All Visions of Mana Difficulty Settings Explained

Your pilgrimage to the Tree of Mana in Visions of Mana will be filled with dangerous encounters and monstrous creatures, but you can easily overcome them depending on your difficulty settings. Here are all the differences between them.

All Difficulty Settings Available in Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana offers four difficulty settings to choose from: Beginner, Easy, Normal and Hard. You can change them at any time you want outside of battle by pausing the game and heading to Settings > Game Settings. This will affect how hard the game’s fights are. It impacts mostly your opponents’ AI, with stats only impactfully altered in the Hard difficulty. Enemies’ HP is roughly the same across all difficulties.

Beginner

The “story mode” difficulty for those looking for a comfortable ride. Enemies will simply stand in place most of the time and won’t require much effort to bring them down, even if they’re bosses. As long as you keep your equipment and skills updated by spending your Elemental Points, you shouldn’t have much trouble in this mode.

Easy

This is still an easy ride, but enemies are a bit more active than before. While you should still clear most of the encounters with ease, some bosses may give you a scare or two. It’s very easy to go through the game, regardless.

Normal

The standard difficulty isn’t much of a threat either, to be honest. Normal encounters won’t be a hassle, especially in the earlier stages of the game, but bosses start to be a bit more annoying, so be careful with their combos and make sure to read their attacks. Nemeses can also occasionally scare you, especially with their dashes.

Hard

The hardest available difficulty, where both encounters and bosses are tuned to the maximum. It makes the early game a bit harder, but not impossible, with the differences being mostly notable when battling bosses and Nemeses. They hit harder, and it’s not uncommon to be instakilled if you’re not careful, so bring a few healing items and Cup of Wishes to ensure your victory.

You can freely change between difficulties at no penalty throughout the whole game, so if things are lacking a bit of challenge, you’re free to ramp up the difficulty at any time. On the other hand, don’t be afraid to lower the difficulty if a certain fight gets too complicated. And remember you also have plenty of Classes and Skills to choose from, and changing a few of them is usually enough.

Visions of Mana is available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

