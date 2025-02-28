All Victoria 3 Console Commands and Cheats

Building a nation is no easy task, and it requires a lot of trial and error. If you want to try cheating in Victoria 3, you can use these available console commands and cheats.
How To Use Console Commands in Victoria 3
Here’s how you can activate console commands in Victoria 3:
- Launch Steam and select Victoria 3 in your library.
- Open the game’s settings by right-clicking the title.
- Go to General and look for Launch Options.
- Write “-debug_mode” in the text box.
- Launch the game and press the “~” key to open the debug menu.
All Console Commands
After changing the Launch Options, you should be able to use console commands in Victoria 3. These commands will allow you to act like a god in the game. From changing laws in a specific country to making everyone agree to your proposals, there are no limits once you master this cheat.
|Console Command
|Description
|help
|List all available console commands in Victoria 3.
|annex
|Let you annex a certain country.
|annex_all
|Allows you to annex all countries in the game.
|create_pop_history
|Make a dump file in debug.log with a complete pop history.
|change_law
|Alter laws in a certain country in Victoria 3.
|fastbattle
|Let you activate or disable fast battle mode.
|add_ideology
|Adds an ideology to your chosen interest group.
|fastbuild
|Let you activate or disable fast-build mode.
|add_approval
|Increases your approval rating with the selected group.
|add_clout
|Increases your clout rating with the selected group.
|add_loyalists
|Increases the number of loyalist population in your country.
|add_radicals
|Increases the number of radical population in your country.
|add_relations
|Increases relations with the selected country.
|yesmen
|Makes everyone agree to your nation’s proposal.
|vsyncf
|Let you activate or disable main swapchains vsync.
|textureviewer
|Let you see textures in Victoria 3.
|texturelist
|Displays a texture list in the game.
|skip_migration
|Let you activate or disable migration skipping.
|update_employment
|Let you transfer employees between buildings.
|validate_employment
|Prints out unemployment statistics in the selected state.
|create_country [country definition] [country type] [culture] [state id]
|Gives you the ability to create a new nation.
|popstat
|Shows the total number of active population.
|enable_ai
|Enables AI in your current game.
|disable_ai
|Disables AI in your current game.
|Application.ChangeResolution
|Changes your game’s current resolutions.
|research (technology key)
|Grants the selected technology to your country.
|set_devastation_level
|Sets the devastation level of the selected area.
|wagerate
|Changes the selected building’s wage.
|province borders
|Enables or disables province borders of the selected areas.
|Log.ClearAll
|Clears all logs in your current save file.
|nosecession
|Let you activate or disable the secessions cheat mode in Victoria 3.
|norevolution
|Prevents revolutions from occurring in your game.
|own (province id or state region tag) (country tag)
|Changes the owner of the selected region.
|kill_character (name)
|Kills the selected character.
|money (amount)
|Adds more money.
|ignore_government_support
|Enables ignoring government support in Victoria 3.
|Observe
|Toggles the observation mode.
|changestatepop
|Let you alter the population number of a certain group.
|skip_migration
|Let you activate or disable the cheat mode skip_migration.
|date (yyyy.mm.dd.hh)
|Changes the current date of your game.
These are all the console commands you can use in Victoria 3. I don’t recommend using them on your first playthrough, but there’s no harm in utilizing this cheat as long as you’re having fun.
Victoria 3 is available now on PC.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 08:53 am