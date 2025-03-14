All Split Fiction Achievements & How to Unlock Them

Split Fiction is finally here and it’s yet another solid co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios. If you want to go all the way with your partner and complete every achievement in the game, here’s what you need to know.

There are 21 trophies in the game for you to unlock, and while some of them are fairly straightforward and can be accomplished as you naturally play through the story, most of them require you and your partner to explore the environment in greater detail and pull off a couple of odd actions. Some of them may be obvious, while others aren’t. This guide should help figure out what you need to do and where, so remember to reference here as you’re trying to fully complete Split Fiction.

With that being said, here’s every achievement in Split Fiction and how to unlock them.

Achievement How to Unlock BFF’s Complete the game Bookworms Complete all 12 Side Stories in Split Fiction Potion Chefs Mix all six potions in the town square in the Moon Market Side Story Chair The Load In the Moon Market Side Story, use a wand to turn the other player into a chair (it’s random) and then sit on them. You Are Not A Robot In Neon Revenge, during the Getaway Car section, complete the CAPTCHA test as Zoe before the timer runs out Sisters: A Tale of Two Benches Sit on all six benches in Split Fiction One Bird, Three Stones In Hopes of Spring, during the Halls of Ice section, have Mio pick up the three stones on the bridge and throw them. Cold Potato Complete the Gameshow Side Story without dropping the bomb once. Tazed And Confused In Isolation, during the Cell Blocks section, have Mio hit Zoe with the robot arm five times. Locked Up In Isolation, during the Cell Blocks section, after the lazer maze, have one character enter the jail cell and have the other one lock them up. Huffing And Puffing In the Farmlife Side Story, when you reach the pig’s brick house, go to the back of it with Mio and use her fart to hit the target. Robot Revolution In Neon Revenge, during the Big City Life section, attack the robot receptionist until it attacks you. Feed Me In Rise of the Dragon Realm, take a dragonfruit from any of the trees. A Friendly Push In Hopes of Spring, during the Underlands section, have Zoe sit on the wooden swing and have Mio push her in her ape form. Rose’s Best Friend In Neon Revenge, during the Play Me Techno section, use Zoe to rip off Cutie the Elephants’s limbs from the storefront sign. We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat In Isolation, during the Hydration Facility Section, while Mio is controlling the boat, float over to the bubbles in the water. Are We The Baddies? In Neon Revenge, during the Play Me Techno section, when Mio has to throw the ball to Zoe, have Zoe catch it and then throw it above her head to break the bridge. The Cake Is Not A Lie In Final Dawn, during the Run and Gun section, when you see the warping portals, jump into the first vertical then move to the left to find a secret room with a piece of cake in it Snaaaaaaaaake In Isolation, during the Prison Courtyard section, have Zoe climb into a cardboard box during the sniper section. Goin’ Whole Hog In the Farmlife Side Story, use Mio’s fart to crash into the giant pig’s stomach. It Took Two Earn all other trophies

And that’s how you earn every achievement in Split Fiction!

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

