All Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring: Infinite Somber Smithing Stones Guide

Somber Smithing Stones are in high demand in the Lands Between as they allow players to upgrade their special weapons in Elden Ring. You can never have enough of these stones lying around, so this guide will help you gather all of the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearings so you can purchase infinite Somber Smithing Stones.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 Location

The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 can be found at the end of the Selia Crystal Tunnel in the middle of Caelid. You need to make your way through the mini-dungeon and then defeat the Fallingstar Beast at the end.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Somber Smithing Stone 1

Somber Smithing Stone 2

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 Location

The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 can be found at the end of the Altus Tunnel, which is located southeast of the Forest Spanning Greatbridge. Again, make your way through the dungeon and defeat the dual boss at the end to receive the Bell Bearing.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Somber Smithing Stone 3

Somber Smithing Stone 4

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 Location

The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 can be found on a corpse just outside the First Church of Marika in the Mountaintop of the Giants. You don’t have to defeat a boss to get this stone, but the church is guarded by a Frost Dragon.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Somber Smithing Stone 5

Somber Smithing Stone 6

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 Location

The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 can be found on a corpse on the edge of a cliff directly north of the Tempest-Facing Balcony site of grace in Farum Azula. No boss required for this one.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Somber Smithing Stone 7

Somber Smithing Stone 8

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 5 Location

Lastly, The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 5 can be found inside a church in Farum Azula just before you reach the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace. We recommend making it to the Grace first, then taking the elevator back down as the corpse is guarded by Beastmen. You should remember the one that continuously casts a red lightning spell. The corpse is directly behind them.

Turn this item into the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold to be able to purchase:

Somber Smithing Stone 9

Once you have all of the bells, you can turn them into the Twin Maiden Husks and buy an infinite number, as long as you have the runes. That said, if you’re in need of Runes, check out our Elden Ring Rune Farming guide.

