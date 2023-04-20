All System Requirements for Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is out on both current and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. The long-awaited sequel sees you taking on the living dead of Los Angeles. But if you’re on PC and want to smash a few zombie skulls in Dead Island 2, you’ll need to make sure that your machine meets the system requirements.

What Are The System Requirements For Dead Island 2 on PC?

If you’re worried about whether your machine can handle Dead Island 2, you’ll be happy to know that developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver have shared the game’s requirements. They’ve also outlined the performance and resolution you can expect from each of the baseline settings. The specs start off fairly modest, but if you want to run the game in 4K, you’ll need a pretty meaty PC.

Minimum:

The following specs target a resolution of 1080p with a frame rate of 30 FPS. Dambuster and Deep Silver haven’t stated how much video memory your graphics card needs but we’ve had the game running fine with 3 GB of VRAM.

Operating System: Windows 10

Memory: 10 GB

Processor: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core I7-7700HQ

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060

Hard Disk Space: 70 GB

Recommended:

These specs should let you run the game at 1080p while with a target frame rate of 60 FPS.

Operating System: Windows 10

Memory: 16 GB

Processor: AMD Ryden 5 5600X or Intel Core I9-9900K AMD

Graphics Card: Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Hard Disk Space: 70 GB

High:

With these specs you’ll be reaching a resolution of 1440P with target frame rate of 60 FPS.

Operating System: Windows 10

Memory: 16 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core I5-12600KF

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070

Hard Disk Space: 70 GB

Ultra:

Finally, if you have a PC this powerful, you should be getting around 60FPS at a resolution of 4K.

Operating System: Windows 10

Memory: 16 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core I7-13700K

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090

Hard Disk Space: 70 GB

Having those system specs doesn’t guarantee you’ll always reach the target frame rate specified, but more often than not the game should be running at them.

You can also use Dead Island 2’s advanced graphics settings menu (pictured above) to tweak various individual features, regardless of how powerful your PC is. It’s worth picking through each setting, asking yourself whether what features are most important to you.

Does Dead Island 2 Have Ray Tracing?

If you’re wondering whether Dead Island 2 has ray tracing on PC, it doesn’t. That’s one feature the advanced graphics settings menu won’t let you enable. It’s possible that Dambuster Studios may add the feature later but, right now, ray tracing is absent from the game.

Dead Island 2 may not look as gorgeous on a low-spec PC as it does on a powerhouse, but as long as your PC meets the minimum system requirements you’ll be able to play Dead Island 2 without too many problems.