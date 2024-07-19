All Sweets Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

While resting after purging the Seethe from the lands, why not enjoy some sweets in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess? Here are the locations for all the snack delicacies in Kunitsu-Gami for Yoshiro.
How To Get All Sweets in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
There are 12 sweets with unique locations in Kunitsu-Gami, and they’re all obtained as you progress through the game’s various objectives. They are all awarded for completing repairs, similar to Ema Plaques, and won’t require any special challenges, such as defeating bosses within a time limit or completing a level with special conditions. Yes, Soh can finally take a much deserved break. Even if you’ve finally perfected his build.
You can display them inside tents, and Yoshiro will take a bite every now and then. They don’t have any gameplay purpose, unlike Talismans or Guards, but Yoshiro will be glad to have something extra to chomp on before the inevitable fights. Oh, and there’s also an achievement for obtaining all of them.
|Sweet
|How to Get
|Yokan
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Uguisu Mochi
|Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake.
|Hichigiri
|Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine.
|Sakura Mochi
|Complete a repair on Renge Marsh.
|Kashiwa Moshi
|Complete a repair on Kiritake Village.
|Minazuki
|Complete a repair on Kakeashi Village.
|Kohakuto
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|Hozuki no Namagashi
|Complete a repair on Adashino Village.
|Ohagi
|Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge.
|Momiji no Namagashi
|Complete a repair on Korai Valley.
|Inoko Mochi
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Tsubaki no Matsu no Namagashi
|Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.
You’ll get the Sweet Shop achievement as soon as you locate all the snacks in Kunitsu-Gami which can be achieved even without New Game+. You’ll probably still need to relive the whole story if you’re going for a full completion, as it’s necessary to obtain some of the other achievements and unlockables, like the Ema Plaques I mentioned before.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 01:51 pm