All Split Fiction Voice Actors and Why Zoe and Mio Sound Familiar

Split Fiction is now available, and yet again, Hazelight Studios is captivating the world with an original co-op adventure. The game has an impressive voice cast, with its stars likely sounding familiar to many players. Here’s every voice actor in Split Fiction and where you may have heard or seen them before.

Split Fiction Full Voice Cast List

Split Fiction has an impressive cast, with many named roles listed on IMDb, and about another dozen actors who are listed as providing “additional voices”. Here’s the full cast:

Elsie Bennett as Zoe

Kaja Chan as Mio

Ben Turner (known for 300: Rise of an Empire) as J.D. Rader

Ina Marie Smith (known for Arknights and Xenoblade Chronicle 3) as Rader Publishing Receptionist

Nneka Okoye (known for the Halo TV Series) as Technician Julia

Dario Coates (known for You and Baldur’s Gate III) as Technician Harry, Parking Attendant

Mercer Boffey (known for Lego City: No Limits and Mafia III) as SRI Lieutenant, Dentist

Joshua Hayes as Mr. Hammer

Alexandra Guelff (known for Hailey in The First Descendant) as Hotel Receptionist

Joseph Capp (known for Baldur’s Gate III) as Board Member, Dragon Slayer

Christy Meyer as Board Member

Rich Keeble (known for Rivals) as Board Member

Cavin Cornwall (played Durteel Haza and Sidon Ithano in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as Captain

Annabel Brook (stunt performer on The Flash and Eternals) as Ella

Alex Jordan (known as Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) as Ice King

Edward Dogliani (known as Rattleshirt in Game of Thrones) as Monkey King

Wilf Scolding (known as Captain Vanis Tigo in Star Wars: Andor) Guardian

Andrew Spooner (several time additional Muppet performer) as Zoe’s Centipede Dad

Margaret Ashley as Zoe’s Centipede Mom

Mark Holden (known for Final Destination and World War Z) as .exe-QT-3.14

Eric Krogh (known as Vincent in A Way Out) as Vincent

Joseph Balderamma (known as Cody, Dr. Hakim in It Takes Two) as Cody

Fares Fares (known for Department Q and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Leo

Annabelle Dowler (known for Suffragette, played May in It Takes Two) as May

Ashleigh Haddad (known for Wuthering Waves and Aliens: Dark Descent)

You can find other actors listed for additional voices on Split Fiction’s IMDb Page.

Why are Zoe and Mio So Familiar in Split Fiction? Answered

Kaja Chan (left) is Mio’s voice actor in Split Fiction. She’s pictured above in Bridgerton.

Many Hazelight fans and new players alike have found the voices of Zoe and Mio familiar when playing Split Fiction. There are several voice roles and live-action media from which players may recognize actresses Elsie Bennett and Kaja Chan who play the two characters.

Elsie Bennett, who plays Zoe, has lent her voice for small roles in numerous popular video games. These include Hitman III, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Control. She also plays Kariel Seldon in the Foundation TV Series, and will appear in the upcoming video game Squadron 42.

Kaja Chan, who plays Mio, has lent her voice to several video games, including playing Soa in Foamstars, and she also performed in Cyberpunk 2077. However, you might recognize her from TV. Kaja Chan has played characters in several episodes of streaming series, including Mei Mei on 1899, Miss Weston and Nervous Deb on Bridgerton, and Kai in Absentia.

And those are all the Split Fiction voice actors and why Zoe and Mio sound familiar.

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

