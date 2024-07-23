All The Sims 4 Cheats, Listed

Using cheats in The Sims is a time-honored tradition, and The Sims 4 certainly has plenty to offer. Whether you need to earn cash fast or keep that needy Sim happy, here are all known Sims 4 cheats and what they do.

How to Enable Cheats in Sims 4

Before you can take full control of your Sims lives by breaking their reality, you’ll need to ensure that cheats are enabled in Sims 4. To do this, you’ll need to open up the cheat console.

On PC, do this by hitting CTRL + SHIFT + C. A textbox will appear at the top of your screen. Type testingcheats true into this box and hit enter.

On consoles, you’ll need to press all four triggers on your controller at once. This will pull up the cheats textbox, where you will enter testingcheats true to enable cheats. You’ll get a dialogue box noting that “Cheats are enabled” which confirms you’re ready to go.

Once you do this, you should be able to enter any of the cheat codes listed here and receive the desired result. A quick note – some cheats may not work on console.

All Cheats for The Sims 4, Listed

No matter what you’re trying to accomplish quickly, there’s probably a cheat code for that in The Sims 4. Here is every known cheat and what it will do for you.

Remember, you’ll need to make sure you enable testing cheats before using these codes. Then, pull up the cheats bar and enter the specific cheat code you want to use.

What Is the Cheat for 9999999 Money in Sims 4?

Making money in Sims 4 is simple if you know the Unlimited Money cheat code. Simply open up the cheats menu and type in: money [insert amount]

You can type any amount for this code, but 9,999,999 is the maximum number of Simoleons you can cash in at once.

What Are the Cheats for Skills in The Sims 4

Looking to level up your Sim’s skills fast? Look no further than these skills cheats for The Sims 4.

Make sure you’re playing with the Sim whose skills you want to improve as your currently active Sim before you hop into the cheats menu to ensure the code is applied to them.

Base Game Skills Cheat Codes

Cheat Code What it Does stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 Set Charisma Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 Set Comedy Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5 Sets Toddler Sim’s Communication Skill to 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 Sets Cooking Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10 Sets Child Sim’s Creativity Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10 Sets Gourmet Cooking Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 Sets Fishing Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Fitness 10 Sets Fitness Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 Sets Gardening Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 Sets Guitar Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 Sets Handiness Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5 Sets Toddler Sim’s Imagination Skill to 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 Sets Logic Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10 Sets Child Sim’s Mental Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 Sets Mischief Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10 Sets Child Sim’s Motor Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5 Sets Toddler Sim’s Movement Skill to 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10 Sets Mixology Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 Sets Painting Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10 Sets Photography Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3 Sets Toddler Sim’s Potty Skill to 3 stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10 Sets Programming Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Major_Rocket Science 10 Sets Rocket Science Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10 Sets Child Sim’s Social Skill to 10 stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5 Sets Toddler Sim’s Thinking Skill to 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_Video Gaming 10 Sets Video Gaming Skill to 10

Sims 4 DLC-Specific Skills Cheat Codes

Cheat Code What it Does stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10 Sets Acting Skill to 10



(Requires Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Horse_Agility 10 [Horse’s ID Number] Sets Specified Horse’s Agility to 10



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10 Sets Archaeology Skill to 10



(Requires Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10 Sets Baking Skill to 10



(Requires Get to Work) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5 Sets Bowling Skill to 5



(Requires Bowling Night) stats.set_skill_level Skill_CrossStich 5 Sets Cross-stich Skill to 5



(Requires Cottage Living) stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5 Sets Dancing Skill to 5



(Requires Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ Mixing 10 Sets DJ Mixing Skill to 10



(Requires Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_Horse_Endurance 10 [Horse’s ID Number] Sets Specified Horse’s Endurance to 10



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level_ Minor_Entrepreneur 5 Sets Entrepreneur Skill to 5



(Requires High School Years) stats.set_skill_level Major_Fabrication Sets Fabrication Skill to 10



(Requires Eco Lifestyle) stats.set_skill_level Major_FlowerArranging 10 Sets Flower Arranging Skill to 10



(Requires Seasons) stats.set_skill_level Major_Gemology 10 Sets Gemology Skill to 10



(Requires Crystal Creations) stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10 Sets Herbalism Skill to 10



(Requires Outdoor Retreat) stats.set_skill_level Major_EquestrianSkill 10 Sets Horse Riding Skill to 10



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level Minor_JuiceFizzing 5 Sets Juice Fizzing Skill to 5



