All Two Point Museum Achievements and Trophies

There are 35 achievements in Two Point Museum that are ready for you to collect. Here’s our list of all achievements and trophies in the game and how you can get them.

All Two Point Museum Achievements & How To Get Them

Two Point Museum will ask you to complete a lot of different tasks, from finishing story chapters to dealing with your staff. If you want to knock out every mission, though, here are all of the achievements in the game:

Main Storyline Achievements

Rising Star Complete the first chapter of the Memento Mile museum.

Two Point Museum Complete Chapter Five of the Memento Mile museum.

Marine Life Museum Complete Chapter Five of the Passwater Cove museum.

Space Museum Complete Chapter Five of the Pebberley Heights museum.

Supernatural Museum Complete Chapter Five of the Wailon Lodge museum.

Science Museum Complete Chapter Five of the Bungle Wasteland Museum.



Cumulative Achievements

Made Them Yourself Complete 20 workshop projects.

Fishes Have 10 fish born in your museum (Passwater Cove).

Map Leader Unlock 25 expedition point of interests.

Byte at the Museum Employ 10 Robo staff, either Janitors or Security Guards, in one museum.

Product Placement Earn $10,000 from sponsored exhibits.

Everything For Everyone Display an exhibit from six different themes in one museum.

Comprehensive Curator Earn 100 shiny stickers in the Sticker Books.



Level Achievements

Built on Sand(box) Build a Level 10 museum in Sandbox Mode.

Mega Museum Have a Level 50 museum.

High-Class Curator Reach Curator Class Level Seven.

Fully Customised Contraption Have a Level Three Custom Contraption.



Hidden Achievements

The Anomalonians Activate the final Astral Anomaly exhibit (Space Museum).

Ex-plorer Lose a Staff Member on an expedition.

Prehistory Mystery Activate a Prehistory Mystery exhibit.



Miscellaneous Achievements

Nomenclature Give a fish exhibit a custom name.

Healing Holiday Cure an illness or injury by sending staff on an exhibition to Remedial Springs.

Plant Food Have a guest eaten by a Chomper Pit exhibit.

Thaw and Order Have a donation stand vandalised by a defrosted Cave-Person.

Absolutely Buzzing Have a guest reach 2000 Buzz.

Fancily Dressed Five Have five visiting children wear onesies of five different themes at once.

Mint Condition Discover a Pristine quality exhibit or expedition.

Qualified Opinion Train a member of staff as much as possible.

Uncommon Knowledge Reach 30 Enlightenment for any theme.

Perked Up Install 3 perks on a single exhibit.

Tour de Force Create a 5-star tour.

Directly to Jail Catch a thief who has stolen an exhibit.

Skill and Bones Complete a Dinosaur Bone exhibit.

Silverbottom Reunion Reunite Twiggy Silverbottom’s expedition team in one Polterguest Room.

Exhibition Expert Earn a gold trophy in an Exhibition Mode pp-up museum.



And that’s all Two Point Museum achievements and trophies.

Two Point Museum is available to play now.

