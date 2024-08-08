All SteamWorld Heist II Difficulty Settings Explained

When first entering the strategist setting of SteamWorld Heist II, players can select whichever difficulty setting they want for their adventure, or even make one themselves. Here’s the SteamWorld Heist II settings fully explained.

Recommended Videos

SteamWorld Heist II Difficulty Settings Listed

There are five different difficulty settings for you to choose from in SteamWorld Heist II, scaling up how difficult combat and other aspects of each mission will be. You can freely change your difficulty level at any time in-game, but this is only available outside of combat.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Story

Game Aspects Difficulty Rating Naval Combat Difficulty 1/6 Naval Enemy Density 2/6 Mission Difficulty 1/6 Enemy Damage 1/6 Enemy Accuracy 1/6

If you’re only here for the chill vibes, this is the difficulty you should pick in SteamWorld Heist II. Combat will be a breeze, and you can just enjoy the ride.

Moderate

Game Aspects Difficulty Rating Naval Combat Difficulty 2/6 Naval Enemy Density 3/6 Mission Difficulty 2/6 Enemy Damage 2/6 Enemy Accuracy 2/6

Recommended for first-time players. It brings some complexity to the combat, but not to a huge degree.

Experienced

Game Aspects Difficulty Rating Naval Combat Difficulty 3/6 Naval Enemy Density 3/6 Mission Difficulty 3/6 Enemy Damage 3/6 Enemy Accuracy 3/6

For those looking for a bigger challenge or for those who have played the first title. Combat will require a bit more planning ahead and will give you a harder time, especially if you’re trying out new builds.

Veteran

Game Aspects Difficulty Rating Naval Combat Difficulty 4/6 Naval Enemy Density 4/6 Mission Difficulty 4/6 Enemy Damage 4/6 Enemy Accuracy 4/6

For those who are used to the game’s system and know how to use their units well. Combat is more punishing, and enemies can easily eliminate you if you’re not careful.

Elite

Game Aspects Difficulty Rating Naval Combat Difficulty 5/6 Naval Enemy Density 5/6 Mission Difficulty 5/6 Enemy Damage 5/6 Enemy Accuracy 5/6

The hardest base difficulty, reserved for those truly confident in their shooting skills, as they’ll need a lot of it.

Outside of all that, players can also make their own Custom Difficulty. Custom lets you determine exactly how hard each of the aspects will be. You can make a harder difficulty than Elite if you want, or even lower the Bounty requirements if you only want some harder combat without any extra objectives bothering you.

As a first-timer, I suggest not underestimating the game, as it can be way tougher than you could imagine. Go with Moderate or Experienced at best, and be ready to restart a few times if things go south quickly. Sometimes it’s just not recoverable, especially if you went the extra mile to grab some hats.

SteamWorld Heist II is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy