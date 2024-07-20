All Tycoon Empire Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to show off the empire you’ve created during the Tycoon Empire event in Monopoly GO, where you can earn amazing rewards by overcoming different milestones. Let’s discover what riches await us during this new event.
All Monopoly GO Tycoon Empire Rewards – Listed
Below, you can discover what rewards await you, spread out over 50 milestones. This event offers 18,255 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and 8 sticker packs to help you complete your albums. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create this table of rewards:
|Tycoon Empire Level
|Tycoon Empire Points
|Tycoon Empire Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|5 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|8 Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|12 Tokens
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|11
|45 Points
|15 Tokens
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|25 Tokens
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|30 Tokens
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|21
|125 Points
|35 Tokens
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|50 Tokens
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|65 Tokens
|28
|200 Points
|200 Dice
|29
|250 Points
|Cash
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|31
|275 Points
|70 Tokens
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|80 Tokens
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|100 Tokens
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|110 Tokens
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|120 Tokens
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|130 Tokens
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Tokens
|48
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|49
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|50
|8,200 Points
|7,500 Dice, Sticker Pack
How Long Is The Tycoon Empire Event?
If you’re hoping to claim plenty of fantastic rewards, you’ll have from July 20 until July 22, 2024, to claim as many as you possibly can.
How To Play & Win The Event in Monopoly GO
Looking to claim as many prizes as possible during this event? Then you’ll need to land on Utilities, Taxes, and Chance spaces to earn points. As you make your way around the board, keep your location in mind and up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away. Mathematically, these are the most common numbers for two dice to roll together, so you will want to up your multiplier to a higher number and hope that luck is on your side. After you nail it once, you’ll never play the game the same way again.
I would recommend going pretty hard during this particular event, especially seeing how good the point-to-reward ratio is. It never feels unfair, unlike some of the tournaments that we’ve been seeing recently. Not only is it a great way to get plenty of PEG-E tokens, but 8 card packs could put a sizeable dent in your current albums.
Lastly, keeping a sizeable number of dice in your account is always recommended, so be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got some spare dice lying around. You aren’t going to get prizes if you can’t go around the board, now are you?
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Jul 20, 2024 02:46 pm