All Solo Leveling Arise May 29 Update Patch Notes

Solo Leveling Arise has just gotten its first major update since global launch. This update comes with a new original Hunter, Alicia Blanche, along with a new game mode and way to level up. Here are the full patch notes for Solo Leveling Arise‘s May 29 update.

Recommended Videos

New Content

New Sung Jinwoo Weapon Added

The exclusive weapon for Sung Jinwoo, SSR Water Attribute Skadi, will be added.

The Weapon can be obtained through Custom Draw.

New SSR Hunter and Hunter Exclusive Weapon Added

An SSR Water Attribute Mage [Alicia Blanche] and her exclusive weapon [The Witch of the Snowstorm] will be added.

The new Hunter’s profile icon, Dossier, and Codex will also be added.

This Hunter can be obtained through Rate Up Draw, and you can experience the power of this Hunter in advance through Hunter Preview.

The exclusive weapon can be obtained through crafting or an Event.

New Costume Added

New Costumes for certain Hunters will be added.

Costumes can be purchased from the Shop.

New Content “Battlefield of Chaos” Added

[Battlefield of Chaos], where you can defeat randomly appearing bosses consecutively, will be added.

There are a total of five battlefields, and different battlefields are opened daily.

Each battlefield consists of several tiers, and you can challenge the higher tiers after clearing the lower tiers.

The conditions for forming a team and the recommended attributes differ based on the type and tier of the battlefield.

The Battlefield of Chaos is unlocked after clearing [Chapter 15] and can be accessed through [Lobby > Compass > Battlefield of Chaos].

* The Battlefield of Chaos has a limited number of times you can claim rewards daily.

Once you have reached the daily reward claim limit, you will not receive rewards even if you clear the battlefield.

Gem System Added

A Gem system where you can apply stats by equipping Gems in slots will be added.

Gems can be obtained through the newly added Battlefield of Chaos and Celebration Coin exchanges.

Stats obtained from Gem equipment will be applied to all Sung Jinwoo, Hunters, and Shadows.

* The Gem system is unlocked after clearing [Chapter 15] and can be accessed through [quick menu > Gem].

* You are not able to unequip the Gems, and the equipped Gem will disappear upon changing with another Gem.

* You can try to fuse higher-level Gems by using lower-level Gems as materials.

Hunter Archive New Story Added

The original stories of Alicia Blanche and Park Heejin Hunters will be added to the Hunter Archive.

Bonds System Added

A Bonds system will be added where you can check out the stories and bonds between various Hunters and claim rewards based on the growth of each Hunter.

* The Bonds system is unlocked after clearing [Chapter 3] and can be entered through [Quick menu > Bonds].

New Events

Alicia Blanche Rate Up Celebration! 7-Day Check-In Event

An event where you can log in to receive rewards for 7 days during the event period.

Ice Witch! Alicia Blanche Rate Up Draw Event

Participate in the Rate Up Draw event for the new hunter, [Alicia Blanche].

* Rate Up Draw Hunters may be added to the Custom Draw list in the future.

Alicia Blanche Release Celebration! Lucky Capsule Event

Participate in the Lucky Capsule Event to win various rewards with each draw using a Lucky Capsule Event Ticket.

Cold-Blooded Ice Witch! Alicia Blanche Growth Tournament

Compete in our Growth Tournament to claim various rewards as you level up your Hunters and accumulate points.

5/29 Points Event

Complete designated missions in various points event categories to earn points and obtain rewards based on the accumulated points.

Improvements and Changes

Custom Draw Lineup Added

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho and Skadi will be added to the Custom Draw and will be able to be selected in the Rate Up List.

Balance Adjustments

Balance for certain hunters and weapons will be adjusted.

System Improvements

System Improvements

Decreased the difficulty of Extreme Evasion.

Improved to ensure that usage of Sung Jinwoo and Hunters’ skills is not disrupted in certain circumstances when playing Story content.

Improved the description in the Power of Destruction info.

Added a pop up where you can select the gamepad control type in the game title screen.

* You can also select the control type in the Options within the game title screen.

Deleted certain effects and skills that black Sung Jinwoo uses in the Sung Jinwoo job change quest.

Improved certain monsters’ attack methods and effects appearing in Side Chapters of certain Stories.

Improved to properly apply the display resolution of the Netmarble Launcher (PC).

Improved Caution description of Special Summons.

Improved to be able to claim all the event mission rewards at once that could be achieved without limits.

Improved Hunters’ skill use sequences more smoothly in Auto mode.

Details regarding the Burn effect will be added to the Encore Missions The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus info.

* The effect was already being applied before and only the details will be added. “When the debuff has stacked a certain number of times, it deals significant damage to the entire party.”

Improved display conditions for the in-game red dot.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the tutorial could not proceed in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where a security error occurred when attempting to log in under unstable network conditions.

Fixed the issue where hunters were unable to attach images when using Customer Support on iOS devices.

Improved some description text.

Fixed abnormal display issues in certain interfaces.

Fixed the intermittent issue where test text was displayed on the Options screen.

Fixed certain descriptions in the Battlefield of Trials.

Fixed the Artifact lock feature to apply normally.

Fixed the intermittent issue where QTE skills could not be used during Basic/Core Attacks with gun-type weapons.

Fixed the issue where the Cha Hae-In Hunter Preview was unable to proceed in certain situations.

Fixed the intermittent issue where certain Chapters were unable to proceed.

Fixed the issue where Anna Ruiz’s skills would not activate properly in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where Sung Jin-Woo’s Job Change Quest did not proceed properly in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where the animation screen was displayed abnormally when obtaining Choi Jong-In through a draw.

Fixed the intermittent issue where some weapon skills were not activated properly.

Fixed the issue where some Hunters’ Support Skills did not activate properly in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where the Lycan Slayer hit less than intended when using.

Fixed the issue where the [Red Mane Lycan] didn’t appear in some cases when changing bosses during Instance Dungeon Steel-fanged Lycan content.

Fixed the issue where certain effects of Yoo Jinho advancement tier 5 were not applied normally.

Fixed the issue where certain effects of the Blessing Stones were not applied normally.

Fixed the issue where the name of the rank, [Heroic] has been displayed inconsistently in certain situations.

Along with all of the changes listed here, Netmarble has also added a few new purchase packages to the shop for folks looking to spend real money. You can also check out the full list of balance adjustments here.

And that does it for the Solo Leveling Arise May 29 patch notes. The game is now available on PC and mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more