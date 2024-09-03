All Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops and How To Get Them

If you’re a fan of free loot then Twitch has you covered for the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. During September there will be four new cosmetic items available to earn via Twitch Drops, and here’s how to get them.

How To Get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops

To claim your Twitch Drops for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 you must link your Twitch and PROS accounts and then watch at least one hour of content from one of the streamers playing the game.

If you want to earn all of the skins you’ll need to watch one hour of gameplay on several different occasions within certain timeframes, but before that here’s how to set it all up.

Sign up or Sign in to your PROS account Choose your account in the top right of the screen Select Connections from the side panel Press the Connect button under Twitch Follow the prompts to log into your Twitch account and link with PROS

Once these are linked head to Twitch and you will now have the ability to earn drops for watching streams of Space Marine 2. When you have earned a drop you can access it in the game by linking your copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to your PROS account.

All Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops

There are four skins in total to earn from the Space Marine 2 Twitch Drop campaign, and they all have limited availability. The first skins will be available from Sept. 4 to Sept. 16, while a second rotates in on Sept. 16 and leaves Sept. 30. The last two will be available through the whole month, but can’t be earned by simply watching.

Here’s a list of every drop available:

Porphyr Shield Chainsword (Sept. 4 to Sept. 16)

Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle (Sept. 17 to Sept. 30)

Porphyr Shield Powerfist (Sept. 4 to Sept. 30 VIP CREATOR STREAMS ONLY )

) Porphyr Shield Pistol (Sept. 4 to Sept. 30 GIFT TWO CHANNEL SUBSCRIPTIONS)

While the Chainsword and Bolt Rifle skins are simple to get as they can be earned by watching anybody playing Space Marine 2, the Powerfist can only be acquired by watching specific channels.

Here is a list of all of the VIP Creators that will be streaming Space Marine 2:

Alexelcapo

Anniefuchsia

Alphacast

Pressea

Burkeblack

Cletus Bueford

CohhCarnage

Crream

CyborgAngel

Deadlyslob

Elajjaz

GassyMexican

Grubby

H0llyLP

Heyar

ItMeJP

Tonton

Kalle

Maxim

M4F

Pirate Software

Revenant

SoyFelipeZ360

Strippin

Ilgattosultubo

Bonjwa

Pietsmiet

For the final Bolt Pistol skin you can gift two subs of any tier to channels that are streaming Space Marine 2, it does not need to be one of the VIP Creators.

With any luck you will be able to collect all of the Twitch Drops and start your Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 adventure in style.

