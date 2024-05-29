All Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring

There are a total of eight Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring‘s base game, which means you can take eight special Somber weapons to the max level per world reset. Here is where to find all eight Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Every Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring

Although there are only eight stones, we’ve broken this guide down into sections based on in-game regions. This will help players keep track of which stones they have and haven’t collected.

Consecrated Snowfield

One is a reward for completing Latenna’s Questline by bringing her Spirit Ash to the Apostate Derelict. This is the church guarded by the walking castle that shoots lasers. Latenna is found at the end of the Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon in Liurnia

Defeat Anastasia the Tarnished-Eater who invades your world, if you travel near the massive white tree Southwest of Ordina, Liturgical Town

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

In a chest in a room after the Prayer Room site of grace

At the end of the walkway guarded by the Putrid Avatar. Can be accessed via the Prayer Room site of grace

A reward for completing Millicent’s questline and defeating Malenia. You need to insert the golden needle received from Millicent into Malenia’s Scarlet Flower

Mohgwyn Palace

In a chest at the altar just outside the Mohg boss room. It is heavily guarded by enemies

Crumbling Farum Azula

Looted in the gazebo directly behind where the white dragon resides as it hurls red lighting at the player. This is on the path to the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace from the Dragon Temple Rooftop site of grace

Lydnell, Ashen Capital

Walk up the dragon’s wing and enter the rampart. Outside the rampart is a Gargoyle guarding a corpse. The stone is on the corpse.

Once you’ve gathered all eight Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones and defeated Elden Beast, you can reset your world and collect them over again. With the number of new weapons in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you might want to stock up on a few.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more