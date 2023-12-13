There are plenty of relaxing elements in Stardew Valley, including its original score, composed by the game’s creator, ConcernedApe. And fans will soon get the opportunity to hear the music live. Here are all the 2024 concert dates for the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons tour.

All Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons Concert Tour Dates

Player stands among stumps

Spanning the globe, the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons has a small orchestra play original music from Stardew Valley live, personally curated by ConcernedApe. To match the flow of time in the game and the concert tour’s premise, the concert is divided into music from each of the four seasons, immersive audiences with the sonic soundscape from the social/farming simulation game.

From February through July of 2024, the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons concert tour is divided into legs throughout North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. New dates are expected to be announced, including at least one specific date for a planned concert in Tokyo, Japan. As always, concert dates are subject to change.

Here are the currently scheduled North American tour dates:

February 16, Los Angeles, CA

February 17, Los Angeles, CA

February 23, Boston, MA

February 24, Philadelphia, PA

February 27, New York, NY

February 29, New York, NY

March 2, Seattle, WA

March 3, Seattle, WA

March 9, Chicago, IL

March 10, St. Louis, MO

March 14, Toronto, ON

March 15, Toronto, ON

March 17, Montreal, QC

March 23, Ottawa, ON

March 27, Vancouver, BC

March 28, Edmonton, AB

May 5, Cincinnati, OH

May 5, Montreal, QC

May 18, Portland, OR

May 29, Tampa, FL

June 1, Philadelphia, PA

June 7, Kansas City, MO

June 9, San Francisco, CA

June 15, Austin, TX

July 14, Atlanta, GA

Here are the currently scheduled European dates:

April 28, Birmingham, UK

April 29, London, UK

May 1, Berlin, Germany

May 3, Paris, France

May 5, Edinburgh, UK

May 9, Milan, Italy

May 13, London, UK

July 14, Manchester, UK

Here are the currently scheduled New Zealand and Australian dates:

April 5, Melbourne, AUS

April 7, Perth, AUS

April 9, Melbourne, AUS

April 13, Wellington, NZ

April 14, Auckland, NZ

April 19, Brisbane, AUS

April 20, Sydney, AUS

April 27, Sydney, AUS

Here are the currently scheduled Asian dates:

March 22, Bangkok, Thailand

March 24, Seoul, South Korea

August 26, Singapore

TBA, Tokyo, Japan

How to Get Tickets to the Stardew Valley Concert

The player runs through snow

As one can tell by the listings on the concert tour’s website, most dates are sold out, while others are rapidly running low on available tickets. Links to available tickets can be purchased through the website for each of the announced dates. There is also a submission to sign up for the concert tour’s newsletter, which provides subscribers with updates, newly announced dates, and exclusive merchandising.

Select tickets for sold out dates are currently available through second-hand ticketing sites, like StubHub, albeit at scalper rates. It all depends on how much fans are willing to shell out to hear Stardew Valley’s pitch-perfect score played live in an orchestral concert.