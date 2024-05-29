All Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring: Infinite Smithing Stones Guide

There’s little as annoying or time-consuming in Elden Ring as having to gather 12 of each Smithing Stone to fully upgrade your normal weapons. Luckily, your cave hopping can cease, as this guide will help Elden Ring players locate every Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing in the Lands Between.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 Location

The Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 can be found at the end of the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel dungeon in Liurnia. It is dropped by the Crystalian boss upon defeat.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Smithing Stone 1

Smithing Stone 2

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 Location

The Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 can be found inside a chest behind an illusory wall in the Sealed Tunnel in the Altus Plateau. The entrance to the cave can be found outside Lyndell by traveling southwest from the Outer Wall Phantom Tree site of grace.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Smithing Stone 3

Smithing Stone 4

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 Location

The Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 can be found in the Zamor Ruins in the Mountaintop of the Giants. A staircase leading down under the ruins can be found by traveling directly south from the Zamor Ruins site of grace. The Bell Bearing is in a chest at the end of the stairs.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Smithing Stone 5

Smithing Stone 6

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 Location

The final bell, the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell 4, is dropped by the Godskin Duo after defeating them in Farum Azula. This is not an optional boss, so it’s impossible to miss this Bell Bearing.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Smithing Stone 7

Smithing Stone 8

Once you have all of the bells, you can turn them into the Twin Maiden Husks and buy an infinite number of smithing stones, as long as you have the runes. That said, if you’re in need of Runes, check out our Elden Ring Rune Farming guide.

