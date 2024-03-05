All Summons in FF7 Rebirth, Ranked from Worst to Best

The tradition of summons continues in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth and there are plenty to collect and for each party member to have one. However, some are better than others and since it takes time to gather them, knowing which ones are the best will help players save time.

There are 12 summons that players can get throughout the game. Each summon will do a large amount of specific types of damage when in battle as well as give stat bonuses to the character that has the summon equipped. Summons can be gained through Chadley’s Combat Simulator by defeating them. Players will be able to find the summons through the Divine Intel locations. We will be ranking these summons based on the type of damage that they deal, the stat bonuses they provide, and any additional abilities they may have.

12. Ifrit

Image via The Escapist

Ifrit is a fire god that deals only fire damage when summoned onto the battlefield. Its ultimate Attack is Hellfire which deals a massive amount of fire damage when it leaves. There are a lot of enemies weak to fire damage, but there are also a lot of enemies and bigger bosses that are resistant to fire damage rendering Ifrit useless in a fight. Its bonuses are useful. The stat bonuses it adds to the equipped character are as follows:

+1 MP

+2 Vitality

+2 Strength

+2 Defense

11. Shiva

Image via The Escapist

Shiva is the Ice goddess who, like Ifrit, deals only one type of elemental damage. Her Ultimate Attack is Diamond Dust, leaving behind an apocalyptic amount of ice damage. This summon is great for enemies that are specifically weak to ice damage. The stat bonuses that the equipped character will get all gear towards magic users. Shiva is great for an offensive magic build. The stat bonuses are as follows:

+2 MP

+2 Magic Attack

+2 Magic

10. Chocobo & Moogle

Image via The Escapist

The Chocobo and Moogle summon is a two-for-one combo of cuteness and death. This summon can deal both wind damage and non-elemental damage with two different abilities. Its Ultimate Attack is Stampede which deals a large amount of Wind Damage. The stat bonuses it gives also enhances a magic user build plus a little extra. The stat bonuses are as follows:

+1 MP

+2 Magic

+4 Magic Attack

+2 Luck

9. Ramuh

Image via The Escapist

Ramuh is the lightning god and can deal a lot of lightning damage to multiple targets through its abilities. Its Ultimate Attack is Judgement Bolt. It is ranked a little higher than the others because of its ability to hit multiple targets at once and because of the amount of bonuses it has for the equipped character. This summon can work well with a magic build but would work best with a more balanced build.

+40 HP

+1 MP

+4 Attack

+4 Magic Attack

+2 Strength

+ 2 Magic

8. Titan

Image via The Escapist

Titan is an earth god. However, it doesn’t deal elemental damage. It specifically deals non-elemental magic damage, especially with its Ultimate Attack Earthen Fury. The type of damage it deals makes it a bit more versatile in a fight than the element-specific summons. It doesn’t give as many stat bonuses as other summons but it does give a higher bonus and provides an HP boost.

+1 MP

+5 Defense

+ 5 Vitalitiy

+86 HP

7. Kujata

Image via The Escapist

Kujata is an elemental god that can deal three types of elemental damage –fire, ice, and lightning– through separate attacks. Its Ultimate Attack, Tri-Disaster, will do all three types at the same time. Having the three elements helps cover bases for when an enemy is resistant to a specific element. It also doesn’t have as many bonuses but it does have the highest HP boost out of all the summons.

+1 MP

+4 Attack

+2 Strenght

+216 HP

6. Phoenix

Image via The Escapist

The Phoenix summon will deal fire damage just like Ifrit. However, its Ultimate Attack also heals the party along with dealing a massive amount of fire damage. It’s super handy during the second half of a boss fight and the party needs an extra heal. The Phoenix gives some of the highest boosts to magic users.

+2 MP

+8 Magic Attack

+4 Magic

5. Leviathan

Image via The Escapist

The Leviathan deals huge amounts of non-elemental damage with its abilities and Ultimate Attack, Tidal Wave. This summon is best for magic builds as it gives a lot of stat bonuses for magic abilities but can also work for a more balanced build because the bonuses includes defense against magic damage as well.

+2 MP

+4 Magic Attack

+2 Magic Defense

+2 Magic

+2 Spirit

4. Alexander

Image via The Escapist

Alexander is one of the summons that requires two ATB charges to summon it. It deals non-elemental damage with both its abilities and Ultimate Attack, Divine Judgement. This summon can get stronger by finding the Alexander Sanctuaries in the Corel Region‘s Desert. This summon also grants a lot of stats that gear towards defense and HP, making it perfect for characters that are in the thick of the fight.

+1 MP

+2 Defense

+2 Magic Defense

+2 Spirit

+2 Vitality

+129 HP

3. Odin

Image via The Escapist

Odin is another summon that requires two ATB charges to summon. It deals non-elemental damage through its abilities and Ultimate Attack, Zanetsuken. It doesn’t provide a lot of bonuses but it does provide the highest Strength and Attack bonuses, making it one of the best summons for more fighting builds.

+2 MP

+8 Attack

+4 Strength

2. Bahamut Arisen

Image via The Escapist

Bahamut Arisen is similar to Odin in terms of dealing non-elemental damage and adding bonuses for regular attacks. It requires two ATB charges to summon. While it gives a smaller bonus than Odin, it provides more bonuses in general that can add to a powerful more combat-driven magic build. This summon can also become stronger through analyzing crystals at Bahamut Arsien Sanctuaries.

+2 MP

+4 Attack

+4 Magic Attack

+2 Strength

+2 Magic

1. Gilgamesh

Image via The Escapist

Gilgamesh deals non-elemental damage through its Ultimate Attack and its many weapons and lively attacks. It takes two ATB charges to summon and cannot be leveled up like some of the other summons. Gilgamesh does gives the equipped character a lot of stats and at a reasonably high boost.

+3 MP

+4 Attack

+4 Magic Attack

+2 Strength

+2 Magic

+88 HP

