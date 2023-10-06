All Update 2 Patch Notes for Redfall

It’s been a while, but Redfall’s second major update is here, bringing with it the long-promised 60FPS mode. Is it enough to rekindle interest in the game? I’m not convinced, but if you’ve still got an eye on it and want to know what’s changed, here are all the Update 2 patch notes for Redfall.

Here’s What Redfall Patch 2 Brings to the Game

As far as gameplay goes, there are a few additions and changes. Update 2 adds “stealth takedowns” to the game. There were, technically, stealth takedowns already there but they were pretty janky.

There’s also the long-awaited performance mode which, on Xbox Series X|S, lets you run the game at 60 FPS. There were more than a few complaints about the game being locked to 30FPS on Xbox. And there have been some additions to the game’s accessibility features.

Other tweaks include improved enemy and ally visibility at night, and enemies actually avoiding their own friendly fire. Yes, before this patch enemies could shoot each other. Speaking of enemies, they’re now more numerous, making the town of Redfall even more hazardous.

So what else has been added to Redfall? What other bugs have been squashed? Here are all the Update 2 Redfall patch notes in full.

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

Enabled Performance Mode on Xbox Series X|S.

Improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configuration

Addressed several edge-case memory crashes.

Addressed graphical corruption issue with changing resolution with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue with resetting Game Settings to their default values while in Windowed display on a second monitor.

The anti-aliasing setting is now hidden in Video Settings while AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling is enabled.

Various performance improvements made to Hero abilities, weapons, and general game systems.

Various fixes to support Hero abilities triggering properly despite environmental factors like ladders, death mist, electrocution, and more.

Improvements to player navigation and collision across both Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

USER INTERFACE

Weapons with silencers, or silenced muzzle attachments, now reflect their “silent” state in tooltips. Silenced weapons generate less noise, and are less likely to alert nearby enemies.

Vault and Mantle indicators now display in the HUD when a surface can be vaulted over, or mantled.

The Mission Briefing Table now better delineates between Main Missions and Optional Missions.

Functional improvements to compass markers and objective search areas to behave more consistently.

Historical Markers now display on the Map in their locked state once players complete the introductory missions in Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

Improved the readability of ammo purchasing.

Added an off-screen indicator when Bribón is downed.

Fixed an issue where objective search areas were blocking fast travel actions while using the Map.

The Text-to-Speech hotkey now displays at all times when active.

Player reporting now shows a loading indicator when submitting.

Clarified the achievement description for Rum Runner.

ACCESSIBILITY

Improvements to Screen Narration: Narration updates when a Multiplayer Lobby state changes between Ready and Unready. Support when the text entry field is open. Narration updates every seven seconds if the field remains open. Narrates “Back” and “Friends” menu controls on all pages of the Settings menu. Support within the Username input field for the “Add Crossplay Friends” sub-menu. Fixed an issue where players would be prompted to “Press Enter” when focused on the Username input field in the “Add Bethesda.net Friends” sub-menu. Support for navigation control in Hero Select and System Select menus. Narrates game invites and friend request notifications. When selecting a locked difficulty, the screen describes the difficulty type as “Locked”. When selecting an unlocked difficulty, the screen narrator will narrate “Difficulty Selected”. Main Menu’s System tooltip displays “System” only, and will narrate “System” in both Main and System menus. Hover support for all buttons and links, both digital and analog inputs. Narration support when pings are placed or removed from the world. Fixed several issues with screen narration in Bethesda.Net modals: Removed incorrect prompt to “Press Enter” to input email address, username, and/or password when logging in. Bethesda.net account Help menu now supports proper narration. Narration Support in the Bethesda.Net Updated Agreement.

Exiting a Multiplayer Lobby now properly reads “Close”, instead of “Quit” or “Leave Lobby” when the Friends List is open.

Lobby labeling now visually and audibly differentiates between Singleplayer and Multiplayer. Added a secondary sensory method in the Archive to indicate focus on the scroll bar.

Improved photosensitivity work in the following areas: Firing the Clacker Unrivaled weapon in ADS near a red emergency light. Flashing environment light bloom caused by weapon fire. Vampire death and disintegration. Remi’s Cluster Bomb C4 explosions detonating in rapid succession. Summoning Layla’s Lift with other players standing nearby.



GAMEPLAY

Numerous improvements to default Aim-Assist and Dead Zone tuning, and more options for players to customize these settings for both Controller and Keyboard/Mouse. Arkane Recommendations : For fast paced multiplayer FPS fans – Check out Medium, High, or Linear Input Response Presets as they tend to feel faster and more responsive overall. For slower single player FPS fans – Check out Default, Low, or Medium Input Response Presets as the slower response curves tend to feel like you have a little more precision over your aim. Increasing/decreasing your Controller Sensitivity from the Input Response Presets default value will directly increase/decrease your overall left/right turning speeds. For players who turn up their Controller Sensitivity, consider trying out Default/Strong/Very Strong Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength if you would like that assistance. For players who turn down their Controller Sensitivity, try Very Weak/Weak/Default Aim Assist Strength and ADS Snap Strength presets to prevent it from feeling like you are fighting for control over your aim. Tinkering with the Input Response Preset setting is a great first step to help you find the controller settings that work best for you.

During the Settling In mission, Anna Creelman will now fill the player’s pistol, shotgun, and assault rifle ammunition.

Added new Vampire Nest spawns to Old Town and Sedgewick neighborhoods.

Added a tutorial blade and Archive entry for Psychic Residue.

Remi’s C4 no longer remains in the world after exploding.

Various fixes for mission objective persistence.

Added mission dialogue for Fall Like Lightning.

COMBAT

Players can now sneak up and take down unaware Cultists & Bellwether enemies with staked weapons.

Increased open world enemy population and mission encounter balancing.

Added unique open world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons.

Added elements of light or reflective clothing to vampire and human NPCs to aid in visibility during the night.

Increased ammo pickups in areas surrounding the Fire Station to help new players maintain early-game resources.

Enemies now reposition to avoid friendly fire.

Bribón is now guaranteed to shock nearby enemies while using Siren with the Robot Rock skill activated.

Remi will now be alerted when–and where–Bribón is downed.

Fixed several scenarios where enemies could become stuck in an idle state and stop engaging with the player.

Sights and silencer barrels have been updated to improve reticle visibility.

Sights using a green emissive have been tuned so they aren’t as bright at night.

Scale and positioning of magazines has been improved to prevent clipping and other animation issues.

Improved Rook combat behavior in the Black Sun boss arena.

ENVIRONMENT

References to the Burial Point district have been added into the Map, and other locations in the Redfall Commons district.

Improved the lighting presentation in the Black Sun boss arena.

Improved visual fidelity for psychic space butterflies, fog pockets, the Black Sun’s glowing sigil, and various water effects.

MULTIPLAYER

Added visually distinct player indicators and markers for Multiplayer sessions, and unique co-op ping color for each player in the squad.

Improved player ping visibility.

The Light’s Out achievement will now be awarded in multiplayer only if the Lost in the Fog mission is active.

Those are all the Update 2 patch notes for Redfall. Will there be any more patches and updates? That rather depends on how long the game stays around. There are definitely some positive improvements here but it could be too little too late.