As part of Pokemon Day 2025, The Pokemon Company released a new set in the mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket. Players are excited to open the app and get ripping, but they know there are mysteries to solve. Here are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

All Triumphant Light Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket & How To Complete Them

Just like with previous sets in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the secret missions are all about collecting cards in the new set. There are five different tasks to complete, so it may take more than a few days to grab everything required for them. Without further ado, though, here are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Secret Mission Name Secret Mission Requirements Secret Mission Rewards Triumphant Light Museum 1 Collect the following cards:



Houndoom Alt Art

Magnemite Alt Art

Marill Alt Art

Unown Alt Art

Sudowoodo Alt Art

Shaymin Alt Art 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets Triumphant Light Museum 2 Collect the following cards:



Garchomp EX Rainbow

Glaceon EX Rainbow

Leafeon EX Rainbow

Probopass EX Rainbow 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets Triumphant Light Museum 3 Collect the following cards:



Arceus

Arceus EX

Arceus EX Full Art

Arceus EX Gold Grown

Arceus EX Immersive 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets Pokemon From Ancient Records Collect the following cards:



Arceus EX

Celestic Town Founder Full Art

Giratina

Heatran

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

Shaymin Alt Art Shaymin Emblem

How To Get Triumphant Light Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Unlike the Space-Time Smackdown set, which has two packs of cards fighting for players’ attention, Triumphant Light only has one pack to choose. Of course, when dealing with the creator of the entire Pokemon universe, it’s not a good idea to try and steal the spotlight, so Arceus stands on its own.

Players in need of Triumphant Light cards just need to launch Pokemon TCG Pocket and open packs. They can wait for the daily Hourglass timer to fill up or use the in-game currency to speed up the process. Thankfully, it’s unlikely to take nearly as many packs to complete the Triumphant Light set, as it’s only 96 cards, less than half of the Space-Time Smackdown set.

And those are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to complete them. If you’re looking for more, here’s the Sleep status in the popular mobile game, explained.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

