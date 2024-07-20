All Tycoon Empire Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to show off the empire you’ve created during the Tycoon Empire event in Monopoly GO, where you can earn amazing rewards by overcoming different milestones. Let’s discover what riches await us during this new event.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire Rewards – Listed

Below, you can discover what rewards await you, spread out over 50 milestones. This event offers 18,255 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and 8 sticker packs to help you complete your albums. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create this table of rewards:

Tycoon Empire Level Tycoon Empire Points Tycoon Empire Rewards 1 5 Points 5 Tokens 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 8 Tokens 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 12 Tokens 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 15 Tokens 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 25 Tokens 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 30 Tokens 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 35 Tokens 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 50 Tokens 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 65 Tokens 28 200 Points 200 Dice 29 250 Points Cash 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 70 Tokens 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 80 Tokens 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 100 Tokens 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 110 Tokens 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 120 Tokens 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 130 Tokens 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Tokens 48 1,500 Points Cash 49 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 50 8,200 Points 7,500 Dice, Sticker Pack

How Long Is The Tycoon Empire Event?

If you’re hoping to claim plenty of fantastic rewards, you’ll have from July 20 until July 22, 2024, to claim as many as you possibly can.

How To Play & Win The Event in Monopoly GO

Looking to claim as many prizes as possible during this event? Then you’ll need to land on Utilities, Taxes, and Chance spaces to earn points. As you make your way around the board, keep your location in mind and up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away. Mathematically, these are the most common numbers for two dice to roll together, so you will want to up your multiplier to a higher number and hope that luck is on your side. After you nail it once, you’ll never play the game the same way again.

I would recommend going pretty hard during this particular event, especially seeing how good the point-to-reward ratio is. It never feels unfair, unlike some of the tournaments that we’ve been seeing recently. Not only is it a great way to get plenty of PEG-E tokens, but 8 card packs could put a sizeable dent in your current albums.

Lastly, keeping a sizeable number of dice in your account is always recommended, so be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got some spare dice lying around. You aren’t going to get prizes if you can’t go around the board, now are you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

