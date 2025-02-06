All Styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Listed [RELEASE]

From Kuroko and Kagami to Aomine and the other miracles, Kuroku’s Basket Showdown has a lot of basketball styles for you to pick. They determine your moves as well as your Awakening ultimate move if the style supports it. Here are all styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown.

Recommended Videos

All Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Styles

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below I’ll list all Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Styles including all moves and roll chances. These will include the Awakening of each style but note that some styles don’t have Awakenings yet. Stay tuned to this list for future styles from more generation of miracle teams, Seirin members, and other teams and characters.

Style Name Rarity and Roll Chance All Moves

Kuroku Rare (63%) Misdirection: You dash a lengthy distance sideways while being invulnerable.

Vanish Drive: You dash forward a short distance forward while being invulnerable.

Tepei Rare (63%) Hook Shot: Aim sideways towards the hoop and lob a hook shot that’s awkward to block for opponents.

Auto Pass: Aim at a team-mate and launch a fast pass that they’ll automatically catch.

Aomino Epic (35%) or (55%) with Lucky Odds Spins Formless Shot: Aim your mouse at the hoop and press C to activate an easy-to-aim and autopower shot that’s invulnerable while airborne.

Back Spin: Similar to Kuroku’s Vanish Drive, a lengthy invulnerable dash in a direction you choose that ankle breaks everyone that tries to steal the ball.

Awakening Move: Dribble at high speeds and get past multiple players in front of you while invulnerable. You stun players that you pass through.

Kagame Legendary (2%) or (45%) with Lucky Odds Spins Jump: You jump incredibly high and can intercept a throw or throw the ball yourself while airborne that’s almost impossible to block.

Dunk: Use within range of the hoop to perform a dunk.

Awakening Move: If you are beneath the hoop or hanging from the hoop and get a pass with this active you will perform an unblockable dunk.

Those are all styles in Kuroko’s Basket Showdown so far and stay tuned for more upcoming styles as we’ll regularly update the list. For more guides, check out the full controls and keybinds list to see how to perform Awakenings.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy