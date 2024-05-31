Star Wars: Hunters is a massive departure from the average Star Wars game. This team-based arena shooter features a diverse cast of characters, with a dozen coming at launch. Here are all the Star Wars: Hunters characters you need to know about.

All Star Wars Hunters Characters, Listed

Charr

This character is described as a “Trandoshan Trapper.” Star Wars fans may recognize this species as the one Bossk belongs to. On the official website for Star Wars: Hunters, Charr is described as “an expert Hunter, Trapper and Tracker.”

Charr will be a great close-range character with a Scatter Gun and powerful melee Ultra. His abilities are all about closing the distance between you and the enemy and keeping them right where you want them.

Diago

Despite being born blind, Diago is an expert sharpshooter, capable of incredible trickshots. He is a Miraluka, and his primary weapon is a rarity in the Star Wars universe, as it shoots projectiles instead of blaster bolts. His Slugthrower Rifle is described as having a slow fire rate and high damage. As an added bonus, it cannot be blocked by the game’s lightsaber characters.

Diago’s ultimate loads high penetration rounds into his rifle, which are capable of piercing several enemies. He also has proximity mines and a “heightened senses” ability, which marks nearby enemies. He also is able to grapple onto ledges.

Grozz

Grozz is a Wookiee warrior, described as a Juggernaut. He is the largest Hunter in physical stature, as his impressive strength. His primary weapons are Improvised Clubs, seemingly taken off of an Imperial droid.

Grozz’s ultimate allows him to dig into the ground and tear out a chunk of rock, rolling one massive bolder to stun and do damage to enemies. His abilities allow him to stampede and grab enemies, unleash a terrifying war cry to heal, and slam his clubs into the ground for a devastating shockwave.

Imara Vex

Imara Vex is listed as an “Unrelenting Bounty Hunter.” Fans may recognize her from the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters comics. She will likely play the most familiar out of any of the characters listed so far, as her primary weapon is a custom A280 Blaster Rifle. Her Ultimate abilities include weapons like we’ve seen bounty hunters use in Star Wars canon before.

Her Seeker Salvo Ultimate fires a barrage of rockets out of her backpack, which seek enemies in her line of sight. Imara Vex will be able to zip around the map fast, as she can grapple with ledges. Her final ability is also explosive, with a homing missile launcher.

J-3DI

The cleverly named J-3DI is a Jedi droid. His weapon, of course, is a blue lightsaber. He was built by Sprocket to simulate the experience of fighting against a Jedi. He has “simulated force abilities.”

His Ultimate simulates some of the wild Lightsaber fights from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, spinning his lightsaber around in a whirlwind for an area-of-effect style attack. His abilities include a Faux Pull, where he shoots his hand out to grab and pull enemies toward, resembling a Force Pull. He also has a deflective stance, which he can use to deflect blaster bolts and block melee and projectiles.

Rieve

Rieve is Star Wars: Hunters‘ other lightsaber wielder. This Dark Side assassin wields a red lightsaber, and unlike J-3DI, she is able to tap into the Force. Her Ultimate is a Force move that will be familiar to fans of Respawn’s Star Wars: Jedi games. With this attack, she pulls enemies around her, stunning them so she can deal impressive damage with her lightsaber.

Her abilities also tap into the Dark Side of the Force. She can dash forward for a fast attack and throw her Lightsaber to do some ranged damage. She also has a deflective stance, which works similarly to J-3DI’s.

Sentinel

Sentinel is a familiar Imperial Stormtrooper. They have a minigun-style weapon in the E-Web Heavy Repeater. Their Ultimate allows them to get support from the Empire, calling in two Stormtroopers to follow them and fire at enemy targets for a time.

Their combat shield ability will be recognized by fans of Star Wars Battlefront II (2017). It attaches a small shield toward the end of their blaster so they can be partially protected and have their weapon fire improved. It can be activated and deactivated. They can also charge up their weapon for a suppressing shot, which will knock down enemies but bring the weapon close to overheating. Lastly, the sentinel can knock back enemies by using their weapon for melee.

Skora

Skora is a member of the Rhodian species. They were first represented by Greedo in the original Star Wars film. She has a Dart Gun, which can both harm enemies and heal allies. As a medic with experience healing Imara Vex in bounty-hunting missions, she will play as a healer.

Her Ultimate has her throw out a canister, creating an area that heals friends and hurts foes. She has an adrenaline boost ability with two chargers, which increases movement speed greatly for a short time. Skora can also fire Stim Darts to heal friendlies and will passively heal herself when not in combat.

Slingshot

Slingshot is a throwback to the Star Wars prequels, as this character features a Ugnaught named Dizzy piloting a droideka. This character’s primary weapon is the droideka’s signature Twin Blaster Cannons.

Slingshot’s Ultimate sees him jump up and down repeatedly, slamming into the ground, which stuns enemies around him. Slingshot can do a trickshot, where the droideka’s roll charges up and is unleashed with force toward an enemy, which can damage them and knock them away. Slingshot can also use an unstable version of the droideka’s shield, which will explode upon destruction. Lastly, he can also fire a load of micro-rockets to damage enemies. As a bonus, Slingshot rolls around the map at high speed when unshielded and out of combat.

Sprocket

Sprocket is described as a “Mon Calamari Prodigy.” He’s the same species as Rebel war hero Admiral Ackbar but doesn’t seem to bear any relation. This crafty kid is a tech genius. His primary weapons are modded blaster remotes, which resemble the balls Luke used to train in A New Hope.

Sprocket’s Ultimate quickly builds a huge turret. His first ability is a targeting drone, which marks enemies and increases the damage they take. He also can deploy a droid, which heals teammates. His final ability deploys a series of drones that will defend him and a nearby ally, and both players will receive a reduction in the amount of damage they take.

Utooni

Utooni is the most unique character in Star Wars: Hunters. Utooni is actually two Jawas standing on top of each other in a long cloak. One has a Pulse Blaster, and the other has an Arc Caster. Their ultimate is a Scrap Cannon, a mobile device that fires a massive energy beam.

One of their abilities is the Switcheroo, which changes which of the two weapons they use. The Hands Off ability knocks an enemy back, but with an equal reaction, which knocks back Utooni. Their third ability is an Imploder grenade, which pulls enemies in toward it. While they may not do the most damage per second, Utooni sounds like a fun option for Star Wars fans to use in Hunters.

Zaina

Zaina is a Rebel war hero, and her primary weapon is a Blaster Pistol. More specifically, fans will recognize this DL-44 model as the same kind of blaster Han Solo wields.

Her Ultimate is a Combat Medic ability, which gives friendlies in the area a temporary but sizable health boost. She also has a bacta bomb ability, an explosive healing device that gives health to allies in the area, and a dodge roll with two charges, which resets her blaster’s Weapon Overhear status.

Aran Tal

The final character coming to Star Wars: Hunters appears to be available post-launch. On the character bios page, Aran Tal has an image attached and is described as a “Mandalorian Vanguard.” Not much else is known about them, but they wield two blaster pistols and have a Mandalorian jetpack.

And those are all the characters coming to Star Wars: Hunters.

Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

