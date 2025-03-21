All Traits & Characteristics in inZOI

When creating a new Zoi in inZOI, you’ll need to choose their Trait, which determines their personality and core values. This can’t be changed after creation, so choose wisely. Here’s a breakdown of every Trait in inZOI.

All inZOI Traits

There are a total of 18 Traits available in inZOI. I’ve listed them all below, along with their characteristics, values, and keywords.

Trait Characteristics Values Keywords Dreamer Prioritizes inner peace and displays a philosophical nature.

Frequently feels lethargic.

Tranquil feeling lasts for a longer time.

Sleep gauge decreases quickly. Coexistence, Safety, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Passive, Principled Mediator Prioritizes relaxation and tranquility, showing a tendency to be lazy.

Frequently feels tranquil.

Excited feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Energy gauge decreases quickly.

Builds relationships with anyone easily. Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, Authority, Love Easygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Stubborn, Confident Perfectionist Prioritizes orderliness and a regular routine.

Frequently feels nervous.

Surprised feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Hygiene gauge decreases quickly. Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Accomplishment, Traditionalist Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Ethical, Composed Social Activist Cannot tolerate injustice and strives for a righteous life.

Frequently feels Concentrated.

Uncomfortable feeling lasts for a longer time.

Likes discussing business. Coexistence, Challenger, Authority, Love Rational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Just, Big-Hearted Volunteer Frequently engages in helping others.

Frequently feels sentimental.

Confidence feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Recognition gauge decreases slowly.

Enjoys conversation. Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, Love Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Altruistic, Self-Sacrificing, Responsible Charmer Has a tendency to be fixated on relationships.

Frequently feels aflutter.

Sad feeling lasts for a longer time.

Builds romantic relationships easily.

Likes discussing romantic topics. Challenger, Accomplishment, Authority, Love Kind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Possessive, Lighthearted, Ambitious Socialite Emphasizes self-care and it conscious of their public image.

Frequently feels excited.

Lethargic feeling lasts for a longer time.

Enjoys conversation.

Builds relationships with anyone easily. Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority, Love Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Competitive, Sociable Go-Getter Values achievement in professional activities.

Frequently feels confident.

Nervous feeling lasts for a longer time.

Recognition gauge decreases quickly.

Avoids conversation.

Builds business relationships easily. Accomplishment, Autonomy, Traditionalist, Authority Efficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Workaholic, Introverted Visionary Enjoys artistic and creative activities.

Frequently feels sad.

Sentimental feeling lasts for a longer time.

Avoids conversation. Coexistence, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Love Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Romantic, Competent Individualist Enjoys spending time alone.

Frequently feels uncomfortable.

Curious feeling lasts for a longer time.

Social gauge decreases slowly.

Dislikes conversation.

Struggles to form connections with people. Challenger, Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure Introverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Mystical, Curious Scholar Loves gaining knowledge through activities like reading.

Frequently feels Concentrated.

Amused feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Sleep gauge decreases slowly. Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Pragmatic, Faithful Explorer Keen on figuring out how things work.

Frequently feels curious.

Aflutter feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Avoids conversation.

Struggles to form connections with people. Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Autonomy Smart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Creative, Introverted Sentinel Considers worst-case scenarios and prioritizes safety.

Frequently feels worried.

Bored feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Fun gauge decreases slowly.

Builds family relationships easily. Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Conservative, Critical Collaborator Places importance on activities that create a sense of belonging.

Struggles to make decisions independently.

Frequently feels tranquil.

Worried feeling lasts for a longer time.

Builds friendships and family relationships easily.

Enjoys talking about friendship. Coexistence, Safety, Pleasure, Love Safety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Dependent, Extroverted Entertainer Always on the move, looking for thrilling experiences.

Frequently feels amused.

Concentrated feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Social gauge decreases quickly.

Enjoys conversation. Safety, Challenger, Autonomy, Pleasure Free-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Positive, Scatterbrained, Faithful Adventurer Has a keen interest in new settings and challenges.

Frequently feels excited.

Bored feeling lasts for a longer time.

Energy gauge decreases slowly.

Enjoys conversation. Challenger, Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority Free-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Passionate, Confident, Dominant Authoritarian Desires to become stronger and tends to get angry when things don’t go their way.

Frequently feels annoyed.

Sentimental feeling lasts for a shorter time.

Enjoys conversation.

Likes discussing business.

Finds it hard to build relationships outside of business. Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure, Authority Confident, Daring, Dominant, Impulsive, Aggressive, Extroverted Leader Enjoys opportunities to exercise leadership.

Frequently feels confident.

Annoyed feeling lasts for a longer time.

Likes discussing business.

Builds family relationships easily. Safety, Rule-Abiding, Autonomy, Authority Confident, Daring, Dominant, Independent, Composed, Easygoing

And those are all of the available Traits in inZOI. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

