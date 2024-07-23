A Sim typing on a computer while another contemplates love
All The Sims 4 Cheats, Listed

Cheat your way to wealth and more with these Sims 4 cheat codes
Using cheats in The Sims is a time-honored tradition, and The Sims 4 certainly has plenty to offer. Whether you need to earn cash fast or keep that needy Sim happy, here are all known Sims 4 cheats and what they do.

Contents

How to Enable Cheats in Sims 4

Sims 4 Cheats Enabled
Before you can take full control of your Sims lives by breaking their reality, you’ll need to ensure that cheats are enabled in Sims 4. To do this, you’ll need to open up the cheat console.

On PC, do this by hitting CTRL + SHIFT + C. A textbox will appear at the top of your screen. Type testingcheats true into this box and hit enter.

On consoles, you’ll need to press all four triggers on your controller at once. This will pull up the cheats textbox, where you will enter testingcheats true to enable cheats. You’ll get a dialogue box noting that “Cheats are enabled” which confirms you’re ready to go.

Once you do this, you should be able to enter any of the cheat codes listed here and receive the desired result. A quick note – some cheats may not work on console.

All Cheats for The Sims 4, Listed

No matter what you’re trying to accomplish quickly, there’s probably a cheat code for that in The Sims 4. Here is every known cheat and what it will do for you.

Remember, you’ll need to make sure you enable testing cheats before using these codes. Then, pull up the cheats bar and enter the specific cheat code you want to use.

What Is the Cheat for 9999999 Money in Sims 4?

Sims talking about Simoleons in The Sims 4
Making money in Sims 4 is simple if you know the Unlimited Money cheat code. Simply open up the cheats menu and type in: money [insert amount]

You can type any amount for this code, but 9,999,999 is the maximum number of Simoleons you can cash in at once.

What Are the Cheats for Skills in The Sims 4

Looking to level up your Sim’s skills fast? Look no further than these skills cheats for The Sims 4.

Make sure you’re playing with the Sim whose skills you want to improve as your currently active Sim before you hop into the cheats menu to ensure the code is applied to them.

Base Game Skills Cheat Codes

Cheat CodeWhat it Does
stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10Set Charisma Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10Set Comedy Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5Sets Toddler Sim’s Communication Skill to 5
stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10Sets Cooking Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10Sets Child Sim’s Creativity Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10Sets Gourmet Cooking Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10Sets Fishing Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Fitness 10Sets Fitness Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10Sets Gardening Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10Sets Guitar Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10Sets Handiness Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5Sets Toddler Sim’s Imagination Skill to 5
stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10Sets Logic Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10Sets Child Sim’s Mental Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10Sets Mischief Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10Sets Child Sim’s Motor Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5Sets Toddler Sim’s Movement Skill to 5
stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10Sets Mixology Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10Sets Painting Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10Sets Photography Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3Sets Toddler Sim’s Potty Skill to 3
stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10Sets Programming Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Major_Rocket Science 10Sets Rocket Science Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10Sets Child Sim’s Social Skill to 10
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5Sets Toddler Sim’s Thinking Skill to 5
stats.set_skill_level Major_Video Gaming 10Sets Video Gaming Skill to 10

Sims 4 DLC-Specific Skills Cheat Codes

Cheat CodeWhat it Does
stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10Sets Acting Skill to 10

(Requires Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility 10 [Horse’s ID Number]Sets Specified Horse’s Agility to 10

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10Sets Archaeology Skill to 10

(Requires Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10Sets Baking Skill to 10

(Requires Get to Work)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5Sets Bowling Skill to 5

(Requires Bowling Night)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_CrossStich 5Sets Cross-stich Skill to 5

(Requires Cottage Living)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5Sets Dancing Skill to 5

(Requires Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ Mixing 10Sets DJ Mixing Skill to 10

(Requires Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Horse_Endurance 10 [Horse’s ID Number]Sets Specified Horse’s Endurance to 10

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level_ Minor_Entrepreneur 5Sets Entrepreneur Skill to 5

(Requires High School Years)
stats.set_skill_level Major_FabricationSets Fabrication Skill to 10

(Requires Eco Lifestyle)
stats.set_skill_level Major_FlowerArranging 10 Sets Flower Arranging Skill to 10

(Requires Seasons)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Gemology 10Sets Gemology Skill to 10

(Requires Crystal Creations)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10Sets Herbalism Skill to 10

(Requires Outdoor Retreat)
stats.set_skill_level Major_EquestrianSkill 10Sets Horse Riding Skill to 10

