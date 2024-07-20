The Tycoon Empire logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all the rewards and milestones for this event
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Tycoon Empire Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 02:46 pm

It’s time to show off the empire you’ve created during the Tycoon Empire event in Monopoly GO, where you can earn amazing rewards by overcoming different milestones. Let’s discover what riches await us during this new event.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire Rewards – Listed

Below, you can discover what rewards await you, spread out over 50 milestones. This event offers 18,255 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and 8 sticker packs to help you complete your albums. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create this table of rewards:

Tycoon Empire LevelTycoon Empire PointsTycoon Empire Rewards
15 Points5 Tokens
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points8 Tokens
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points12 Tokens
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points15 Tokens
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points25 Tokens
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points30 Tokens
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points35 Tokens
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points50 Tokens
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points65 Tokens
28200 Points200 Dice
29250 PointsCash
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points70 Tokens
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points80 Tokens
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points100 Tokens
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points110 Tokens
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points120 Tokens
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points130 Tokens
473,800 Points2,800 Tokens
481,500 PointsCash
491,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
508,200 Points7,500 Dice, Sticker Pack

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Tycoon Empire Event?

If you’re hoping to claim plenty of fantastic rewards, you’ll have from July 20 until July 22, 2024, to claim as many as you possibly can.

How To Play & Win The Event in Monopoly GO

Looking to claim as many prizes as possible during this event? Then you’ll need to land on Utilities, Taxes, and Chance spaces to earn points. As you make your way around the board, keep your location in mind and up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away. Mathematically, these are the most common numbers for two dice to roll together, so you will want to up your multiplier to a higher number and hope that luck is on your side. After you nail it once, you’ll never play the game the same way again.

I would recommend going pretty hard during this particular event, especially seeing how good the point-to-reward ratio is. It never feels unfair, unlike some of the tournaments that we’ve been seeing recently. Not only is it a great way to get plenty of PEG-E tokens, but 8 card packs could put a sizeable dent in your current albums.

Lastly, keeping a sizeable number of dice in your account is always recommended, so be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got some spare dice lying around. You aren’t going to get prizes if you can’t go around the board, now are you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.