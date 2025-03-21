Forgot password
All Traits & Characteristics in inZOI

Published: Mar 20, 2025 08:00 pm

When creating a new Zoi in inZOI, you’ll need to choose their Trait, which determines their personality and core values. This can’t be changed after creation, so choose wisely. Here’s a breakdown of every Trait in inZOI.

All inZOI Traits

There are a total of 18 Traits available in inZOI. I’ve listed them all below, along with their characteristics, values, and keywords.

TraitCharacteristicsValuesKeywords
DreamerPrioritizes inner peace and displays a philosophical nature.
Frequently feels lethargic.
Tranquil feeling lasts for a longer time.
Sleep gauge decreases quickly.		Coexistence, Safety, Rule-Abiding, TraditionalistEasygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Passive, Principled
MediatorPrioritizes relaxation and tranquility, showing a tendency to be lazy.
Frequently feels tranquil.
Excited feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Energy gauge decreases quickly.
Builds relationships with anyone easily.		Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, Authority, LoveEasygoing, Affable, Indecisive, Composed, Stubborn, Confident
PerfectionistPrioritizes orderliness and a regular routine.
Frequently feels nervous.
Surprised feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Hygiene gauge decreases quickly.		Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Accomplishment, TraditionalistRational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Ethical, Composed
Social ActivistCannot tolerate injustice and strives for a righteous life.
Frequently feels Concentrated.
Uncomfortable feeling lasts for a longer time.
Likes discussing business.		Coexistence, Challenger, Authority, LoveRational, Responsible, Methodical, Principled, Just, Big-Hearted
VolunteerFrequently engages in helping others.
Frequently feels sentimental.
Confidence feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Recognition gauge decreases slowly.
Enjoys conversation.		Coexistence, Rule-Abiding, Traditionalist, LoveKind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Altruistic, Self-Sacrificing, Responsible
CharmerHas a tendency to be fixated on relationships.
Frequently feels aflutter.
Sad feeling lasts for a longer time.
Builds romantic relationships easily.
Likes discussing romantic topics.		Challenger, Accomplishment, Authority, LoveKind, Big-Hearted, Sociable, Possessive, Lighthearted, Ambitious
SocialiteEmphasizes self-care and it conscious of their public image.
Frequently feels excited.
Lethargic feeling lasts for a longer time.
Enjoys conversation.
Builds relationships with anyone easily.		Accomplishment, Pleasure, Authority, LoveEfficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Competitive, Sociable
Go-GetterValues achievement in professional activities.
Frequently feels confident.
Nervous feeling lasts for a longer time.
Recognition gauge decreases quickly.
Avoids conversation.
Builds business relationships easily.		Accomplishment, Autonomy, Traditionalist, AuthorityEfficient, Ambitious, Driven, Competent, Workaholic, Introverted
VisionaryEnjoys artistic and creative activities.
Frequently feels sad.
Sentimental feeling lasts for a longer time.
Avoids conversation.		Coexistence, Accomplishment, Autonomy, LoveIntroverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Romantic, Competent
IndividualistEnjoys spending time alone.
Frequently feels uncomfortable.
Curious feeling lasts for a longer time.
Social gauge decreases slowly.
Dislikes conversation.
Struggles to form connections with people.		Challenger, Accomplishment, Autonomy, PleasureIntroverted, Innovative, Sensitive, Creative, Mystical, Curious
ScholarLoves gaining knowledge through activities like reading.
Frequently feels Concentrated.
Amused feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Sleep gauge decreases slowly.		Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, Rule-AbidingSmart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Pragmatic, Faithful
ExplorerKeen on figuring out how things work.
Frequently feels curious.
Aflutter feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Avoids conversation.
Struggles to form connections with people.		Coexistence, Safety, Challenger, AutonomySmart, Analytical, Curious, Critical, Creative, Introverted
SentinelConsiders worst-case scenarios and prioritizes safety.
Frequently feels worried.
Bored feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Fun gauge decreases slowly.
Builds family relationships easily.		Safety, Challenger, Rule-Abiding, TraditionalistSafety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Conservative, Critical
CollaboratorPlaces importance on activities that create a sense of belonging.
Struggles to make decisions independently.
Frequently feels tranquil.
Worried feeling lasts for a longer time.
Builds friendships and family relationships easily.
Enjoys talking about friendship.		Coexistence, Safety, Pleasure, LoveSafety-Oriented, Diligent, Faithful, Prudent, Dependent, Extroverted
EntertainerAlways on the move, looking for thrilling experiences.
Frequently feels amused.
Concentrated feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Social gauge decreases quickly.
Enjoys conversation.		Safety, Challenger, Autonomy, PleasureFree-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Positive, Scatterbrained, Faithful
AdventurerHas a keen interest in new settings and challenges.
Frequently feels excited.
Bored feeling lasts for a longer time.
Energy gauge decreases slowly.
Enjoys conversation.		Challenger, Accomplishment, Pleasure, AuthorityFree-Spirited, Cheerful, Extroverted, Passionate, Confident, Dominant
AuthoritarianDesires to become stronger and tends to get angry when things don’t go their way.
Frequently feels annoyed.
Sentimental feeling lasts for a shorter time.
Enjoys conversation.
Likes discussing business.
Finds it hard to build relationships outside of business.		Accomplishment, Autonomy, Pleasure, AuthorityConfident, Daring, Dominant, Impulsive, Aggressive, Extroverted
LeaderEnjoys opportunities to exercise leadership.
Frequently feels confident.
Annoyed feeling lasts for a longer time.
Likes discussing business.
Builds family relationships easily.		Safety, Rule-Abiding, Autonomy, AuthorityConfident, Daring, Dominant, Independent, Composed, Easygoing

And those are all of the available Traits in inZOI. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

inZOI
