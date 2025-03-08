All Split Fiction Voice Actors and Why Zoe and Mio Sound Familiar

Split Fiction is now available, and yet again, Hazelight Studios is captivating the world with an original co-op adventure. The game has an impressive voice cast, with its stars likely sounding familiar to many players. Here’s every voice actor in Split Fiction and where you may have heard or seen them before.
Split Fiction Full Voice Cast List
Split Fiction has an impressive cast, with many named roles listed on IMDb, and about another dozen actors who are listed as providing “additional voices”. Here’s the full cast:
- Elsie Bennett as Zoe
- Kaja Chan as Mio
- Ben Turner (known for 300: Rise of an Empire) as J.D. Rader
- Ina Marie Smith (known for Arknights and Xenoblade Chronicle 3) as Rader Publishing Receptionist
- Nneka Okoye (known for the Halo TV Series) as Technician Julia
- Dario Coates (known for You and Baldur’s Gate III) as Technician Harry, Parking Attendant
- Mercer Boffey (known for Lego City: No Limits and Mafia III) as SRI Lieutenant, Dentist
- Joshua Hayes as Mr. Hammer
- Alexandra Guelff (known for Hailey in The First Descendant) as Hotel Receptionist
- Joseph Capp (known for Baldur’s Gate III) as Board Member, Dragon Slayer
- Christy Meyer as Board Member
- Rich Keeble (known for Rivals) as Board Member
- Cavin Cornwall (played Durteel Haza and Sidon Ithano in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as Captain
- Annabel Brook (stunt performer on The Flash and Eternals) as Ella
- Alex Jordan (known as Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) as Ice King
- Edward Dogliani (known as Rattleshirt in Game of Thrones) as Monkey King
- Wilf Scolding (known as Captain Vanis Tigo in Star Wars: Andor) Guardian
- Andrew Spooner (several time additional Muppet performer) as Zoe’s Centipede Dad
- Margaret Ashley as Zoe’s Centipede Mom
- Mark Holden (known for Final Destination and World War Z) as .exe-QT-3.14
- Eric Krogh (known as Vincent in A Way Out) as Vincent
- Joseph Balderamma (known as Cody, Dr. Hakim in It Takes Two) as Cody
- Fares Fares (known for Department Q and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Leo
- Annabelle Dowler (known for Suffragette, played May in It Takes Two) as May
- Ashleigh Haddad (known for Wuthering Waves and Aliens: Dark Descent)
You can find other actors listed for additional voices on Split Fiction’s IMDb Page.
Why are Zoe and Mio So Familiar in Split Fiction? Answered
Many Hazelight fans and new players alike have found the voices of Zoe and Mio familiar when playing Split Fiction. There are several voice roles and live-action media from which players may recognize actresses Elsie Bennett and Kaja Chan who play the two characters.
Elsie Bennett, who plays Zoe, has lent her voice for small roles in numerous popular video games. These include Hitman III, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Control. She also plays Kariel Seldon in the Foundation TV Series, and will appear in the upcoming video game Squadron 42.
Kaja Chan, who plays Mio, has lent her voice to several video games, including playing Soa in Foamstars, and she also performed in Cyberpunk 2077. However, you might recognize her from TV. Kaja Chan has played characters in several episodes of streaming series, including Mei Mei on 1899, Miss Weston and Nervous Deb on Bridgerton, and Kai in Absentia.
And those are all the Split Fiction voice actors and why Zoe and Mio sound familiar.
Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Published: Mar 8, 2025 08:37 am