceKilled Julee in the Omega World
Timeline CollapseComplete the Last Duel mission
Timeline Convergence Complete the Last Duel RE (2nd Loop) mission
Masquerade Collect all Rarity masks
FashionistaCollect all Rarity costumes
Total RecallCollect all Memory Fragments. Each stage’s total can be found on the stage select screen
Shrine RobberComplete All Shrine Trials. Each stage’s total can be found on the stage select screen
Full SpecUpgrade all eight Rarities to the max
You Dropped SomethingCut off a Slitterhead’s human parts
Technique Enthusiast Parry 10 attacks, which can be done by tilting the right analogies stick in the direction of an enemy attack
Technique ExpertParry 100 attacks
Technique MasterParry 200 attacks
FocusedActivate Blood Time 10 times, which can be activated by parrying attacks
ComposedActivate Blood Time 30 times
Clear And SereneActivate Blood Time 50 times
Power of BloodUse Rarity active skills 10 times
Jack of All BloodUse Rarity active skills 100 times
Command Of All TechniquesUse every Rarity active skill at least once
Lion Among WolvesKill 20 Slitterheads
Natural EnemyKill 50 Slitterheads
Force MajeureKill 100 civilians
Crimson AbyssUse blood powers until the achievement triggers.
New Hyoki LegendBeat Slitterhead on Normal
True Hyoki LegendBeat Slitterhead on Hard
Apex Hyoki LegendBeat Slitterhead on Nightmare
Slitterhead Legend CompleteEarn all other trophies

And that’s how to unlock all trophies and achievements in Slitterhead. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Slitterhead
