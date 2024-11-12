All Slitterhead Trophies & How To Unlock Them

Slitterhead is the latest game from the creator of Silent Hill, Keichiro Toyama, and for players who are exploring the cities of Kowloon for the first time, here’s how to unlock every achievement in the game.

How To Unlock Every Achievement In Slitterhead

Slitterhead is a fairly short horror-action title that may seem easy to Platinum on a first playthrough, but once you peel back some of the game’s trophy requirements, you’ll realize that actually doing everything will require multiple playthroughs. If you’re dedicated enough to try and do everything in Slitterhead, here’s how to complete all 42 achievements in the game.

Achievement How to Complete Survival Complete the intro A Rare Encounter Unlock Julee in the intro The Black Rider Unlock Alex in the mission Black Payback Neon Black Swan Unlock Anita in Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop) Drunken Angel Unlock Edo in Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop) by following the dog on the street Glass Teen Unlock Doni by using Edo to open a locked door on the third floor in Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop) The Housekeeper Sees Unlock Tri by finding her in Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop) near the dining room window. The Turncoat Pierrot Unlock Blake by using Tri to complete the Jar of Poison mission Friend of the Fairy Unlock Betty by finding her six locations in Oppressive Force RE (2nd Loop), Lurking Parasite RE (2nd Loop), Missing Girl RE (2nd Loop), Insidious Sucker RE (2nd Loop), Sleepless Zone RE (2nd Loop), Hidden Cave RE (2nd Loop). Edge of Madness Complete the Prostitute Chapter as part of the main story Last Echoes of Love Complete the Cult Chapter as part of the main story Loss of Casuality Complete the Nurse Chapter as part of the main story Requiem For Michelle Complete the Mantis Trap mission Crucifix Of Blood Complete the Over Limit mission Empty Peace Complete the Undying Scorn RE (2nd Loop) mission The Cruelty of Yin Yue Complete the Drifting Devil mission Just One Consequence Killed Julee in the Omega World Timeline Collapse Complete the Last Duel mission Timeline Convergence Complete the Last Duel RE (2nd Loop) mission Masquerade Collect all Rarity masks Fashionista Collect all Rarity costumes Total Recall Collect all Memory Fragments. Each stage’s total can be found on the stage select screen Shrine Robber Complete All Shrine Trials. Each stage’s total can be found on the stage select screen Full Spec Upgrade all eight Rarities to the max You Dropped Something Cut off a Slitterhead’s human parts Technique Enthusiast Parry 10 attacks, which can be done by tilting the right analogies stick in the direction of an enemy attack Technique Expert Parry 100 attacks Technique Master Parry 200 attacks Focused Activate Blood Time 10 times, which can be activated by parrying attacks Composed Activate Blood Time 30 times Clear And Serene Activate Blood Time 50 times Power of Blood Use Rarity active skills 10 times Jack of All Blood Use Rarity active skills 100 times Command Of All Techniques Use every Rarity active skill at least once Lion Among Wolves Kill 20 Slitterheads Natural Enemy Kill 50 Slitterheads Force Majeure Kill 100 civilians Crimson Abyss Use blood powers until the achievement triggers. New Hyoki Legend Beat Slitterhead on Normal True Hyoki Legend Beat Slitterhead on Hard Apex Hyoki Legend Beat Slitterhead on Nightmare Slitterhead Legend Complete Earn all other trophies

And that’s how to unlock all trophies and achievements in Slitterhead. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

