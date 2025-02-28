As part of Pokemon Day 2025, The Pokemon Company released a new set in the mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket. Players are excited to open the app and get ripping, but they know there are mysteries to solve. Here are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
All Triumphant Light Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket & How To Complete Them
Just like with previous sets in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the secret missions are all about collecting cards in the new set. There are five different tasks to complete, so it may take more than a few days to grab everything required for them. Without further ado, though, here are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket:
|Secret Mission Name
|Secret Mission Requirements
|Secret Mission Rewards
|Triumphant Light Museum 1
|Collect the following cards:
Houndoom Alt Art
Magnemite Alt Art
Marill Alt Art
Unown Alt Art
Sudowoodo Alt Art
Shaymin Alt Art
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets
|Triumphant Light Museum 2
|Collect the following cards:
Garchomp EX Rainbow
Glaceon EX Rainbow
Leafeon EX Rainbow
Probopass EX Rainbow
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets
|Triumphant Light Museum 3
|Collect the following cards:
Arceus
Arceus EX
Arceus EX Full Art
Arceus EX Gold Grown
Arceus EX Immersive
|36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets
|Pokemon From Ancient Records
|Collect the following cards:
Arceus EX
Celestic Town Founder Full Art
Giratina
Heatran
Origin Forme Dialga
Origin Forme Palkia
Shaymin Alt Art
|Shaymin Emblem
How To Get Triumphant Light Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Unlike the Space-Time Smackdown set, which has two packs of cards fighting for players’ attention, Triumphant Light only has one pack to choose. Of course, when dealing with the creator of the entire Pokemon universe, it’s not a good idea to try and steal the spotlight, so Arceus stands on its own.
Players in need of Triumphant Light cards just need to launch Pokemon TCG Pocket and open packs. They can wait for the daily Hourglass timer to fill up or use the in-game currency to speed up the process. Thankfully, it’s unlikely to take nearly as many packs to complete the Triumphant Light set, as it’s only 96 cards, less than half of the Space-Time Smackdown set.
And those are all the Triumphant Light secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to complete them. If you’re looking for more, here’s the Sleep status in the popular mobile game, explained.
Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 07:33 am