All Split Fiction Chapters & How Long To Beat

Hazelight Studio’s latest game, Split Fiction, is finally out, and it’s once again delivered a co-op-centric adventure that will keep you and whoever you decide to play through it with. If you’re concerned about how long Split Fiction is, here’s what you need to know.

How Many Chapters Is Split Fiction?

Split Fiction is broken up into eight individual chapters with missions that flow seamlessly into each other. There are also a dozen side missions, or side stories as they’re called, and those are sprinkled throughout the earlier hours of the game and see players jump into weird one-off scenarios, like becoming pigs and hot dogs. They are optional, but if you intend to see everything that Split Fiction has to offer, here’s a complete list of every mission in the game:

Intro – Rader Publishing Freedom Fighters Brave Knights

Chapter 2 – Neon Revenge Rush Hour Play Me Techno Legend of the Sandfish (Side-Story) Hello, Mr. Hammer Streets of Neon Farmlife (Side-Story) Parking Garage The Getaway Car Big City Life Mountain Hike (Side-Story) Flipped Cityscapes Gravity Bike Skyscraper Climb Head of the Crime Syndicate

Chapter 3 – Hopes of Spring The Underlands Lord Evergreen Train Heist (Side-Story) Heart of the Forest Mother Earth Walking Stick of Doom Gameshow (Side-Story) Silly Monkeys It Takes Three To Tango Halls of Ice Collapsing (Side-Story) The Ice King

Chapter 4 – Final Dawn The Dropship Infiltration Gun Upgrade Toxic Tumblers Kites (Side-Story) Factory Entrance Factory Exterior Test Chamber Moon Market (Side-Story) Fun and Gun The Overseer Soaring Desperados Notebook (Side-Story) The Escape System Fail Safe Mode

Chapter 5 – Rise of the Dragon Serpent A Serpentine Path Water Temple Slopes of War (Side-Story) Dragon Riders Unite The Dragon Slayer Craft Temple Space Escape (Side-Story) Dragon Souls Treasure Temple Birthday Cake (Side-Story) Royal Palace Treasure Traitor Might of the Dragons Into the Storm Megalith’s Wrath

Chapter 6 – Isolation Prison Ship Handy Drones Down the Rabbit Hole Hydration Facility Prison Courtyard Pinball Lock Execution Area Waste Depot Cell Blocks Maximum Security The Prisoner

Chapter 7 – The Hollow An Ominous Welcome Mosaic of Memories Ghost Town Light in the Dark Spiritual Guides The Hydra

Chapter 8 – Split Split Up A Warm Greeting Face-to-Face Worlds Apart Cross Section Fight a God A New Perspective Outside the Box Final Showdown



How Long Is Split Fiction?

The average playthrough for Split Fiction will vary from person to person, especially if you’re playing with someone who is a casual gamer. On average, your first playthrough will take approximately 12-14 hours, though that’s if you’re going for a casual playthrough and not trying to go for 100% completion. If you do try to Platinum the game, you’ll most likely add on another two to three hours, given how you’ll unlock a fair amount of trophies naturally playing through the game, and the rest you can easily complete using the game’s chapter select feature.

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

