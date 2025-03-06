Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Shops in The Sims 4.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Cheats & How to Use Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 03:27 pm

Another expansion is available in The Sims 4. This time around, players can run a small business, become a tattoo artist, and so much more. However, not everyone likes to play by the rules. Here are all of The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

How To Use Cheats in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion

Before you can start cutting corners in The Sims 4, you must load up the console command window. The buttons you need to press depend on what system you’re using, so here’s how to get it done on PC, console, and Mac:

  • Mac: Command, Shift, and C.
  • PlayStation/Xbox: Press all four shoulder buttons (L1, L2, R1, and R2).
  • PC: CTRL, Shift, and C.

Once the window appears, type in “testingcheats true” before entering any cheats because some of them require the action to work. If you get all that out of the way, though, you can move on to making use of all of the cheats the new expansion has to offer.

Related: How To Study a Historical Display in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

All The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion Cheats

Tattoo shop in The Sims 4 as part of an article about Businesses and Hobbies cheats.

Skill Cheats

In the Businesses and Hobbies expansion of The Sims 4, there are two new skills for you to learn, Pottery and Tattooing. However, if you’d rather skip all the work and become an expert immediately, here’s how to set your skill levels for Pottery and Tattooing:

stats.set_skill_level Major_Pottery XSet Pottery level be replacing the X with a number between 1 and 10.
stats.set_skill_level Major_Tattooing XSet Tattooing level by replacing the X with a number between 1 and 10.

Trait Cheats

There are a few personality traits that you can add to your Sims if you so choose. But if you don’t feel like grinding to add them to your virtual self, you can just use these cheats to get the job done:

traits.equip_trait trait_BelovedUnlocks the Beloved Brand trait for your Sim.
traits.remove_trait trait_BelovedDeletes the Beloved Brand trait from your Sim.
traits.equip_trait trait_IdealistUnlocks the Idealist trait for your Sim.
traits.remove_trait trait_IdealistDeletes the Idealist trait from your Sim.
traits.equip_trait trait_ShadyUnlocks the Shady trait for your Sim.
traits.remove_trait trait_ShadyDeletes the Shady trait from your Sim.

Perk Cheats

The final cheats that are part of the Businesses and Hobbies expansion of The Sims 4 have to do with Skill Mastery Perks, which are boosts that allow your Sims to get a leg up on the competition in the game of life. Here’s how to add the perks to your Sim:

traits.equip_trait AspirationalCreatorUnlocks the Active Aura perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait AspirationalThinkerUnlocks the Aspirational Thinker perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait AuraActiveUnlocks the Active Aura perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait AuraCreativeUnlocks the Creative Aura perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait AuraMentalUnlocks the Mental Aura perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait FinalTouchUnlocks the Final Touch perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait InTheZoneUnlocks the In the Zone perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait PigeonholedActiveUnlocks the Pigeonholed (Active) perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait PigeonholedCreativeUnlocks the Pigeonholed (Creative) perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait PigeonholedMentalUnlocks the Pigeonholed (Mental) perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait PigeonholedSocialUnlocks the Pigeonholed (Social) perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait PowerfulPerformerUnlocks the Powerful Performer perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait SecondWindUnlocks the Second Wind perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait SpacebendUnlocks the Spacebender perk for your Sim.
traits.equip_trait SecretSpiceUnlocks the Secret Spice perk for your Sim.

And those are all the The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats and how to use them.  If you’re looking for more, here’s how to break and repair a broken object in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
The Sims 4
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content