(Require Eco Living) stats.set_skill_level Horse_Jumping 10 [Horse’s ID Number] Sets Specified Horse’s Jumping to 10



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level Major_Knitting 10 Sets Knitting Skill to 10



(Requires Nifty Knitting) stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5 Sets Media Production Skill to 5



(Requires Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Minor_Medium 5 Sets Medium Skill to 5



(Requires Paranormal Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Minor_RanchNectar 5 Sets Nectar Making Skill to 5



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10 Sets Parenting Skill to 10



(Requires Parenthood) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Dog 5 Sets Pet Training Skill to 5



(Requires Cats and Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 Sets Pipe Organ Skill to 10



(Requires Vampires) stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10 Sets Research & Debate Skill to 10



(Requires Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10 Sets Robotics Skill to 10



(Requires Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Rock Climbing 10 Sets Rock Climbing Skill to 10



(Requires Snowy Escape) stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5 Sets Selvadorian Culture Skill to 5



(Requires Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10 Sets Singing Skill to 10



(Requires City Living) stats.set_skill_level Major_Skiing Sets Skiing Skill to 10



(Requires Snowy Escape) stats.set_skill_level Major_Temperament 10 [Horse’s ID Number] Sets Specified Horse’s Temperament to 10



(Requires Horse Ranch) stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10 Sets Vet Skill to 10



(Requires Cats and Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10 Sets Wellness Skill to 10



(Requires Spa Day)

What Is the Free Real Estate Cheat for the Sims 4

To let your Sims move into any residential lot, regardless of price, you’ll need the Free Real Estate Cheat in The Sims 4. Type FreeRealEstate On into the cheats menu to activate free home shopping for your Sims.

All Other Cheats for The Sims 4

Cheat Code What it Does bb.enablefreebuild Lets you build even on locked lots bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Lets you use locked career items in Build Mode bb.increaserentalunitcap [on / off] Lets you toggle additional rental units above the 6-unit cap



(Requires For Rent) bb.moveobjects on Lets you freely place objects without grid restrictions bb.show hidden objects Lets you see (and use!) items hidden behind in-game events cas.fulleditmode Lets you add or remove standard traits from Create a Sim, using Shift + Click on Sim careers.add_career [career] Automatically adds your Sim to a specific career (i.e. careers.add_career astronaut) careers.promote [career] Gives your Sim an automatic promotion in the specified career careers.retire [career] Lets your Sim retire and collect their pension for the specified career death.toggle [true/false] Instantly kill a Sim or save them from death kaching Earns 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Earn 50,000 Simoleons relationships.create_friends_for_sim Spawns a new Sim who is friends with yours, right on the current lot rosebud Earns 1,000 Simoleons traits.[equip/remove]_trait [trait] Lets you add or remove a specific trait from your Sim (i.e. trait_ColdAcclimation) traits.equip_trait anger Kill Sim with death by anger traits.equip_trait ghost_cowplant Turn Sim into Ghost that was Eaten by Cowplant traits.equip_trait drown Kill sim by drowning traits.equip_trait ghost_embarassment Turn Sim into Ghost that died by embarrassment traits.equip_trait ghost_electrocution Turn Sim into Ghost that died by electrocution traits.equip_trait ghost_fire Turn Sim into Ghost that died by fire traits.equip_trait Ghost_Frozen Turns Sim into Ghost that died by freezing to death traits.equip_trait ghost_laugh Turn Sim into Ghost that died by laughter traits.equip_trait Ghost_Lightning Turns Sim into Ghost that died by lightning strike traits.equip_trait ghost_motherplant Turns Sim into Ghost that was eaten by the Mother Plant traits.equip_trait ghost_murphybed Turns Sim into Ghost that died by Murphy Bed traits.equip_trait Ghost_Overheat Turns Sim into Ghost that died from overheating traits.equip_trait ghost_vendingmachine Turns Sim into Ghost that was crushed by a Vending Machine traits.equip_trait witchoverload Turns Sim into Ghost that died by Spellcaster overload traits.equip_trait hunger Kill Sim with death by starvation traits.equip_trait oldage Kill Sim from old age traits.equip_trait poison Kills Sim from Poison traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun Kills Vampire Sim by sunlight

And that does it for our full The Sims 4 cheats list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more Sims-related content, including more games to play if you’re looking for something similar, and our deep dive into Sims lore.

