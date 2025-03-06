All The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Cheats & How to Use Them

Another expansion is available in The Sims 4. This time around, players can run a small business, become a tattoo artist, and so much more. However, not everyone likes to play by the rules. Here are all of The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

How To Use Cheats in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion

Before you can start cutting corners in The Sims 4, you must load up the console command window. The buttons you need to press depend on what system you’re using, so here’s how to get it done on PC, console, and Mac:

Mac : Command, Shift, and C.

: Command, Shift, and C. PlayStation/Xbox : Press all four shoulder buttons (L1, L2, R1, and R2).

: Press all four shoulder buttons (L1, L2, R1, and R2). PC: CTRL, Shift, and C.

Once the window appears, type in “testingcheats true” before entering any cheats because some of them require the action to work. If you get all that out of the way, though, you can move on to making use of all of the cheats the new expansion has to offer.

Related: How To Study a Historical Display in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

All The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion Cheats

Skill Cheats

In the Businesses and Hobbies expansion of The Sims 4, there are two new skills for you to learn, Pottery and Tattooing. However, if you’d rather skip all the work and become an expert immediately, here’s how to set your skill levels for Pottery and Tattooing:

stats.set_skill_level Major_Pottery X Set Pottery level be replacing the X with a number between 1 and 10. stats.set_skill_level Major_Tattooing X Set Tattooing level by replacing the X with a number between 1 and 10.

Trait Cheats

There are a few personality traits that you can add to your Sims if you so choose. But if you don’t feel like grinding to add them to your virtual self, you can just use these cheats to get the job done:

traits.equip_trait trait_Beloved Unlocks the Beloved Brand trait for your Sim. traits.remove_trait trait_Beloved Deletes the Beloved Brand trait from your Sim. traits.equip_trait trait_Idealist Unlocks the Idealist trait for your Sim. traits.remove_trait trait_Idealist Deletes the Idealist trait from your Sim. traits.equip_trait trait_Shady Unlocks the Shady trait for your Sim. traits.remove_trait trait_Shady Deletes the Shady trait from your Sim.

Perk Cheats

The final cheats that are part of the Businesses and Hobbies expansion of The Sims 4 have to do with Skill Mastery Perks, which are boosts that allow your Sims to get a leg up on the competition in the game of life. Here’s how to add the perks to your Sim:

traits.equip_trait AspirationalCreator Unlocks the Active Aura perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait AspirationalThinker Unlocks the Aspirational Thinker perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait AuraActive Unlocks the Active Aura perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait AuraCreative Unlocks the Creative Aura perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait AuraMental Unlocks the Mental Aura perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait FinalTouch Unlocks the Final Touch perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait InTheZone Unlocks the In the Zone perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait PigeonholedActive Unlocks the Pigeonholed (Active) perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait PigeonholedCreative Unlocks the Pigeonholed (Creative) perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait PigeonholedMental Unlocks the Pigeonholed (Mental) perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait PigeonholedSocial Unlocks the Pigeonholed (Social) perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait PowerfulPerformer Unlocks the Powerful Performer perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait SecondWind Unlocks the Second Wind perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait Spacebend Unlocks the Spacebender perk for your Sim. traits.equip_trait SecretSpice Unlocks the Secret Spice perk for your Sim.

And those are all the The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats and how to use them. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to break and repair a broken object in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy