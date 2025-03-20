All Voice Actors & Cast for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

While most people probably weren’t expecting a sequel to Batman Ninja in any capacity, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League exists and it’s a joyously stupid ride. The English dub for the film was kept under wraps up until the film’s release, so here’s a little primer on who voices who.

Joe Daniels as Batman

With most of the original film’s cast sadly not returning for the sequel, this leaves Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League with an almost entirely new main cast, thanks to the dub being handled by Sentai Filmworks. This means that most of the cast is pulled from their catalog of talent, with the Caped Crusader being played by Joe Daniels. While he may not be as instantly recognizable as some of his contemporaries, he has delivered several worthwhile performances, like playing Thorkell in Sentai’s dub of Vinland Saga, and also playing Rick Sanchez in Rick and Morty: The Anime.

Aaron Campbell as Superman

With Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League focusing on an evil Justice League modeled after the Japanese Yakuza, it should be no surprise that the big bad of the film is none other than Superman, played by Aaron Campbell. Campbell has been around for quite some time, with his first role being in the anime short Stink Bomb, which is a part of the incredible anthology film Memories. However, most of his major roles were in the past few years, with Campbell voicing the hotheaded mech pilot Gauma in SSSS Dynazenon, though most people will probably know him from playing Charlotte Perospero in One Piece and Jingo in Blue Lock.

Molly Searcy as Wonder Woman

While the Yakuza League consists of several major members of the Justice League, one of the most prominent members in the film’s trailers has been Wonder Woman, who is played here by Molly Searcy. Searcy, like most of the cast in Batman Ninja vs Yazku League, really started getting a lot of notable roles in the mid-2010s. One of her first big breaks was playing Akame in Akame ga Kill!, a critically underrated action series that you should totally watch. Outside of that, she’s also played Kozuki Hiyori in One Piece who is arguably one of the most important characters in the Wano Country arc.

John Swasey as Ra’s Al Ghul

Just because Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has a lot of Justice League heroes turning in villainous roles doesn’t mean that Batman’s rouges gallery isn’t properly represented. One of the more prominent villains in the film is Ra’s Al Ghul, played by John Swasey. Swasey is a veteran of the industry and has had hundreds of roles that span decades. While most modern anime viewers will probably recognize him as the voice of Kim Sang-Shik in Solo Leveling and All For One in My Hero Academia, some of his earlier major roles include Gendo Ikari in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, Crocodile in One Piece, Dodoria in Dragon Ball Z, and Van Hohenheim in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

All Other Major Cast Members In Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

While those are just a few of the voice actors taking on these anime interpretations of classic DC characters, there are plenty of other voice actors who appear within the film. The actors and the characters they play are as follows:

Annie Wild as Green Lantern

as Cyrus Rodas as Aquaman

as Bryson Baugus as Damian Wayne/Robin

as David Harbold as Alfred

as Nathan Wilson as Red Robin

as Karlii Hoch as Harley Quinn

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is now available the rent and own digitally.

