All Stamp Rewards & Locations In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Jesse Lab
Published: Oct 6, 2024 09:10 pm

As the longest sidequest in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, finding all 25 stamps scattered around Hyrule will take some time, but this guide will tell you where to find each stamp as well as what you’ll get for collecting them all!

Table of contents

All Stamp Locations In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

A stamp card from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Technically speaking, you can start the stamp sidequest anytime after you beat the game’s first dungeon, Suthorn Ruins. Once that’s done, all you need to do is approach a stamp stand and the Stamp Guy will float down and give you your first stamp card. From there, all you have to do is interact with a stamp stand and you’ll progress the sidequest. They’re located in all corners of Hyrule, but here’s the order we found them in. For the record, our path to collecting stamps is the same as the one we took in our walkthrough, so if you follow along with it, you should come across all 25 naturally!

  • Stamp Location #1: In front of Hyrule Ranch.
  • Stamp Location #2: In front of Kakariko Village.
  • Stamp Location #3: To the west of Kakariko Village, and north of the Acorn Game. Navigate up the rocky cliffs on the side that borders the edge of the map and you’ll find the stamp on a small ledge.
  • Stamp Location #4: In Gerudo Desert, to the northwest of the Oasis.
  • Stamp Location #5: In Gerudo Desert, to the southeast of the Oasis. You’ll need to use platform Echoes to reach it.
  • Stamp Location #6: In Gerudo Town, head to the northwest area where you began the “Elusive Tumbleweeds” sidequest. Create a staircase to the rocky cliffs on the left of town to reach it.
  • Stamp Location #7: In Gerudo Desert on the wall separating the desert from Hyrule Field. The Stamp is located near where the Boarblin Camp is in the northwest corner of the map. The easiest way to reach it is to scale the wall near the beginning of the desert and then walk over to it. 
  • Stamp Location #8: To the east of Dampe’s hut in Hyrule Field, scale the wall then summon a Peahat to glide over the the ledge overlooking a river. Follow the path until you see the stamp marker on a tall island.
  • Stamp Location #9: In Eastern Hyrule Field, to the right of the Eastern Temple.
  • Stamp Location #10: In Hyrule Field, to the southeast of Lake Hylia.
  • Stamp Location #11: On the beach to the north of Seesyde Village.
  • Stamp Location #12: To the west of Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den, on a partially submerged patch of land.
  • Stamp Location #13: To the west of the River Zora Village, head to Dradd’s house and scale the wall using Echoes. Follow the river to the west and you’ll find the stamp.
  • Stamp Location #14: To the east of the Sea Zora Village, due south of the cave with the Sea Zora child, on a small island.
  • Stamp Location #15: Outside of Goron City.
  • Stamp Location #16: In Goron City, head to the right with the giant gust of wind and a treasure chest. You’ll see the stamp off in the distance on an isolated cliff. Generate a Peahat and glide over to it. 
  • Stamp Location #17: To the northwest of Goron City, outside of Rock Roast Quarry, on a small island surrounded by lava. 
  • Stamp Location #18: At the top of Eldin Volcano, to the right of the lava waterfall. 
  • Stamp Location #19: After arriving on Hebra Mountain, head due south to find it on a small ledge. 
  • Stamp Location #20: By Conde’s cabin to the northeast. It’s isolated and surrounded by several trees.
  • Stamp Location #21: Towards the summit of Hebra Mountain, you’ll find the Stamp Guy standing next to a rift. Complete the Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage to reveal it.
  • Stamp Location #22: To the right of the Sweet Shop in Faron Wetland, up a waterfall. 
  • Stamp Location #23: In Faron Wetlands, behind the statue of the Deku Scrub towards the south of Scrubton.
  • Stamp Location #24: In Faron Wetlands, on a cliff to the northeast of Heart Lake.
  • Stamp Location #25: In Faron Wetland, to the south of the Deku Scrub Lockup.

All Stamp Rewards

The Stamp Suit from The Legend of Zelda; Echoes of Wisdom
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

For every five stamps you collect, the Stamp Guy will fly in from wherever you are and automatically give you a prize. While some of these prizes are nothing to write home about, there are a few unique rewards that you can’t get anywhere else. The prizes are as follows:

  • Reward #1 (5 stamps collected):10 containers of Fresh Milk
  • Reward #2 (10 stamps collected): 3 Golden Eggs
  • Reward #3 (15 stamps collected): A Fairy Bottle
  • Reward #4 (20 stamps collected): 5 Monster Stones
  • Reward #5 (25 stamps collected): The Stamp Suit

And that’s where to find every stamp in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