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_JuiceFizzing 5Sets Juice Fizzing Skill to 5

(Require Eco Living)
stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping 10 [Horse’s ID Number]Sets Specified Horse’s Jumping to 10

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Knitting 10Sets Knitting Skill to 10

(Requires Nifty Knitting)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5Sets Media Production Skill to 5

(Requires Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Medium 5Sets Medium Skill to 5

(Requires Paranormal Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_RanchNectar 5Sets Nectar Making Skill to 5

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10Sets Parenting Skill to 10

(Requires Parenthood)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Dog 5Sets Pet Training Skill to 5

(Requires Cats and Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10Sets Pipe Organ Skill to 10

(Requires Vampires)
stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10Sets Research & Debate Skill to 10

(Requires Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10Sets Robotics Skill to 10

(Requires Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Rock Climbing 10Sets Rock Climbing Skill to 10

(Requires Snowy Escape)
stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5Sets Selvadorian Culture Skill to 5

(Requires Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10Sets Singing Skill to 10

(Requires City Living)
stats.set_skill_level Major_SkiingSets Skiing Skill to 10

(Requires Snowy Escape)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Temperament 10 [Horse’s ID Number]Sets Specified Horse’s Temperament to 10

(Requires Horse Ranch)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10Sets Vet Skill to 10

(Requires Cats and Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10Sets Wellness Skill to 10

(Requires Spa Day)

What Is the Free Real Estate Cheat for the Sims 4

Sims Real Estate Fancy Living picture showing a female sim summong a butler
To let your Sims move into any residential lot, regardless of price, you’ll need the Free Real Estate Cheat in The Sims 4. Type FreeRealEstate On into the cheats menu to activate free home shopping for your Sims.

All Other Cheats for The Sims 4

Cheat CodeWhat it Does
bb.enablefreebuildLets you build even on locked lots
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlementLets you use locked career items in Build Mode
bb.increaserentalunitcap [on / off]Lets you toggle additional rental units above the 6-unit cap

(Requires For Rent)
bb.moveobjects onLets you freely place objects without grid restrictions
bb.show hidden objectsLets you see (and use!) items hidden behind in-game events
cas.fulleditmodeLets you add or remove standard traits from Create a Sim, using Shift + Click on Sim
careers.add_career [career]Automatically adds your Sim to a specific career (i.e. careers.add_career astronaut)
careers.promote [career]Gives your Sim an automatic promotion in the specified career
careers.retire [career] Lets your Sim retire and collect their pension for the specified career
death.toggle [true/false]Instantly kill a Sim or save them from death
kachingEarns 1,000 Simoleons
motherlodeEarn 50,000 Simoleons
relationships.create_friends_for_simSpawns a new Sim who is friends with yours, right on the current lot
rosebudEarns 1,000 Simoleons
traits.[equip/remove]_trait [trait]Lets you add or remove a specific trait from your Sim (i.e. trait_ColdAcclimation)
traits.equip_trait angerKill Sim with death by anger
traits.equip_trait ghost_cowplantTurn Sim into Ghost that was Eaten by Cowplant
traits.equip_trait drownKill sim by drowning
traits.equip_trait ghost_embarassmentTurn Sim into Ghost that died by embarrassment
traits.equip_trait ghost_electrocutionTurn Sim into Ghost that died by electrocution
traits.equip_trait ghost_fireTurn Sim into Ghost that died by fire
traits.equip_trait Ghost_FrozenTurns Sim into Ghost that died by freezing to death
traits.equip_trait ghost_laughTurn Sim into Ghost that died by laughter
traits.equip_trait Ghost_LightningTurns Sim into Ghost that died by lightning strike
traits.equip_trait ghost_motherplantTurns Sim into Ghost that was eaten by the Mother Plant
traits.equip_trait ghost_murphybedTurns Sim into Ghost that died by Murphy Bed
traits.equip_trait Ghost_OverheatTurns Sim into Ghost that died from overheating
traits.equip_trait ghost_vendingmachineTurns Sim into Ghost that was crushed by a Vending Machine
traits.equip_trait witchoverloadTurns Sim into Ghost that died by Spellcaster overload
traits.equip_trait hungerKill Sim with death by starvation
traits.equip_trait oldageKill Sim from old age
traits.equip_trait poisonKills Sim from Poison
traits.equip_trait Vampire_SunKills Vampire Sim by sunlight

And that does it for our full The Sims 4 cheats list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more Sims-related content, including more games to play if you’re looking for something similar, and our deep dive into Sims lore.

