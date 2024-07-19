All Sweets Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

While resting after purging the Seethe from the lands, why not enjoy some sweets in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess? Here are the locations for all the snack delicacies in Kunitsu-Gami for Yoshiro.

How To Get All Sweets in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 12 sweets with unique locations in Kunitsu-Gami, and they’re all obtained as you progress through the game’s various objectives. They are all awarded for completing repairs, similar to Ema Plaques, and won’t require any special challenges, such as defeating bosses within a time limit or completing a level with special conditions. Yes, Soh can finally take a much deserved break. Even if you’ve finally perfected his build.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can display them inside tents, and Yoshiro will take a bite every now and then. They don’t have any gameplay purpose, unlike Talismans or Guards, but Yoshiro will be glad to have something extra to chomp on before the inevitable fights. Oh, and there’s also an achievement for obtaining all of them.

Sweet How to Get Yokan Complete a repair on Enri Village. Uguisu Mochi Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake. Hichigiri Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine. Sakura Mochi Complete a repair on Renge Marsh. Kashiwa Moshi Complete a repair on Kiritake Village. Minazuki Complete a repair on Kakeashi Village. Kohakuto Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Hozuki no Namagashi Complete a repair on Adashino Village. Ohagi Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge. Momiji no Namagashi Complete a repair on Korai Valley. Inoko Mochi Complete a repair on Enri Village. Tsubaki no Matsu no Namagashi Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.

You’ll get the Sweet Shop achievement as soon as you locate all the snacks in Kunitsu-Gami which can be achieved even without New Game+. You’ll probably still need to relive the whole story if you’re going for a full completion, as it’s necessary to obtain some of the other achievements and unlockables, like the Ema Plaques I mentioned before.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC.

