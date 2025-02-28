All Victoria 3 Console Commands and Cheats

Building a nation is no easy task, and it requires a lot of trial and error. If you want to try cheating in Victoria 3, you can use these available console commands and cheats.

How To Use Console Commands in Victoria 3

Here’s how you can activate console commands in Victoria 3:

Launch Steam and select Victoria 3 in your library. Open the game’s settings by right-clicking the title. Go to General and look for Launch Options. Write “-debug_mode” in the text box. Launch the game and press the “~” key to open the debug menu.

All Console Commands

After changing the Launch Options, you should be able to use console commands in Victoria 3. These commands will allow you to act like a god in the game. From changing laws in a specific country to making everyone agree to your proposals, there are no limits once you master this cheat.

Console Command Description help List all available console commands in Victoria 3. annex Let you annex a certain country. annex_all Allows you to annex all countries in the game. create_pop_history Make a dump file in debug.log with a complete pop history. change_law Alter laws in a certain country in Victoria 3. fastbattle Let you activate or disable fast battle mode. add_ideology Adds an ideology to your chosen interest group. fastbuild Let you activate or disable fast-build mode. add_approval Increases your approval rating with the selected group. add_clout Increases your clout rating with the selected group. add_loyalists Increases the number of loyalist population in your country. add_radicals Increases the number of radical population in your country. add_relations Increases relations with the selected country. yesmen Makes everyone agree to your nation’s proposal. vsyncf Let you activate or disable main swapchains vsync. textureviewer Let you see textures in Victoria 3. texturelist Displays a texture list in the game. skip_migration Let you activate or disable migration skipping. update_employment Let you transfer employees between buildings. validate_employment Prints out unemployment statistics in the selected state. create_country [country definition] [country type] [culture] [state id] Gives you the ability to create a new nation. popstat Shows the total number of active population. enable_ai Enables AI in your current game. disable_ai Disables AI in your current game. Application.ChangeResolution Changes your game’s current resolutions. research (technology key) Grants the selected technology to your country. set_devastation_level Sets the devastation level of the selected area. wagerate Changes the selected building’s wage. province borders Enables or disables province borders of the selected areas. Log.ClearAll Clears all logs in your current save file. nosecession Let you activate or disable the secessions cheat mode in Victoria 3. norevolution Prevents revolutions from occurring in your game. own (province id or state region tag) (country tag) Changes the owner of the selected region. kill_character (name) Kills the selected character. money (amount) Adds more money. ignore_government_support Enables ignoring government support in Victoria 3. Observe Toggles the observation mode. changestatepop Let you alter the population number of a certain group. skip_migration Let you activate or disable the cheat mode skip_migration. date (yyyy.mm.dd.hh) Changes the current date of your game.

These are all the console commands you can use in Victoria 3. I don’t recommend using them on your first playthrough, but there’s no harm in utilizing this cheat as long as you’re having fun.

Victoria 3 is available now on PC.

