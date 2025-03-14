All Spells in Fields of Mistria & How to Unlock

Exploring and building your own farm in Fields of Mistria includes a variety of fun and innovative features. One that probably seems more unexpected is spells, which your character can use to further help with progress. If you want to know just how many there are, here is a guide to all spells in the game and how they work.

How Spells Work in Fields of Mistria

Spells are a unique feature in Fields of Mistria that doesn’t unlock until you successfully reach Floor 10 in the Mines. If you haven’t already, you can start to explore the Mines after you help the town reach Rank 10 by accruing enough Renown points.

Upon reaching the Mines’ 10th floor, Caldarus‘s voice will echo to you about continuing deeper down. Speak to him at the next opportunity and you’ll receive the tutorial for how to use Spells. To commemorate the occasion, he starts you with the powerful Full Restore spell. As its name suggests, restores your health and stamina to full.

To unlock more spells in the game, you need to continue your progress through the story, venture deeper into the Mines, and break the various elemental Seals. Future updates to the game will also give way to even more spells, so this guide will be then updated as those become available.

You can check the status of your spells at any time by going to the Spells tab (sparkle icon) in your Journal (right below the Animals tab). You can keep one spell pinned to your HUD (as seen above) for easy use, while others must be used via your Journal.

All spells require Mana to be used, and you can replenish it by consuming Mana Potions. Otherwise, you can wait for your Mana to refill on its own, which takes at least a few days.

All Spells in Fields of Mistria and How to Unlock Them

As of the game’s v0.13.0 update in March 2025, the game currently has a total of four spells that players can unlock and use during their adventures. Each of them serves a different aspect of gameplay, from farming to combat, so understanding how they work is important.

As mentioned previously, this list will inevitably grow as the game continues to release further content updates. So be sure to check this guide when those updates arrive.

Spell Name How It Works How to Unlock Full Restore Restores your health and stamina bars to full Reach Floor 10 of the Mines; Caldarus will grant automatically Summon Rain Generates a brief rain storm that waters all of your crops Reach Floor 20 of the Mines (Tide Caverns); Caldarus will grant automatically Growth Fully grows all of your crops in a 3×3 section; trees can be advanced by 1 stage Reach Floor 40 of the Mines (Deep Earth); Caldarus will grant automatically Dragon’s Breath Emits a stream of fire that destroys objects and enemies in its path for a brief period Unlock the Fire Seal at Floor 60 of the Mines; Caldarus will grant automatically

That concludes all spells in Fields of Mistria and how to unlock them. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including a guide to all legendary fish.

